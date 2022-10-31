ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State, Tennessee football closing in on neutral site season-opener in 2024

By David Thompson, USA TODAY NETWORK
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7nmH_0it7eFbF00

NC State football will open the 2024 football season against Tennessee at Charlotte's Bank Of America Stadium if negotiations continue as planned, a source within the Wolfpack program told the USA TODAY Network on Monday.

Already on the books for 2024 is a home date against Western Carolina on Aug. 31 and games against Louisiana Tech and at South Florida. The game against Tennessee would replace Brigham Young on NC State's nonconference schedule after the series was canceled over the summer due to BYU joining the Big 12 next fall.

"When we have a signed contract we will release it," an NC State spokesperson wrote in a text message to the USA TODAY Network.

NC State football mailbag:QB questions and fickle fans as the Wolfpack prepare for Wake Forest

BYU was not the first Big 12-bound program to pull out of a home-and-home series with the Wolfpack. Cincinnati was due to host NC State in 2023 and play in Raleigh in 2029. NC State replaced that trip with a home game against Marshall next year.

The game against Tennessee would be the Wolfpack's first neutral-site opener since a 2017 loss to South Carolina in Charlotte. The Volunteers (8-0) are currently ranked No. 3 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 2 in the AP Top 25, while the Wolfpack (6-2) are ranked No. 20 and 21, respectively.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia

As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star receiver Traylon Ray is announcing his college commitment Friday, Nov. 4, the Tallahassee native announced on his Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Ray will decide between Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia at 12:30 p.m. ET. Ray ranks as the No. 335 player and No. 46 receiver in the country according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Georgia Game

Tennessee is wearing its white jerseys on orange pants for Saturday’s top five matchup at Georgia, the team announced on Twitter Thursday. It’s Tennessee’s first time wearing white jerseys on orange pants this year in large part because they’ve only worn away uniforms once this season. Tennessee played just two road games the first month of the season and wore Smokey Grey uniforms at LSU as the Tigers wore their home white uniforms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur

Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
DURHAM, NC
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Jones finds fulfillment coaching son’s football team

There was a time when Wes Jones was running a high school football program in the Knoxville area as head coach. The limelight may have been a little brighter in those days, but nothing can match the fulfillment that comes with coaching his son’s Pee Wee football team. Jones...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
High School Football PRO

Morristown, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sevier County High School football team will have a game with Morristown-Hamblen High School West on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MORRISTOWN, TN
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy