ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Calling all foodies to Houston’s first largest halal food festival

Houston – If you love food, especially cultural food, then you don’t want to miss Houston Halal Food Fest. With over 250 thousand Muslims residing in the Great Houston area, the halal food scene has grown enormously. There have been small gatherings of halal food trucks and stalls, but never this large. You can taste and learn about halal food at the first largest annual Houston Halal Fest this Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

This local artist airbrushed the Houston skyline on Lizzo’s hair

HOUSTON – Emmy- and Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo recently showed off her H-Town love and pride with a brand-new hairstyle. She sported an airbrushed Houston skyline on her blond hair at her Toyota Center show on Oct. 26. Houston Life chatted with Dreamz, the local airbrush artist behind the look...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin to anchor ‘KPRC 2 News at 5′

HOUSTON – Houston’s top-rated weekday evening news team at 6 and 10 p.m. will now also deliver Houston-area news at 5 p.m. Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin will begin anchoring KPRC 2 News at 5 starting Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. KPRC 2 News at 6 and 10 are...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Firefighters battling blaze at shopping center in west Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock. Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Airports partners with Mayor Turner, community leaders to educate hundreds of citizens on human trafficking

HOUSTON – The Houston Airports and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner held a news conference Friday to discuss education on human trafficking. Houston Airports united mayors, law enforcement, bipartisan members of U.S. Congress, faith leaders, advocacy groups and survivors of human trafficking to share their strategies and programs with the public.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Former HPD Commander says Astroworld Festival ended his career

HOUSTON – Lentini’s interview is a part of the KPRC2 Investigates documentary Astroworld: Countdown to Tragedy. The show will air on KPRC2+ at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Here’s how you can watch:. Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

L’Oreal cosmetics sued by Houston attorney on behalf of Black woman citing health diagnosis caused by their chemicals

A Houston attorney is helping to bring charges against a major cosmetic company after their client stated a serious, negative health diagnosis caused by their products. California resident Rugieyatu Bhonopha and Houston attorney Larry Taylor of The Cochran Firm allege that Bhonopha’s fibroids diagnosis was directly caused by exposure to chemicals found in several popular L’Oreal hair care products including Just for Me, Dark & Lovely, Olive Oil Relaxer and Organic Root Stimulator, a news release stated.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores

HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pond problems in The Woodlands; Residents say pond water levels are dropping fast

THE WOODLANDS – Some residents in The Woodlands have been watching the ponds in their neighborhood recede for months. They say the Woodlands Township is dragging its feet and not addressing the issue head-on. “Well, they’re not addressing the fact that the levels are continuing to look deplorable,” notes Wilde Creek resident, Larry Taylor. “It’s quite unnerving and disheartening.”
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Election Results for Galveston County on Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Galveston County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Galveston County. You can find more information about the Galveston County...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy