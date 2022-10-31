Upon Further Review: Justin Simmons saved the Broncos' season

From left, Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93), safety Justin Simmons (31) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (97) celebrate an interception by Simmons during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Gary McCullough - freelancer, FR171182 AP

The day after each Broncos game, digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke gives his top observation from the game

We all know who Broncos safety Justin Simmons is.

He is a man of the community, one of the best players on the Broncos, a leader and overall just an outstanding person.

He also made the play in the 21-17 win in London that saved the Broncos' season and maybe saved some people's jobs.

The Broncos were already down 7-0 and the Jaguars were driving to go up by two scores. The Jaguars' drive was aided by several Broncos penalties, including two on Simmons. One was a very uncharacteristic taunting call on the All-Pro safety.

"Yeah, obviously they were driving there, and for me, just thinking about we kind of — they played really well, but we also gave them some of the yards. I know I had that taunting," Simmons said after the game. "We had — I think, they gave Pat that holding PI call. I don't know what it was. We got another holding on our side, on the left side of the defense."

Jacksonville was at the 1-yard line and looking to make it a 14-0 game. Did anybody believe the Broncos were coming back from two touchdowns down? No. A score by the Jaguars would have destroyed the little confidence the team had.

But Simmons had other ideas. The safety watched Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence roll out. Simmons read the QB's eyes and was able to jump up and pick the ball off, stopping the scoring drive. The Jaguars receiver was open in the back of the end zone.

"There's a momentum swing," Simmons said. "They can go up 14-0. He felt the pressure with the boot and guys were sticking in coverage and there was just an opportunity to make a play on the ball. It's really hats off to all 11 guys that were in on that play."

Now the Broncos didn't score after the pick and eventually went down 10-0, but the play still seemed to matter in the grand scheme of things. With this Broncos team, 14-0 seems a lot different than 10-0.

The Broncos were a team teetering on something bad at that point. The offense had done nothing. It seemed as though the team was headed for another loss and a possibly an "exciting" bye week.

But Simmons changed all that.

Not everything Simmons does can be seen. He is a leader in the secondary. He knows where everybody is suppose to be. The defense is as good as it is because of Simmons. The safety is the type of player whose contributions don't always show up in the box score.

Sunday's play will show up in the box score. We all saw it. And it may have changed everything.