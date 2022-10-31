Mansfield Christian's Baker, McFadden join St. Peter's Gasper as first teamers in Division III

In all, 12 Richland County boys soccer players took home All-District honors in Division III as presented by the North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association.

Three of those 12 were named first team with Mansfield Christian's Griffin Baker and Isaac McFadden and St. Peter's Angelo Gasper all taking home honors.

Baker is the Flames' goalkeeper and had 88 saves in the regular season in 2022 as a senior. He helped the Flames record 10 shutouts, win the Mid-Buckeye Conference and Division III district championships this season. McFadden was part of the defense that won the district title and also scored the game-winning penalty kick in the title match. He had five goals and three assists in the regular season.

Gasper was a record-setting keeper for the Spartans as he set the OHSAA record for most saves in a game with 56 earlier in the season.

Here is the complete list of Division III All-District boys soccer teams.

First Team All-District

Connor Schaeffer, Huron; Griffin Baker, Mansfield Christian; Chris Heidl, Huron; Brendon Hess, Loudonville; Alex Davidson, Edison; Angelo Gasper, St. Peter's; Jose Serma-Amaya, Edison; Isaac McFadden, Mansfield Christian; Luke Rager, Huron; Zeke, Hershberger, Loudonville; Aiden Neibert, Loudonville.

Second Team All-District

Luke Zerby, Mansfield Christian; Samuel McClester, Edison; Cale Everroad, Mansfield Christian; Landon Lamister Day, Edison; Jared Lenczky, Huron; Jonah Main, Edison; Davis Wushinske, Mansfield Christian; Cam Manner, Huron; Will Marcher, Huron; Keltin Baker, Loudonville; Nick Strecker, Edison.

Honorable Mention All-District

Devin Holloway, Crestview; Josiah Carmean, Crestview; Noah Proctor, Edison; Kellen McDonnel, Edison; Charlie Norwell, Huron; Evan Pickett, Huron; Tristan Johnson, Mansfield Christian; Weston Neal, Mansfield Christian; Aiden Boothe, St. Peter's; Lillie Colarosa, St. Peter's.

Division III District Player of the Year: Connor Schaeffer, Huron.

Division III District Coach of the Year: Jim Duffy, Edison.

Division III Assistant Coach of the Year: Chad McFadden, Mansfield Christian.

