ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Mansfield Christian's Baker, McFadden join St. Peter's Gasper as first teamers in Division III

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233N2J_0it7e5rE00

In all, 12 Richland County boys soccer players took home All-District honors in Division III as presented by the North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association.

Three of those 12 were named first team with Mansfield Christian's Griffin Baker and Isaac McFadden and St. Peter's Angelo Gasper all taking home honors.

Baker is the Flames' goalkeeper and had 88 saves in the regular season in 2022 as a senior. He helped the Flames record 10 shutouts, win the Mid-Buckeye Conference and Division III district championships this season. McFadden was part of the defense that won the district title and also scored the game-winning penalty kick in the title match. He had five goals and three assists in the regular season.

Gasper was a record-setting keeper for the Spartans as he set the OHSAA record for most saves in a game with 56 earlier in the season.

Here is the complete list of Division III All-District boys soccer teams.

First Team All-District

Connor Schaeffer, Huron; Griffin Baker, Mansfield Christian; Chris Heidl, Huron; Brendon Hess, Loudonville; Alex Davidson, Edison; Angelo Gasper, St. Peter's; Jose Serma-Amaya, Edison; Isaac McFadden, Mansfield Christian; Luke Rager, Huron; Zeke, Hershberger, Loudonville; Aiden Neibert, Loudonville.

Second Team All-District

Luke Zerby, Mansfield Christian; Samuel McClester, Edison; Cale Everroad, Mansfield Christian; Landon Lamister Day, Edison; Jared Lenczky, Huron; Jonah Main, Edison; Davis Wushinske, Mansfield Christian; Cam Manner, Huron; Will Marcher, Huron; Keltin Baker, Loudonville; Nick Strecker, Edison.

Honorable Mention All-District

Devin Holloway, Crestview; Josiah Carmean, Crestview; Noah Proctor, Edison; Kellen McDonnel, Edison; Charlie Norwell, Huron; Evan Pickett, Huron; Tristan Johnson, Mansfield Christian; Weston Neal, Mansfield Christian; Aiden Boothe, St. Peter's; Lillie Colarosa, St. Peter's.

Division III District Player of the Year: Connor Schaeffer, Huron.

Division III District Coach of the Year: Jim Duffy, Edison.

Division III Assistant Coach of the Year: Chad McFadden, Mansfield Christian.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

Comments / 0

Related
Galion Inquirer

Galion football heavily recognized on All-MOAC teams

Galion football finished 6-5 in 2022 and the six wins was in large part to some players really stepping up. The Tigers landed multiple players on the All-Mid Ohio Athletic Conference teams. On the first-team was Landon Kurtzman, Holden Hunter, Landon Campbell, Gabe Ivy, and Carson Frankhouse. Quarterback Braxton Prosser...
GALION, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Emanuel Jacob closing in on new building

Emanuel Jacob Congregation in Mansfield is expected to make a decision as soon as Nov. 7 on a new home four months after selling the building it had been located in since 1979. The congregation, which dates back to 1870, has seen its membership dwindle since before the turn of the century. Emanuel Jacob had a membership of over 150 families at that time and now has around 30 families. Emanuel Jacob is the only congregation in Mansfield, which is 65 miles from Akron and Columbus and 82 miles from Cleveland.
MANSFIELD, OH
Galion Inquirer

GHS Class of 1972 holds 50th Reunion

GALION- The Galion High School Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th Reunion this year with activities beginning on Wednesday, September 21st and lasting through Saturday, September 24th, 2022. The celebration began with a gathering on Wednesday at the Smith Family Farm in Morrow County. On Thursday evening, a group met at the Elks Club in Galion to decorate for the dinner scheduled on Saturday night. After decorating, some of the group participated in a Euchre Tournament. Friday’s events began at the Big Four Depot where a large group of classmates and friends met for a luncheon that was hosted by Jon Smolko and Debbie (Halm) Lewis. Music at the luncheon was provided by Jon Smolko, Mike Mackey, and Mike Byrns. On Friday evening, a large group of classmates met at Heise Park to watch the Galion Tigers pull out an upset win against the Shelby Whippets in Week 6 of the 2022/2023 football season. While at the game, an announcement was made to recognize the Class of ‘72 in attendance. Afterward, several classmates and friends gathered at the 1803 Taproom.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Skyway East owner shares memories from 50+ years of service

MANSFIELD — Buzz Smith estimated he’s been involved in 100 engagements at The Skyway East. “Hiding rings in champagne glasses and cakes — that’s always been a joy,” he said. “We've just been fortunate over the years to be a part of people's lives.”
MANSFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area

Are you looking for a spot to get a great breakfast?. If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. For decades, this local favorite has been serving great breakfasts. Their three-egg omelets are big and guaranteed to fill you up. Customers recommend the John's omelet (ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese) and Grecian omelet (feta cheese with a side of sliced tomato and Kalamata olives). They also have a great flat iron steak and eggs.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Westinghouse: Demolition efforts running into underground surprises

MANSFIELD — R&D Excavating included contingency costs for unexpected surprises when it successfully bid $4 million for the demolition of former Westinghouse properties in Mansfield a few months ago. But the number of surprises found on just a small section of the property, the former Electrolux building on the...
MANSFIELD, OH
Galion Inquirer

Galion Schools hosting special Thanksgiving mobile food pantry Nov. 9

GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will host a Thanksgiving Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, November 9. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE holiday-themed assorted boxes, turkeys, produce, pies, and more...
GALION, OH
Cleveland.com

Sierra to open in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates community during 97th annual dinner

BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce invites members to come together for a night of celebration to honor influential businesses, organizations, and people in Crawford County. During the annual dinner, attendees will hear from business leaders and Chamber representatives, have the chance to connect with others in Crawford County,...
BUCYRUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton apartment building destroyed by fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -Canton firefighters battled an early morning fire at an apartment building early Thursday. Crews were called out to the building in the 500 block of Fulton Dr. NW just before 4 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they said heavy fire was coming from the second...
CANTON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Hospital’s 70th Birthday Bash draws a crowd

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Hospital (MCH) meeting rooms were filled with friends and family reminiscing about their hospital experience throughout the afternoon October 28. Retired physician Dr. John Sweeney and his wife, Ann, stopped in to recall his days at the hospital as a physician and surgeon and visit with former patients.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Transit, Street Departments hold annual Roadeo

SIDNEY — Drivers for Shelby Public Transit and the operators of the snow plows for the city of Sidney’s Street Department participated in the annual Snow Plow & Transit Roadeo recently. The annual event is held on an obstacle course set up on the parking lot at Custenborder Field.
SIDNEY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce announces new board officers, programs

ASHLAND — The Ashland Chamber of Commerce announced new programs and new board officers for 2023 at its annual meeting on Thursday. Starting next year, the chamber will start a grant matching program for small businesses to use for improvements, the chamber's Director of Operations Amy Daubenspeck said.
ASHLAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion electrician hopes to “amp up” new business

GALION–Caleb Brown “lights up” when he talks about the new electrical business he opened up this year. Brown, 29, is the owner of C.B. Electrical Services, a firm that specializes in electrical work for residential customers in Crawford and surrounding counties. It’s something he’s passionate about – and something he’s always wanted to do.
GALION, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy