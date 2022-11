Junior League of Wichita’s Taste of Wichita is officially underway and for our first stop, we swung by The Artichoke Sandwich Bar. From November 4 to 13, diners can experience different restaurants around Wichita with meals at a set price of $15 or $30. I needed to get some lunch and decided to stop by the old, trusty Artichoke.

WICHITA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO