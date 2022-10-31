ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: Dates, times for district finals

By Mick McCabe
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVnIu_0it7dx2400

All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted.

11-player

District finals

Division 1

Region 1

Caledonia (9-1) at Rockford (10-0).

Grand Ledge (8-2) at Holt (7-3).

Region 2

Clarkston (8-2) at Davison (9-1).

Rochester (6-4) at Rochester Adams (9-1).

Region 3

Saline (8-2) at Belleville (10-0).

Novi Detroit Catholic Central (7-2) at Northville (8-2), Friday, 7:40 p.m.

Region 4

Detroit Cass Tech (7-3) at Southfield A&T (8-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Romeo (8-2) at Macomb Dakota (10-0).

More: Michigan high school football playoffs: Elite QB play lifts several teams through Round 1

Division 2

Region 1

Muskegon Mona Shores (8-2) at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (10-0).

Portage Northern (7-3) at East Lansing (7-3).

Region 2

Waterford Mott (7-2) at Midland (9-1).

South Lyon (7-3) at Dexter (10-0).

Region 3

Temperance Bedford (8-2) at Livonia Franklin (9-1).

Birmingham Groves (7-3) at Birmingham Seaholm (7-3).

Region 4

Warren De La Salle (9-1) at Roseville (8-2).

St. Clair Shores Lakeview (8-2) L’Anse Creuse (6-4).

Division 3

Region 1

DeWitt (7-3) at Mt. Pleasant (9-1).

Linden (6-4) at Fenton (8-2).

Region 2

Coopersville (7-3) at Muskegon (8-2).

Zeeland West (9-1) at St. Joseph (9-1).

Region 3

Jackson (6-4) at Mason (10-0).

Trenton (9-1) at Gibraltar Carlson (9-1).

Region 4

Birmingham Brother Rice (4-5) at Walled Lake Western (9-1).

Allen Park (6-4) at Detroit King (6-3), Friday, 6:30 p.m.

More: Meet Detroit King's Mr. Do Everything, Jameel Croft Jr. He is dominating everywhere

Division 4

Region 1

Fruitport (8-2) at Whitehall (10-0).

Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-4) at Grand Rapids South Christian (10-0).

Region 2

Niles (6-4) at Edwardsburg (9-1).

Charlotte (9-1) at Hastings (9-1).

Region 3

Freeland (8-2) at Goodrich (9-1).

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (4-5) at Madison Heights Lamphere (8-2).

Region 4

Tecumseh (10-0) at Riverview (10-0).

Livonia Clarenceville (6-4) at Dearborn Divine Child (8-2).

Division 5

Region 1

Kingsford (7-3) at Gladwin (10-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Belding (9-1) at Muskegon Oakridge (9-1).

Region 2

Berrien Springs (7-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1).

Corunna (82-2) at Portland (9-1).

Region 3

Saginaw Swan Valley (7-3) at Frankenmuth (10-0).

Flint Hamady (9-1) at Marine City (8-2), Saturday, 7.

Region 4

Romulus Summit Academy North (8-2) at Flat Rock (7-3).

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-3) at Birmingham Detroit Country Day (6-3).

Division 6

Region 1

Menominee (6-4) at Negaunee (10-0).

Manistee (7-3) at Gladstone (8-2).

Region 2

Muskegon Catholic Central (8-2) at Reed City (9-1).

Standish Sterling (8-1) at Millington (9-1).

Region 3

Constantine (9-1) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Lansing Catholic (5-5) at Ovid-Elsie (8-2).

Region 4

Ecorse (9-1) at Clinton (10-0).

Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-1) at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (10-0).

Division 7

Region 1

Benzie Central (4-6) at Traverse City St. Francis (10-0).

Ravenna (7-3) at Ithaca (9-1), Saturday, noon.

Region 2

Pewamo-Westphalia (6-4) New Lothrop (8-2).

Elkton Pigeon Bay Port (9-1) at Montrose (7-3).

Region 3

Schoolcraft (7-3) at Lawton (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Hudson (9-1) at Jackson Lumen Christi (7-3).

Region 4

Manchester (6-4) at Napoleon (10-0).

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (5-5) at Detroit Central (10-0), Friday, 6.

Division 8

Region 1

Bark River-Harris (8-2) at Iron Mountain (9-1).

East Jordan (6-4) at Evart (9-1).

Region 2

Fowler (9-1) at Beal City (10-0).

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran (9-1) at Ubly (10-0).

Region 3

White Pigeon (7-3) at Reading (8-2).

Riverview Richard (7-3) at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (10-0).

Region 4

Clarkston Everest (7-3) at Marine City Cardinal Mooney (8-2).

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (5-5) at Detroit Community (6-4), Saturday, 1 p.m.

8-player

Regional finals

Division 1

Region 1

Newberry (9-1) at Munising (10-0), Friday, 6 p.m.

Region 2

Breckenridge (8-2) at Merrill (10-0).

Region 3

Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-2) at Martin (8-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 4

Deckerville (7-3) at Brown City (9-1), Friday, 7:30.

Division 2

Region 1

Lake Linden-Hubbell (7-3) at Powers North Central (10-0), Friday, 6 p.m.

Region 2

Gaylord St. Mary (8-2) at Marion (10-0).

Region 3

Morrice (8-2) at Au Gres-Sims (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 4

Mendon (8-2) at Colon (10-0).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: Dates, times for district finals

The Detroit Free Press

Michigan high school football: Belleville suspends football coach Jermain Crowell

Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school. Crowell is under investigation by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for possible undue influence violations. He did not coach last week in the undefeated Tigers' district semifinal victory over Woodhaven, and he will not coach Friday in the district final against Saline.
BELLEVILLE, MI
wkar.org

MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
ALLENDALE, MI
The Flint Journal

2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’

A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football vs. Rutgers game predictions: There's no way Wolverines lose, right?

Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Michigan football game against Rutgers on Saturday night in Piscataway, New Jersey (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network):. Rutgers defense is stingy and the Wolverines have had trouble scoring in the red zone. But it's hard to picture Rutgers moving the ball with any consistency. The Wolverines will do what they do, control the clock on the ground and shorten the game which will force Rutgers to try and pass early and often to catch up. That's not a recipe for success. The pick: Michigan 38, Rutgers 6.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van

OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
OKEMOS, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

The Restless Viking: Mining in Michigan

This article was originally published on July 20, 2020 on The Restless Viking website. As we hiked around the Keweenaw peninsula in upper Michigan we came across copper mining ruins. How did they mine copper? When did this industry cease production? How rustic were the mining towns? It was fascinating discovering the secrets of copper mining!
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Powerball jackpot hits $1.6B, sets lottery record in US

The Powerball jackpot has become the largest in history after soaring to an estimated $1.6 billion Friday, according to the Michigan Lottery. The jackpot now holds records for the largest Powerball jackpot and largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The estimated cash value is $782 million. It overtook the previous Powerball jackpot record...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
1240 WJIM

Seven Lucky Spots Where $1 Million PowerBall Tickets Have Been Sold in Michigan

You've probably already composed your letter of resignation (at least in your head), anticipating your big win in tonight $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot. But where are the winning tickets being sold? There's actually one little party store in Comstock Park that has the reputation for being the luckiest little lottery store in Michigan. As of 2021, the retailer had sold eight tickets (in a 15-year period) that had netted customers big jackpots totaling about $62 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776

The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
