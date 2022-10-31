ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Accused Deputy killer dies while in custody

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

An Upstate man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy over the summer has died in hospice care. The Spartanburg County coroner says, Duane Leslie Heard died Friday in Rock Hill.

Heard was charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge in June. Officials say, Heard ambushed the Deputy Aldridge, as he was responding to a domestic violence call.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said Heard was shot twice during a pursuit after he fired shots and fled.. Heard had been receiving treatment for injuries until he was discharged and booked into the York County jail on Oct. 20. He died just over a week after being transported to the York County Jail.

Lynn Sarmento
3d ago

So if he was in hospice care while in jail, he was expected to die within 6 months. This isn't really surprising. Praying for the Deputy's wife and unborn baby today and that she will find some comfort in knowing she will not have to suffer through a trial. He got his punishment.

