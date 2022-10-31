Breaking down the brackets: MIAA announces high school football playoff field

The MIAA announced the high school football playoff field on Monday.

Three Cape Cod high schools - Falmouth, Sandwich and Mashpee - made the field. Falmouth was a late addition to the tournament. The Clippers were ranked No. 19 on Friday morning, but a victory over Sandwich , which also clinched the Cape and Islands League title, was enough to get them over the hump.

Sandwich is the lone team that will host a home game. Mashpee, which is coming off a trip to the state semifinals, will be in an underdog role in Div. 7.

The Falcons will make a 109-mile trip to Saint Bernard's to play the Fitchburg-based school. Falmouth will travel just shy of 100 miles to head to Grafton.

Division 1

The Field

Franklin (5-2) Andover (8-0) Central Catholic (6-2) Springfield Central (7-1) Xaverian (6-2) Taunton (5-3) St. John's Prep (6-2) Methuen (6-2) Brockton (7-1) Attelboro (4-4) Everett (7-1) Wachusett Regional (6-2) Shrewsbury (4-4) Braintree (4-4) Lynn Classical (5-2) Weymouth (4-4)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 4 Springfield Central

Best first-round game: No. 9 Brockton at No. 8 Methuen

Upset pick: No. 11 Everett over No. 6 Taunton

Division 2

The Field

Milford (7-1) King Philip (6-1) Peabody (8-0) Catholic Memorial (7-0) Chelmsford (7-1) Reading (8-0) Marshfield (6-2) Mansfield (7-1) Wellesley (6-2) Woburn (5-3) Leominster (7-1) Hingham (6-2) Bridgewater-Raynham (5-3) Bishop Feehan (4-3) Westford Academy (6-2) Concord-Carlisle (5-3)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 4 Catholic Memorial

Best first-round game: No. 10 Woburn at No. 7 Marshfield

Upset pick: No. 11 Leominster over No. 6 Reading

Division 3

The Field

Milton (7-0) North Attleboro (5-2) Plymouth South (8-0) Hanover (6-2) Walpole (7-1) Wakefield (8-0) Billerica (8-0) Marblehead (6-1) Whitman-Hanson (4-4) Westfield (6-2) Maconomet (5-3 Somerset Berkley (5-3) Westwood (6-2) Revere (4-4) Oliver Ames (3-5) Minnechaug (4-4)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 1 Milton

Best first-round game: No. 9 Whitman-Hanson at No. 8 Marblehead

Upset pick: No. 9 Whitman-Hanson over No. 8 Marblehead

Division 4

The Field

Duxbury (7-0) Grafton (8-0) Bedford (7-1) Holliston (7-1) Scituate (3-4) Foxboro (4-4) Tewskbury (5-3) Middleboro (6-2) East Longmeadow (7-1) Marlborough (6-2) Pembroke (3-5) Northampton (7-1) Melrose (6-2) South High Community (7-1) Falmouth (6-1) Newburyport (5-3)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 1 Duxbury

Best first-round game: No. 12 Northampton at No. 5 Scituate

Upset pick: No. 11 Pembroke over No. 6 Foxboro

When/where do the Cape locals play?

No. 15 Falmouth at No. 2 Grafton, Friday at 6

Division 5

The Field

Hudson (8-0) North Reading (7-1) Maynard (6-2) Shawsheen (8-0) Old Rochester Regional (6-1) Bishop Fenwick (7-1) Apponequet (6-1) Dover-Sherborn (8-0) Watertown (5-3) Triton (5-3) Auburn (6-2) Fairhaven (7-1) Worcester Tech (4-4) Bishop Stang (3-5) Dedham (4-4) Swampscott (3-5)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 6 Bishop Fenwick

Best first-round game: No. 9 Watertown at No. 8 Dover-Sherborn

Upset pick: No. 12 Fairhaven over No. 5 Old Rochester Regional

Division 6

The Field

Stoneham (7-1) Rockland (5-2) St. Mary's of Lynn (7-1) Winthrop (5-3) Blackstone Valley Tech (4-3) Lynnfield (5-3) Abington (3-5) Sandwich (5-3) Oakmont (3-5) East Bridgewater (3-5) Bellingham (5-3) Arlington Catholic (5-3) Cardinal Spellman (3-5) Archbishop Williams (3-5) Seekonk (4-3) Assabet Valley (3-5)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 2 Rockland

Best first-round game: No. 10 East Bridgewater at No. 7 Abington

Upset pick: No. 13 Cardinal Spellman over No. 4 Wintrhop

When/where do the Cape locals play?

No. 9 Oakmont at No. 8 Sandwich, Friday at 6 p.m.

Division 7

The Field

West Boylston (7-1) Cohasset (6-1) Saint Bernard's (7-1) Amesbury (6-1) Millbury (8-0) Uxbridge (6-2) Clinton (5-3) Wahconah Regional (6-2) West Bridgewater (6-2) Ayer Shirley (6-1) Lunenburg (5-3) Northbridge (3-5) Boston Latin Academy (6-2) Mashpee (5-2) Drury (6-0) Tech Boston Academy (6-1)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 2 Cohasset

Best first-round game: No. 9 West Bridgewater at No. 8 Wahconah

Upset pick: No. 14 Mashpee over No. 3 Saint Bernard's

When/where do the Cape locals play?

No. 14 Mashpee at No. 3 Saint Bernard's, Friday at 7 p.m.

Division 8

The Field

Hull (8-0) Lowell Catholic (7-1) Oxford (7-1) Manchester Essex (5-3) Old Colony (7-1) Brighton (6-1) KIPP Academy (4-4) Cathedral (5-2) Nashoba Valley Tech (7-1) Lee (6-2) Murdock (6-2) Ware (7-1) Quaboag Regional (7-1) Taconic (4-4) Millis (4-4) Narragansett Regional (3-5)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 1 Hull

Best first-round game: No. 12 Ware at No. 5 Old Colony

Upset pick: No. 11 Murdock over No. 6 Brighton

Non-playoff matchups

BC High at Barnstable

Ashland at Dennis-Yarmouth

Nauset at Plymouth North

Monomoy at Carver

Martha's Vineyard at Diman

Tri-County at Bourne

Holbrook/Avon at Nantucket

Case at Upper Cape Tech

Cape Cod Tech at St. John Paul II

