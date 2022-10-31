Read full article on original website
Sign of the wines
Nov. 3. By Dave Vieser. A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday Nov. 14 at 6:30 pm in Town Hall to determine if Total Wine may install an oversized sign at their new location in Cornelius. Total Wine will be occupying part of the former Steinmart store. Deputy Town...
Preview: Monday’s Town Board meeting
Nov. 4. By Dave Vieser. At Monday’s Town Board meeting, Cornelius commissioners will continue to discuss possible uses for the $9.6 million which the town expects to receive from the American Rescue Plan. However, no final decision is expected to be made. Monday’s meeting will be another input session,...
More than 10,000 people have voted early at Town Hall
Nov. 4. Saturday is the last day of early voting prior to Election Day on Tuesday Nov. 8. Early voting runs until 7:30 pm today, and from 8 am to 3 pm on Saturday. Polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day, from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm.
Dueling e-petitions ask for support — or not — for Birkdale Village proposals
Nov. 2. [Updated] By TL Bernthal. Birkdale Village has launched a petition drive on Facebook to show support for a rezoning request for its latest plans; within hours, a Greens at Birkdale Village resident posted one to seek support for the opposition. At issue. On Nov. 21, the Huntersville Town...
Want to dine out on Thanksgiving? Better make a reservation now
Nov. 2. By TL Bernthal. Not even a handful of area restaurants will be open Thanksgiving Day for diners, and reservations for a place at their tables are filling up. Choplin’s in Cornelius, Red Rock Cafe in Birkdale Village and North Harbor Club in Davidson will be open, as will Al’s Bar & Grille for Buffalo Bills fans, and the Fox and Hound in Birkdale.
Morelia Gourmet Paletas offering a free taste in Birkdale Village
Nov. 2. Morelia Gourmet Paletas, which opened recently in a kiosk at Birkdale Village, will offer free ice cream pops on Saturday, Nov. 5. As part of the grand opening celebration, Morelia will give away more than 900 paletas between noon and 6 pm at the 16940 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Suite A, Huntersville, location.
