Smash away your fall and winter anxieties with the Ultimate Halloween Fest’s Pumpkin Smash. This weekend at Pope Lick, all pumpkins will be welcome and will become the nexus for latent rage and frustration. Normally tossing pumpkins in the trash creates large amounts of methane gas as they degrade in landfills. Hosting a pumpkin smash allows the pumpkins to be broken down and the parts will be used by local composting co-ops so that they can be properly degraded and used for fertilizing new community plants.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO