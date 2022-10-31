Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Calling all foodies to Houston’s first largest halal food festival
Houston – If you love food, especially cultural food, then you don’t want to miss Houston Halal Food Fest. With over 250 thousand Muslims residing in the Great Houston area, the halal food scene has grown enormously. There have been small gatherings of halal food trucks and stalls, but never this large. You can taste and learn about halal food at the first largest annual Houston Halal Fest this Sunday.
Click2Houston.com
This local artist airbrushed the Houston skyline on Lizzo’s hair
HOUSTON – Emmy- and Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo recently showed off her H-Town love and pride with a brand-new hairstyle. She sported an airbrushed Houston skyline on her blond hair at her Toyota Center show on Oct. 26. Houston Life chatted with Dreamz, the local airbrush artist behind the look...
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m poor, but I’m a billionaire at heart,’ 37-year-old dealing with homelessness artist shares Jesus masterpiece off freeway
HOUSTON – There was a Jesus sighting along the northbound feeder lanes of U.S. 59 near Gessner Road Friday morning. The painting was challenging for any driver to miss. Even more difficult is the task of creating it. “I don’t think I will ever master it because we don’t...
Click2Houston.com
Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin to anchor ‘KPRC 2 News at 5′
HOUSTON – Houston’s top-rated weekday evening news team at 6 and 10 p.m. will now also deliver Houston-area news at 5 p.m. Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin will begin anchoring KPRC 2 News at 5 starting Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. KPRC 2 News at 6 and 10 are...
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battling blaze at shopping center in west Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock. Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Airports partners with Mayor Turner, community leaders to educate hundreds of citizens on human trafficking
HOUSTON – The Houston Airports and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner held a news conference Friday to discuss education on human trafficking. Houston Airports united mayors, law enforcement, bipartisan members of U.S. Congress, faith leaders, advocacy groups and survivors of human trafficking to share their strategies and programs with the public.
Click2Houston.com
Former HPD Commander says Astroworld Festival ended his career
HOUSTON – Lentini’s interview is a part of the KPRC2 Investigates documentary Astroworld: Countdown to Tragedy. The show will air on KPRC2+ at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Here’s how you can watch:. Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming...
Click2Houston.com
Doorbell camera captures sweet surprise from trick-or-treater dressed as taco in NW Harris County
Doorbell surveillance video usually captures the bad and the unbelievable, but a Ring camera in Northwest Harris County captured a special surprise on Halloween night. “We weren’t able to be here so we just left the bucket outside with candy for the kids,” homeowner Billy Martinez said. He...
Click2Houston.com
The 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally kicks off today in Galveston on The Strand
HOUSTON – A sea of motorcycles has taken over streets of Galveston Island for the 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally, which is the nation’s largest four-day motorcycle event!. The annual event draws hundreds of thousands of people from around the country, and the best part – admission is free.
Click2Houston.com
50 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable conditions’ at Houston home, authorities say
HOUSTON – Fifty dogs have been rescued from what authorities say were “deplorable conditions” at a Houston home. Law enforcement officers and Houston SPCA went to the Harris County home Thursday to remove the dogs. Officials said the animals were emaciated and covered in feces and urine.
Click2Houston.com
L’Oreal cosmetics sued by Houston attorney on behalf of Black woman citing health diagnosis caused by their chemicals
A Houston attorney is helping to bring charges against a major cosmetic company after their client stated a serious, negative health diagnosis caused by their products. California resident Rugieyatu Bhonopha and Houston attorney Larry Taylor of The Cochran Firm allege that Bhonopha’s fibroids diagnosis was directly caused by exposure to chemicals found in several popular L’Oreal hair care products including Just for Me, Dark & Lovely, Olive Oil Relaxer and Organic Root Stimulator, a news release stated.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: How’s the progress coming along with the work on the Ship Channel Bridge?
HOUSTON – Question: How’s the progress coming along with the work on the Ship Channel Bridge?. Answer: Here is a statement the Harris County Toll Road Authority provided regarding the progress on the Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge Program:. “The project reached a milestone a few weeks...
Click2Houston.com
Montgomery County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Montgomery County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Montgomery County. You can find more information about the Montgomery County...
Click2Houston.com
Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores
HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
Click2Houston.com
Pond problems in The Woodlands; Residents say pond water levels are dropping fast
THE WOODLANDS – Some residents in The Woodlands have been watching the ponds in their neighborhood recede for months. They say the Woodlands Township is dragging its feet and not addressing the issue head-on. “Well, they’re not addressing the fact that the levels are continuing to look deplorable,” notes Wilde Creek resident, Larry Taylor. “It’s quite unnerving and disheartening.”
Click2Houston.com
2 burglars caught in Sugar Land subdivision via home surveillance app, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Authorities in Sugar Land say two men have been arrested after reportedly burglarizing a home on Friday. According to the Sugar Land Police Department, a resident who owns a home in the Waters of Avalon subdivision was alerted of suspicious activity through a surveillance app.
Click2Houston.com
Election Results for Galveston County on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Galveston County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Galveston County. You can find more information about the Galveston County...
Click2Houston.com
Baby, 2 toddlers among 5 people hit by truck near taco stand in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two women, a baby and two toddlers were hit by a truck after a major rollover crash near a parked taco truck at a southwest Houston intersection Friday morning, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened in the 7900 block of La Roche...
Click2Houston.com
Former head baseball coach at Conroe ISD high school gets 7 years for online solicitation of a minor
CONROE, Texas – A former head baseball coach at a Conroe Independent School District high school has been sentenced to seven years in prison for online solicitation of a minor, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Joseph Madison Johnson, 30, a former Caney Creek High School...
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Turner reveals cancer diagnosis during State of the City Address, says he received radiation
HOUSTON – On Wednesday, the mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, disclosed his cancer diagnosis during the State of the City Address. Mayor Sylvester Turner made the announcement before a packed room of business leaders and local officials who came to hear about his plans to make the city stronger.
Comments / 1