Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A community is in mourning as a longtime Nettleton Public Schools employee has died. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died. Brooke’s husband Jon Landrum said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. The school district has asked residents...
Kait 8
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - An ex-civil engineer for the city is suing the mayor of West Memphis after she said she was fired for refusing to “only hire black people.”. Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against Mayor Marco McClendon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for violating state and federal constitutional rights.
Kait 8
Mississippi County candidate’s husband tries to finish campaign
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A husband in Mississippi County is trying to win an election, but not for himself. Dewayne Seaton is finishing the campaign for his wife, Tracy, who lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, Oct. 6, and was running for Mississippi County Coroner. Many thought Tracy’s name...
Kait 8
Arkansas Court of Appeals upholds murderer’s conviction
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Craighead County man found guilty of murder. In 2021, a jury convicted Kevin Dale Brady of first-degree murder in the death of Michael Nix and sentenced him to 55 years in prison. Brady appealed the conviction,...
talkbusiness.net
8 Mile Creek Trail opens in Paragould
The city of Paragould recently celebrated the official opening of the 8 Mile Creek Trail at the Rotary Park Trailhead. Plans for the trail began in 2016 when the Greene County Future Fund began working with the city of Paragould for initiatives that could improve the quality of life in Greene County.
Woman hit by truck during West Memphis police chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is injured after she was hit by a semi-truck during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis Tuesday afternoon. At 12:16 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the split between I-40 and I-55. The accident was blocking the shoulder. […]
Man wanted for capital murder in West Memphis homicide, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man is wanted for murder out of West Memphis. On Oct. 29 at approximately 10:55 PM, West Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on Wilson Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman, Donna Christley, shot and under a carport. Christley was...
West Memphis woman found dead in car, boyfriend arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot in West Memphis Saturday morning. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Scottwood Street early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima. […]
Comments / 0