Delaware County, IN

Delaware County man gets 95 years for killing senior citizen

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 4 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Yorktown man who killed his brother's 82-year-old neighbor has been sentenced to 95 years in prison.

Matthew R. Hoover, 30, was sentenced last week by Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat after the Delaware County man pleaded guilty to murder and burglary while armed with a deadly weapon.

Hoover had been staying with his brother at a home near Lake James — in Steuben County, about 45 miles north of Fort Wayne — in June 2021 when he broke into the nearby residence of Wilma Bell.

Investigators said Hoover attacked and fatally stabbed the senior citizen. DNA testing linked the Yorktown man to a beer found in the victim's home.

After the homicide, Hoover took a truck without permission and drove to a relative's home in Delaware County.

Judge Wheat imposed a 65-year sentence, the maximum penalty for the murder conviction, and added 30 years for the burglary conviction. The sentences will be served consecutively.

According to a state Department of Correction website, Hoover has a projected release date in November 2092, when he would be 100 years old.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, two other charges — attempted rape and attempted abuse of a corpse — were dismissed.

Hoover's attorney filed the paperwork necessary for pursuing an insanity defense before negotiating the deal with prosecutors.

The Yorktown resident was given credit for 447 days already served in the Steuben County jail in Angola.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

