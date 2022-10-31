Accused Deputy killer dies while in custody

An Upstate man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy over the summer has died in hospice care. The Spartanburg County coroner says, Duane Leslie Heard died Friday in Rock Hill.

Heard was charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge in June. Officials say, Heard ambushed the Deputy Aldridge, as he was responding to a domestic violence call.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said Heard was shot twice during a pursuit after he fired shots and fled.. Heard had been receiving treatment for injuries until he was discharged and booked into the York County jail on Oct. 20. He died just over a week after being transported to the York County Jail.