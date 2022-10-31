ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MA

2022 MIAA brackets are set for football and five SouthCoast teams are in

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
 4 days ago
Five SouthCoast football teams — Apponequet, Bishop Stang, Fairhaven, Old Colony and Old Rochester — have qualified for the 2022 MIAA playoffs.

Both Old Rochester and Old Colony secured the highest seed among area teams with both ranked fifth in their respective divisions.

The No. 5 Bulldogs (6-1), who have won five straight games, will host 12th-seeded Fairhaven in the Div. 5 Round of 16 at a date and time to be announced. The Blue Devils (7-1) suffered their first loss of 2022 last week.

The fifth-seeded Cougars (7-1), who are coming off their first loss of the season, host No. 12 Ware (7-1) in the Div. 8 Round of 16.

Seventh-seeded Apponequet (6-1) will host No. 10 Triton Regional in a Div. 5 Round of 16 matchup in the Lakers’ first home playoff game in at least a decade. Time and date are still to be determined.

No. 14 Bishop Stang (3-5) will visit third-seeded Maynard (6-2) in the Div. 5 Round of 16.

