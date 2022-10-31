Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea added its barrage of recent weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. The launches are the latest in a series of...
WHEC TV-10
US, allies clash with China, Russia over NKorea missiles
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with China and Russia on Friday over North Korea’s escalating ballistic missile launches and American-led military exercises in South Korea, again preventing any action by the deeply divided U.N. Security Council. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said North...
Trump news – live: Trump aides leak possible date for 2024 presidential campaign announcement
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. “In order to make our...
US B-1B bomber to join S. Korea joint air drills: official
A US B-1B strategic bomber will participate in the ongoing joint air drills with South Korea on Saturday, a defence ministry official in Seoul told AFP, a show of force after a blitz of missile launches by North Korea. A South Korean defence ministry official told AFP that a US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber would participate on the last day of the exercises, dubbed Vigilant Storm, which were originally scheduled from Monday to Friday this week.
WHEC TV-10
UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US embargo of Cuba
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Thursday to condemn the American economic embargo of Cuba for the 30th year, with the Biden administration continuing former President Donald Trump’s opposition and refusing to return to the Obama administration’s 2016 abstention. The vote in the...
WHEC TV-10
Women’s soccer makes gains in Mideast despite conservatives
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Sarah Asimrin still hears it from her uncles sometimes: “You’re a girl, it’s not right.” But on a recent evening, the 13-year-old Jordanian was on her club’s soccer field practicing alongside other girls and boys. “I fell in love with...
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania
Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in pivotal midterm elections
WHEC TV-10
Louisiana congressional candidate touts Trump endorsement
BATON ROUGE (AP) — With less than a week to go until midterm elections, U.S. Rep Clay Higgins touted a recorded message from Donald Trump Tuesday in which the former President endorsed the Louisiana Republican. Throughout his campaign, Higgins has said that Trump supports his bid for a fourth...
Arthur Cyr: Elon Musk rightly advocates freedom of speech
"Big Brother Is Watching You" That was the pervasive punch line in British writer George Orwell's novel “1984.”. Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, after considerable conflict, gives the colorful capitalist an opportunity to change the notoriously dictatorial social media giant. Orwell, one of the greatest writers of the...
WHEC TV-10
Trump settles lawsuit filed by protesters over 2015 scuffle
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has settled a lawsuit filed by a group of protesters who say they were roughed up by the Republican’s private security guards during his 2015 presidential campaign. The two sides settled as a jury was being selected in a New...
WHEC TV-10
Spanberger, Vega in tight race for Virginia’s 7th District
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — While campaigning recently for Democrat Abigail Spanberger in northern Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine made the case that the former CIA officer and two-term incumbent had carved out a dramatically outsized influence during her relatively short tenure. He also had...
WHEC TV-10
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The U.N. climate summit is back in Africa after six years and four consecutive Europe-based conferences. The 27th annual Conference of the Parties of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change — better known as COP27 — will be held in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt and begins next week. It’s been branded as the “African COP”, with officials and activists hoping the conference’s location will mean the continent’s interests are better represented in climate negotiations.
WHEC TV-10
AP Top Science News at 9:56 p.m. EDT
Russia, China block plans for Antarctic marine protections. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments / 0