Nimishillen Township, OH

Nimishillen Township trustees adjust hours for yard waste site, add Sundays

By The Repository
 4 days ago

Nimishillen Township trustees

Thursday meeting

KEY ACTION: Adjusted yard waste disposal site hours.

DISCUSSION: With the sun setting earlier, trustees opted to change the operating hours of the yard waste disposal facility at the township road department garage.

The new hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. To compensate for the lost four hours each week, trustees added Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for drop off times. Road Superintendent Jamie May told trustees the material must loaded and pushed back to make room for more two or three times a day. During the last 11 workdays road, crews spent many hours there in order to keep up with demand.

OTHER ACTION:

  • Agreed to purchase a new F550 truck through the state purchasing program for delivery in June 2023.
  • Agreed to increase the annual compensation to members of the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Zoning Commission from $30 per meeting to $50.
  • Declared property at 8018 Hebron Ave. a nuisance for vegetation, garbage, refuse and debris and to place the costs on the tax duplicate in accordance with ORC 505.
  • Adjourned to an executive session on a personnel issue. No action followed.

David Scheurer

