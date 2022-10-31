ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, OH

Check out this awesome Halloween projection show on a home in Batavia

By Ally Kraemer
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZaYm_0it7f6qa00

What started as a hobby to fill time during the pandemic has now turned into a business for Keith Moeller.

Moeller started tinkering with projection mapping and quickly taught himself how to diagram his own home and create light projection shows on it.

He now runs Moeller’s Projection Light Show where he creates animated displays for homes and businesses at both Halloween and Christmas.

He loves to do custom designs and even squeezed the WCPO logo into his Addams Family show.

Ally Kraemer
Bengals projection display in Batavia

He’s also well known for a Who Dey display and says another one for the white out games is in the works.

Courtesy Keith Moeller
Bengals projection display in Batavia

Moeller says his neighbors like the display and don’t mind the line of cars that sometimes forms at 4262 Tranquilty Court in Batavia.

You can enjoy the shows from your car by tuning into 97.9 FM.

He’ll take a short break after Halloween and he’ll have the Christmas display up by Thanksgiving night.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Check out the cute boutique that just opened in LINK nky’s former home

On an autumn day, three generations of goddesses and business owners—Holly Nicole; her mom, Heather Vagedes; and her mom, Donna Brown, a crystal residence therapist—are gathered at the boutique Pink Moon in Covington, which opened on Oct. 21. This is their second location—in July, they opened at Trade...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Santa has a quaint little home in Newport, Kentucky

Santa Claus has a quaint little home on the banks of the Ohio River, and he's taking houseguests. Santa and Mrs. Claus will settle into a new home at Newport on the Levee this Christmas season, trimmed with garland and lights. The pair will settle in on Nov. 26, and...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Clifton restaurant giving away free winter coats

CINCINNATI — A local restaurant is handing out free winter coats before chill kicks in. Good Plates Eatery is offering free coats outside its location on McMillan Street in Clifton. The restaurant said it's asking people to donate any size coats to help him keep up the inventory. Donations...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Padrino Fort Thomas celebrates indoor dining space

Last week Hunter Thomas and his staff, along with city and business leaders, and a good showing of community pizza lovers, celebrated the return to indoor dining at Padrino Fort Thomas. Thomas cut the ribbon on Friday, Oct. 28, and shook hands with Mayor Eric Haas to officially open the...
FORT THOMAS, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Pizza Week: $9 pies from city's most popular pizza joints

CINCINNATI — It's the most wonderful time of the year!. Cincinnati Pizza Week returns next week, offering $9 pizza pies from some of Cincinnati's most popular pizza joints. For seven days -- from Nov. 7 through the 13 -- participating restaurants will bake up their own spin on the wheel - from signature pies to secret menu specialties and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday. Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a stabbing on Terhune Alley in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Terhune Alley in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Work begins to find those buried at West Price Hill's Potter's Field

As many as 20,000 people are buried in an overgrown cemetery in West Price Hill known as Potter’s Field. The first steps to developing a management plan for the area began Wednesday, with ground-penetrating radar, magnetometers, electromagnetic conductivity surveys... and a pint-sized human remains detection dog named Master Pickpocket, aka Pocket.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police issue caution about buying, selling items online after string of thefts

CINCINNATI — Police are warning about a dangerous trend that's starting to surface again. In person transactions from sweet online deals that really are too good to be true. Cincinnati Police reported several recent robberies in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, with people getting ripped off when making transactions with someone they arranged to buy, sell or trade property with.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy