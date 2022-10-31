Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: Dates, times for district finals

Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Michigan football game against Rutgers on Saturday night in Piscataway, New Jersey (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network):. Rutgers defense is stingy and the Wolverines have had trouble scoring in the red zone. But it's hard to picture Rutgers moving the ball with any consistency. The Wolverines will do what they do, control the clock on the ground and shorten the game which will force Rutgers to try and pass early and often to catch up. That's not a recipe for success. The pick: Michigan 38, Rutgers 6.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO