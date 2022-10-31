Nimishillen Township trustees adjust hours for yard waste site, add Sundays
Nimishillen Township trustees
Thursday meeting
KEY ACTION: Adjusted yard waste disposal site hours.
DISCUSSION: With the sun setting earlier, trustees opted to change the operating hours of the yard waste disposal facility at the township road department garage.
The new hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. To compensate for the lost four hours each week, trustees added Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for drop off times. Road Superintendent Jamie May told trustees the material must loaded and pushed back to make room for more two or three times a day. During the last 11 workdays road, crews spent many hours there in order to keep up with demand.
OTHER ACTION:
- Agreed to purchase a new F550 truck through the state purchasing program for delivery in June 2023.
- Agreed to increase the annual compensation to members of the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Zoning Commission from $30 per meeting to $50.
- Declared property at 8018 Hebron Ave. a nuisance for vegetation, garbage, refuse and debris and to place the costs on the tax duplicate in accordance with ORC 505.
- Adjourned to an executive session on a personnel issue. No action followed.
David Scheurer
