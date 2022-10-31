ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart calls on Georgia fans to lose their voices at Saturday’s game against Tennessee

Kirby Smart is calling the Dawgs, and calling on them to be loud when they show up to Sanford Stadium on Saturday. No. 1 Tennessee will march into Athens 8-point underdogs to No. 3 Georgia in what promises to be an epic SEC clash this weekend. Not only are bragging right on the table for the Bulldogs and Vols, but an SEC East conference title, and a potential CFP berth as well.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Final thoughts (and a prediction) for Tennessee-Georgia

I didn’t think we’d see the day in which Tennessee would travel to Georgia as the No. 1 team in America. A top-3 showdown in Athens will be unlike anything we’ve seen among these rivals in my lifetime (I was born in 1990). Want in on the...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

3 best bets for Georgia vs Tennessee

This Saturday, #1 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) heads to Athens to square off with #3 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at Sanford Stadium (3:30 pm ET kickoff). While both would be among the College Football Playoff field if the season ended today, it doesn’t, and the loser of Saturday’s tilt will be in a precarious position moving forward. The stakes could scarcely be higher.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. Georgia: Prediction and preview

Tennessee and Georgia face off in what could be the Game of the Year this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Buckle up. This is going to be an all-timer. Tennessee vs. Georgia preview. No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings vs. No....
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Clemson vs. Notre Dame: Prediction and preview

Clemson vs. Notre Dame is shaping up as one of the most interesting games of the weekend. It’s an impactful game for both programs. Clemson is looking to move to 9-0 and strengthen its case for the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame is looking for its third ranked victory of the year and could move into the top 25 with a victory this weekend.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: 5 reasons Dawgs will end Vols' feel-good story

Last week, I did something unthinkable. Especially unthinkable considering I once roamed the University of Georgia campus, grilled burgers and drank (responsibly, of course) at tailgates on North Campus, and then screamed at the top of my lungs from the Bulldogs student section. My crime? I picked against Georgia. Yes,...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart talks initial CFP ranking, Robert Beal, Hendon Hooker's poise

Georgia checked in Tuesday night at No. 3 in the initial release of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs won’t have to wait long for a chance to improve their standing. They play host to top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. Georgia coach Kirby Smart won’t be looking to use...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hendon Hooker announces NIL partnership with Knoxville car dealership

Hendon Hooker, considered a favorite for the Heisman Trophy, has just added another NIL deal to his collection. The Tennessee quarterback on Thursday announced a partnership with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville via his Instagram account. “Grateful to announce my partnership with our local elite dealership,” Hooker said. It’ll be awesome...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: 5 reasons the Vols will shock No. 1 Georgia

How crazy would it have been for Vols (and Dawgs) fans to read that headline 8 weeks ago?. The Vols, in Year 2 of a rebuild and fresh off a 7-6 season, weren’t even on Georgia’s radar preseason. Even now, with Tennessee leading the nation with 5 wins over ranked opponents and 2 top-10 CFP poll wins, the Bulldogs are favored by a fairly considerable score. At the beginning of the season, Tennessee beating Georgia was a misplaced dream, nothing more.
ATHENS, GA

