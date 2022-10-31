Read full article on original website
Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire
A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree Robbery
According to the NYPD, three women are now charged in relation to the alleged green goblin gang attack on two ladies inside a Manhattan subway train. Green Goblin Gang Subway Attack.Screenshot of the video recorded by a passanger.
Man plunges 120ft to his death from 12th story balcony of luxury building in New York City
A MAN plunged 120 feet to his death from a 12th-story balcony of a luxury building early Tuesday morning. The high-end building in Manhattan overlooking Central Park had police cars and yellow tape in the front after a man is believed to have jumped. The incident happened around 1.40am at...
NYPD releases photos of women in green morph suits suspected in subway attack
Police on Friday identified four women who allegedly dressed in neon green morph suits and are wanted for attacking two teenagers on a subway train in New York City.
'I Pay $1,100 a Month To Live In a 6 Ft Wide Manhattan Apartment'
In September 2020, I moved to Manhattan from Brooklyn. Originally, I had moved to New York in 2017 from Albany to study. I decided to stay because I felt that there were a lot of opportunities in New York and I had many friends here. Whilst looking for an apartment...
Historic Upper East Side mansion sells for $57 million after buyer viewed property over FACETIME - and paid millions extra for all its furnishings: Home has six beds, a pool and sauna
A historic townhouse on Manhattan's Upper East Side has sold for $57 million to buyer in South Africa after he viewed the property over FaceTime. The move-in ready home on East 68th Street spans 9,200 square feet, excluding two floors below street level, and boasts six bedrooms, staff rooms and an indoor pool and sauna.
'It was an outlier': NYC Mayor Eric Adams sparks outrage after downplaying latest subway attack and says the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters'
Eric Adams is facing backlash for downplaying the Big Apple's latest subway attack that left a man dead - with the mayor asserting Wednesday the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters.'. The statement from the former police captain came just hours after a 20-year-old Good Samaritan was stabbed on...
'It's a powder keg': Migrants will be sent to EVERY borough of NYC with Queens housing the most - up to 32% - even though president says there are 'not enough resources' for the 4,782 migrants
Nearly 15,000 migrants in New York City will be distributed across its five boroughs, with Queens housing the most despite its borough president saying it does not have enough resources to do so. Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless...
Victim in NYC subway samurai attack linked to 2019 terror scare
A New York City sword attack left a former subway rice cooker bomb scare suspect bloodied and bandaged Thursday morning, images from the crime scene show.
A New York Handyman Was Upset With His Lover. He Then Stabbed Her More Than 50 Times And Stuffed The Remains In A Bag.
A New York man pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman to death and stuffing her body into a hockey bag, Radar has learned.David Bonola, 44, submitted the guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter on Nov. 2 in connection to the death of Orsolya Gaal."This heinous killing devastated an entire family, left two boys without a mother, and horrified the surrounding community," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "I want to thank my prosecutors for their exhaustive efforts in securing this plea. In pleading guilty, the defendant has accepted responsibility and is being held fully accountable for his criminal actions. We express...
Former New York City transit chief randomly attacked on Manhattan street
The former head of New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority was attacked while on a street corner Friday.
Police believe suspect who raped jogger in NYC park is responsible for other violent crimes
Police say Carl Phanor is accused of raping a jogger in Hudson River Park this week and at least two other attacks against women.
Man charged after jogger raped in New York City park
The victim flagged down another jogger who called 911 and she was taken to Lenox Hospital for treatment.
Engadget
A swarm of 500 drones will plague New York City with advertising tomorrow
New Yorkers are used to ads dotting the landscape, but now they can't even look to the skies for refuge. As Gothamist reports, mobile developer King and show organizer Pixis are flying a swarm of at least 500 LED-equipped drones over New York City's skyline on November 3rd to advertise Candy Crush. They'll take off from and remain in New Jersey for the 10-minute presentation, but you'll spot them if you're within a one-mile radius of Battery Park.
Curbed
The Mennonite Airbnb Hustler of Upper Manhattan
To the extent that destinies can still be found in Manhattan, that the Lincoln Tunnel is still capable of delivering a doe-eyed adolescent from his life milking cows into a glittering and limitless future, Konrad Bicher found his dream life in the spare bedroom of a fifth-floor walk-up apartment in Inwood. The neighborhood wasn’t exactly the New York of Bicher’s dreams — it felt about as far from Times Square as the small town in Pennsylvania where he’d grown up — but one thing about it mattered a lot to him. “As long as I could say, ‘I live in Manhattan,’ I made it,” Bicher told me. He’d grown up Mennonite, a culture antithetical to the fast-paced lifestyle he hoped to realize in the city. “I didn’t want to go to any of these other boroughs. I didn’t care if it was in Inwood, 500 feet from the Bronx with the waterway. I wanted Manhattan,” Bicher said.
Man Accused Of Violent NYC Subway Attack Is Career Criminal Who Was Allowed To Stay On The Streets
The man who was caught on video violently shoving another man onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn is a career criminal, Radar has learned.The New York Police Department arrested Lamale McRae, 41, on charges of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and harassment in connection to the incident, which took place Oct. 21 in Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood.According to the New York Police Department, McRae has been arrested at least 14 times dating back to the early 1990s. He had been charged with crimes such as assault, burglary and robbery, police say. The NYPD stated that McRae was arrested in connection to...
Here’s how much your favorite NYC characters would pay for rent in 2022
Television has often portrayed New Yorkers in huge apartments despite their incomes. You know the ones—Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, Monica Geller in Friends. But just how much would they be paying in 2022 for their not-so-humble abodes?. That’s what interior design studio Hovia set out to...
The New York City Marathon’s Happening On Sunday: Here’s What to Know—And Who We Think Will Win
Get your shoes (or your signs) ready: The TCS New York City Marathon kicks off on Sunday morning—fully stocked with 50,000-plus runners from all over the world this year, after last year’s COVID-limited run of 30,000 or so (mostly American, due to COVID-related border restrictions). The legendary five-borough race will, as per usual, start on the other side of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in Staten Island before winding its way through Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan, finishing 26.2 miles later in Central Park.
housebeautiful.com
The '80s Are Back in This Historic New York City Home
When New York-based interior designer Kathleen Walsh agreed to outfit an Upper East Side four-bedroom designed by Rosario Candela in 1931, she did so with a very specific inspiration in mind. “Color-wise, I kept imagining what a slightly rebellious late-80s teen with an appreciation of New York City would want when they ‘grew up,’” she explains. The final result, a marriage between old and new in a punchy palette, is pretty spot-on. Plus, the clients, native New Yorkers, found it quite fitting.
