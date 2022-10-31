Read full article on original website
Officials argue positions on remanding streaming lawsuit
DALLAS (KAMR/KCIT) — The streaming entities who are defendants in a lawsuit involving a number of Texas cities, including the city of Amarillo, are responding to the cities’ request for the lawsuit to move back to the state court from federal court. According to previous reports by MyHIghPlains.com,...
These 4 Texas eateries ranked among best Spanish restaurants in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — The beauty of America is in the diversity and Texas is no stranger to this as they’re one of the most diverse states in the entire country. One of the key factors in seeing diversity in a city or state’s culture is in food, and one report says that Texas is home to some of the top Spanish restaurants in the entire country.
La Nina leaves many Texas reservoirs thirsty for water
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Drought conditions in Texas are affecting state reservoirs, leaving them only 7% better than the drought of 2011. According to the Water Data for Texas, the state has 122 water reservoirs, most of them in East Texas. Water availability plays a big role in where the water reservoirs are located, said Mark Wentzel, a hydrologist with the Texas Water Development Board who spoke with ValleyCentral.
Texas has one of the highest rates of liver cancer nationwide
HOUSTON (KIAH) – October is Liver Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s especially important here in Texas. In 2015, Texas had the highest incidence rate and fourth highest mortality rate of all U.S. states. And according to the Texas Health and Human Services, liver cancer has low survival compared to other cancers.
NO QUICK FIX: Fighting fentanyl use in East Texas kids
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The fentanyl crisis has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans in just the last year alone. “[Fentanyl] is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Dr. C.M. Schade, member of the Texas Medical Association and former president of the Texas Pain Society.
Need a staycation? Texas city ranked top 5 best in the country for glamping, study says
DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer is well behind us at this point in the year and fall has taken over in a big way, but we know that the upcoming holiday season is anything but relaxing, so, you might be in need of a quick vacation or even a staycation before Thanksgiving and/or Christmas.
Windy afternoon ahead of severe storms tonight
KIAH (CW39) – This afternoon will be a windy one across the state all in preps of the cold front passing through SE Texas tonight. A wind advisory is issued for San Angelo, Midland/ Odessa as winds will be gusting up to 50-55 mph. There are also isolated High Wind Warning across the western part of the state meaning that gusts can reach 60-70 mph at times.
Drivers 16% more likely to hit deer next week — the time change may be why
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas drivers, beware. Your chances of hitting a deer are at their highest now through next week. For a week after clocks change this Sunday, motorists are 16% more likely to run into a deer, according to a recent report that examined a dataset of more than one million instances of vehicles colliding with deer across 23 states in the United States.
Did you win? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold near Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — What a time to be alive, the Houston Astros throw a no-hitter in the World Series and the Powerball jackpot has rolled on again, this time to $1.5 billion, but not before a Texan got their hands on some serious cash from a secondary prize. The...
