Houston – If you love food, especially cultural food, then you don’t want to miss Houston Halal Food Fest. With over 250 thousand Muslims residing in the Great Houston area, the halal food scene has grown enormously. There have been small gatherings of halal food trucks and stalls, but never this large. You can taste and learn about halal food at the first largest annual Houston Halal Fest this Sunday.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO