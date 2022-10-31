Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BRENHAM, SURROUNDING AREAS
Severe weather is expected this (Friday) afternoon and evening around Brenham and the surrounding areas. The National Weather Service anticipates scattered thunderstorms to develop generally north of I-10 in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, particularly late in the afternoon and evening. A line of storms is predicted to...
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL ACCEPTS GRANTS FOR POLICE EQUIPMENT
The Brenham Police Department is getting new equipment and gear, thanks to grants from the Office of the Governor. The Brenham City Council today (Thursday) approved resolutions authorizing the acceptance of over $100,000 in grants. The funding, which does not require a matching contribution from the city, will be used to purchase a handheld explosives and narcotics detector, armor plates, and a robot to search rooms, stairwells and other small spaces from a safe distance.
FIRST FRIDAY MARKET IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM CANCELLED
Update @ 2:30 p.m.: Due to a strong chance of severe thunderstorms tomorrow (Friday), the First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market in downtown Brenham has been cancelled. Original Story @ 9:30 a.m.: Tomorrow (Friday) marks the return of the monthly Farmer and Artisan Market in downtown Brenham, but this month’s event will see some changes.
TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT CANCELLED
Update @ 12:35 p.m.: The Texas Birthday Bash Announcement Party scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) on the grounds of Navasota City Hall has been cancelled due to predicted bad weather. Event organizers encourage the public to stay tuned to the websites and social media pages of Texas Birthday Bash and City of Navasota for the lineup announcement via video in the coming weeks.
THANKSGIVING MEALS TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO FAYETTE CO. FAMILIES
With Thanksgiving around the corner, a nonprofit is looking to make a difference for families in need in Fayette County and Central Texas. Feed the Need Missions is distributing Thanksgiving meal kits, called Gobble Kits, complete with a turkey and all the trimmings for a family of six. Community members...
FAITH MISSION CANDLELIT GALA A SUCCESS
Community members gathered Thursday night at Silver Wings Ballroom in Brenham for a holiday tradition supporting a local nonprofit. Over 400 people attended Faith Mission’s annual Candlelit Christmas Gala, which serves as a celebration of the coming of Advent and as the organization’s primary fundraising activity. The event, themed “Celebrating Christ and Community”, featured a barbecue dinner, music from the Cowboy Church of Brenham Band, auction items, and a program with testimonials by people whose lives have been touched by Faith Mission.
BRENHAM AND LAKE CREEK TO MEET FOR DISTRICT TITLE
The Brenham Cubs and the Lake Creek Lions face off tonight (Friday) for the District Championship. Brenham is 6-3 on the season, while Lake Creek is 9-0. Both teams are 5-0 in district play. The winner goes into the playoffs as the #1 seed, and the loser goes in as the #2 seed.
BRENHAM CUBETTES SWEEP GEORGETOWN EASTVIEW TO WIN AREA ROUND
The Brenham Cubettes won the Area Round Championship last (Thursday) night with three set sweep over Georgetown Eastview at Giddings High School. Brenham won the sets by scores of 25-18, 25-8, and 25-14. Brooke Bentke, 16 kills. Sienna Kelm, 19 digs. Charli Crowson, 29 assists and 10 digs. Lillie Thibodeaux...
BRENHAM | WASHINGTON CO. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT EMPHASIZING WORKFORCE ATTRACTION IN 2023
Officials with Brenham | Washington County Economic Development are planning a shift in focus next year. At Thursday’s Brenham City Council meeting, Brenham | Washington County Economic Development Director Susan Cates said a primary issue heard from talking to local businesses is workforce attraction. In 2023, an emphasis on drawing in new businesses will move more toward supporting current ones by helping them bring in needed employees.
CUB STADIUM CONCESSION STAND VANDALIZED
Brenham police are investigating an act of vandalism at Cub Stadium. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Brenham Police Officer Armando Guerra responded to the stadium in the 1600 block of East Tom Green Street in reference to a report of mischief. After investigation, police say it appears that unforced entry was...
SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED IN WASHINGTON CO. PURSUIT, SEARCH
The suspects in Thursday’s vehicle pursuit that ended near Independence in Washington County, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies, have been identified. 21-year-old Keshun Jamal Semere and 20-year-old Joshua Lorenzo Williams, both of Houston, are in custody at the Washington County Jail. According to DPS Sergeant Justin...
RADNEY FOSTER, DARDEN SMITH PERFORMING SATURDAY AT THE BARNHILL CENTER
The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham will host two of Texas’ most renowned singers, songwriters and authors tomorrow (Saturday). Radney Foster and Darden Smith will appear together on stage at 7 p.m. Both artists are revered in the music industry for their songwriting, which has produced many hits for themselves and other stars.
BRENHAM CUBETTES TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS WITH A SWEEP OF CHAPARRAL
The Brenham Cubettes opened the playoffs last (Tuesday) night with a bi-district sweep over the Killeen Chaparral Lady Bobcats at Taylor High School. Brenham won the sets 25-15, 25-11, and 25-13. Brooke Bentke had 8 kills. Ada Stopschinski added 7 kills. Sienna Kelm added five aces. Kristen Kuehn finished with...
SOMERVILLE ISD SELECTS LONE FINALIST FOR SUPERINTENDENT
Somerville ISD has named a lone finalist to become its next superintendent. At the Somerville School Board’s meeting Tuesday, trustees voted unanimously to select Eric Holton. The board will meet on Monday, November 28th to officially hire Holton after a mandatory 21-day waiting period. Holton has over ten years...
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS TOP OCTOBER BUILDING PERMITS
Two multi-million dollar commercial renovation projects led the month of October for building permits issued by the City of Brenham. Hyundai of Brenham took out a $4,325,376 permit for an interior and exterior remodel with service shop addition at its location at 1710 Highway 290 West. The improvements are contracted to Collier Construction.
AUSTIN WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
An Austin woman was arrested early Thursday morning after the report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 1:25, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of South Park Street in reference to a suspicious person wandering around in the area. After investigation, Silvia Leon Torress, 37 of Austin, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 after it was determined that she had broken out a storm door of a residence in the area. Torress was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
FORMER LOCATION OF 4 STAR CONCERT HALL UP FOR SALE
A historic building in downtown Brenham most recently used as a live music venue has been listed for sale. A posting went up Tuesday for the property at 209 South Market Street for $1.4 million. The listing is under Coldwell Banker – The Lindi/Camaron Team. The 1880s building, which...
RIBBON CUTTING THURSDAY FOR 45TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH SCHOOL
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Thursday) as part of the 45th anniversary celebration of First Baptist Church School in Brenham. The ribbon cutting is set for 11:30 a.m. at the school, located at 302 Pahl Street. First Baptist Church School and Early Education...
ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
TWO ARRESTED IN WASHINGTON CO. AFTER PURSUIT LEADS TO SEARCH
DPS confirms two suspects are in custody after a vehicle pursuit today (Thursday) ended near Independence in Washington County, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, the pursuit started in Robertson County for a traffic violation. The pursuit traveled south into Washington County,...
