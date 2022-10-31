ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down the brackets: MIAA announces high school football playoff field

By Chris McDaniel, Cape Cod Times
The MIAA announced the high school football playoff field on Monday.

Three Cape Cod high schools - Falmouth, Sandwich and Mashpee - made the field. Falmouth was a late addition to the tournament. The Clippers were ranked No. 19 on Friday morning, but a victory over Sandwich , which also clinched the Cape and Islands League title, was enough to get them over the hump.

More: Falmouth High football claims Cape and Islands League title with win over Sandwich

More: HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Monomoy boys soccer wins behind five goal scorers

Sandwich is the lone team that will host a home game. Mashpee, which is coming off a trip to the state semifinals, will be in an underdog role in Div. 7.

The Falcons will make a 109-mile trip to Saint Bernard's to play the Fitchburg-based school. Falmouth will travel just shy of 100 miles to head to Grafton.

Division 1

The Field

  1. Franklin (5-2)
  2. Andover (8-0)
  3. Central Catholic (6-2)
  4. Springfield Central (7-1)
  5. Xaverian (6-2)
  6. Taunton (5-3)
  7. St. John's Prep (6-2)
  8. Methuen (6-2)
  9. Brockton (7-1)
  10. Attelboro (4-4)
  11. Everett (7-1)
  12. Wachusett Regional (6-2)
  13. Shrewsbury (4-4)
  14. Braintree (4-4)
  15. Lynn Classical (5-2)
  16. Weymouth (4-4)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 4 Springfield Central

Best first-round game: No. 9 Brockton at No. 8 Methuen

Upset pick: No. 11 Everett over No. 6 Taunton

Division 2

The Field

  1. Milford (7-1)
  2. King Philip (6-1)
  3. Peabody (8-0)
  4. Catholic Memorial (7-0)
  5. Chelmsford (7-1)
  6. Reading (8-0)
  7. Marshfield (6-2)
  8. Mansfield (7-1)
  9. Wellesley (6-2)
  10. Woburn (5-3)
  11. Leominster (7-1)
  12. Hingham (6-2)
  13. Bridgewater-Raynham (5-3)
  14. Bishop Feehan (4-3)
  15. Westford Academy (6-2)
  16. Concord-Carlisle (5-3)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 4 Catholic Memorial

Best first-round game: No. 10 Woburn at No. 7 Marshfield

Upset pick: No. 11 Leominster over No. 6 Reading

Division 3

The Field

  1. Milton (7-0)
  2. North Attleboro (5-2)
  3. Plymouth South (8-0)
  4. Hanover (6-2)
  5. Walpole (7-1)
  6. Wakefield (8-0)
  7. Billerica (8-0)
  8. Marblehead (6-1)
  9. Whitman-Hanson (4-4)
  10. Westfield (6-2)
  11. Maconomet (5-3
  12. Somerset Berkley (5-3)
  13. Westwood (6-2)
  14. Revere (4-4)
  15. Oliver Ames (3-5)
  16. Minnechaug (4-4)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 1 Milton

Best first-round game: No. 9 Whitman-Hanson at No. 8 Marblehead

Upset pick: No. 9 Whitman-Hanson over No. 8 Marblehead

Division 4

The Field

  1. Duxbury (7-0)
  2. Grafton (8-0)
  3. Bedford (7-1)
  4. Holliston (7-1)
  5. Scituate (3-4)
  6. Foxboro (4-4)
  7. Tewskbury (5-3)
  8. Middleboro (6-2)
  9. East Longmeadow (7-1)
  10. Marlborough (6-2)
  11. Pembroke (3-5)
  12. Northampton (7-1)
  13. Melrose (6-2)
  14. South High Community (7-1)
  15. Falmouth (6-1)
  16. Newburyport (5-3)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 1 Duxbury

Best first-round game: No. 12 Northampton at No. 5 Scituate

Upset pick: No. 11 Pembroke over No. 6 Foxboro

When/where do the Cape locals play?

No. 15 Falmouth at No. 2 Grafton, Friday at 6

Division 5

The Field

  1. Hudson (8-0)
  2. North Reading (7-1)
  3. Maynard (6-2)
  4. Shawsheen (8-0)
  5. Old Rochester Regional (6-1)
  6. Bishop Fenwick (7-1)
  7. Apponequet (6-1)
  8. Dover-Sherborn (8-0)
  9. Watertown (5-3)
  10. Triton (5-3)
  11. Auburn (6-2)
  12. Fairhaven (7-1)
  13. Worcester Tech (4-4)
  14. Bishop Stang (3-5)
  15. Dedham (4-4)
  16. Swampscott (3-5)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 6 Bishop Fenwick

Best first-round game: No. 9 Watertown at No. 8 Dover-Sherborn

Upset pick: No. 12 Fairhaven over No. 5 Old Rochester Regional

Division 6

The Field

  1. Stoneham (7-1)
  2. Rockland (5-2)
  3. St. Mary's of Lynn (7-1)
  4. Winthrop (5-3)
  5. Blackstone Valley Tech (4-3)
  6. Lynnfield (5-3)
  7. Abington (3-5)
  8. Sandwich (5-3)
  9. Oakmont (3-5)
  10. East Bridgewater (3-5)
  11. Bellingham (5-3)
  12. Arlington Catholic (5-3)
  13. Cardinal Spellman (3-5)
  14. Archbishop Williams (3-5)
  15. Seekonk (4-3)
  16. Assabet Valley (3-5)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 2 Rockland

Best first-round game: No. 10 East Bridgewater at No. 7 Abington

Upset pick: No. 13 Cardinal Spellman over No. 4 Wintrhop

When/where do the Cape locals play?

No. 9 Oakmont at No. 8 Sandwich, Friday at 6 p.m.

Division 7

The Field

  1. West Boylston (7-1)
  2. Cohasset (6-1)
  3. Saint Bernard's (7-1)
  4. Amesbury (6-1)
  5. Millbury (8-0)
  6. Uxbridge (6-2)
  7. Clinton (5-3)
  8. Wahconah Regional (6-2)
  9. West Bridgewater (6-2)
  10. Ayer Shirley (6-1)
  11. Lunenburg (5-3)
  12. Northbridge (3-5)
  13. Boston Latin Academy (6-2)
  14. Mashpee (5-2)
  15. Drury (6-0)
  16. Tech Boston Academy (6-1)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 2 Cohasset

Best first-round game: No. 9 West Bridgewater at No. 8 Wahconah

Upset pick: No. 14 Mashpee over No. 3 Saint Bernard's

When/where do the Cape locals play?

No. 14 Mashpee at No. 3 Saint Bernard's, Friday at 7 p.m.

Division 8

The Field

  1. Hull (8-0)
  2. Lowell Catholic (7-1)
  3. Oxford (7-1)
  4. Manchester Essex (5-3)
  5. Old Colony (7-1)
  6. Brighton (6-1)
  7. KIPP Academy (4-4)
  8. Cathedral (5-2)
  9. Nashoba Valley Tech (7-1)
  10. Lee (6-2)
  11. Murdock (6-2)
  12. Ware (7-1)
  13. Quaboag Regional (7-1)
  14. Taconic (4-4)
  15. Millis (4-4)
  16. Narragansett Regional (3-5)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 1 Hull

Best first-round game: No. 12 Ware at No. 5 Old Colony

Upset pick: No. 11 Murdock over No. 6 Brighton

Non-playoff matchups

BC High at Barnstable

Ashland at Dennis-Yarmouth

Nauset at Plymouth North

Monomoy at Carver

Martha's Vineyard at Diman

Tri-County at Bourne

Holbrook/Avon at Nantucket

Case at Upper Cape Tech

Cape Cod Tech at St. John Paul II

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Breaking down the brackets: MIAA announces high school football playoff field

