La Salle celebrates the Inauguration of President Allen
The Oct. 28 ceremony honored the University’s 30th President as it looked toward the future. A crisp autumn day marked a historic moment for La Salle University. The La Salle community gathered inside Tom Gola Arena at TruMark Financial Center to celebrate the Inauguration of its 30th President, Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D.
Christian Brothers’ $3 million lead gift kickstarts La Salle’s Charter Challenge
The University’s newly announced fundraising initiative runs through the 2022-23 academic year. The Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools—the religious community and teaching order that ministers to Lasallian education globally—has made a $3 million gift to La Salle University to help launch its ambitious fundraising initiative called the Charter Challenge.
Photo recap of President Allen’s Inauguration, related events
It was a historic moment for La Salle University. More like moments, really. The Inauguration of Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., as La Salle’s 30th President highlighted a series of events spanning an entire week, with the ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28, serving as the pinnacle. In between, there were service opportunities, a community dinner at Treetops Café, and a celebration on Hansen Quad, just to name a few.
La Salle receives $3.5M grant from Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
The grant, through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, will enhance the campus experience for students. La Salle University has received a $3.5 million grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to apply toward campus reinvestment. La Salle President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., announced the University’s receipt of the grant in his...
