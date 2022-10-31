Nimishillen Township trustees adjust hours for yard waste site, add Sundays

Nimishillen Township trustees

Thursday meeting

KEY ACTION: Adjusted yard waste disposal site hours.

DISCUSSION: With the sun setting earlier, trustees opted to change the operating hours of the yard waste disposal facility at the township road department garage.

The new hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. To compensate for the lost four hours each week, trustees added Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for drop off times. Road Superintendent Jamie May told trustees the material must loaded and pushed back to make room for more two or three times a day. During the last 11 workdays road, crews spent many hours there in order to keep up with demand.

OTHER ACTION:

Agreed to purchase a new F550 truck through the state purchasing program for delivery in June 2023.

Agreed to increase the annual compensation to members of the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Zoning Commission from $30 per meeting to $50.

Declared property at 8018 Hebron Ave. a nuisance for vegetation, garbage, refuse and debris and to place the costs on the tax duplicate in accordance with ORC 505.

Adjourned to an executive session on a personnel issue. No action followed.

David Scheurer