Shots & Headshots fundraiser event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We told you about the United Way’s giving campaign and in a few days you have the chance to help raise funds for the organization and receive professional headshots from one locally skilled photographer. The Shots & Headshots fundraiser event has returned for the 4th...
Rescue Me Friday: Helen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are lots of pets around the coastal empire that are in need of a forever home and today we want to introduce you to one special kitten that wants to come home with you!. Nina Schulze is the Adoptions manager for the Human Society for...
African symbols workshop next Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the most anticipated movies of the year is coming out a week from today. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is taking us back to the fictional African nation for the latest in the Marvel series. While Wakanda may not be real, the symbols depicted in...
Cockspur Island Lighthouse Jamboree happening Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Cockspur Island Lighthouse still stands tall, but has been dark for 113 years. This weekend you have the chance to be part of history by attending a jamboree event to help raise money to turn the lighthouse back on. Captain Gary Hill, who is one...
Day of Giving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is proud to once again partner with Second Harvest and Ken Nugent this year for our annual Day of Giving food drive. WTOC will spend the day collecting food donations outside the Kroger on Mall Blvd in Savannah. The event will take place Thursday, November 17th. Come join us give-back to our community and help families put food on the table.
Getting into the swing with Cirque Divina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ve probably seen them performing along the Plant Riverside District but did you know they offer classes, too?. Cirque Divina Studios invited our Sam Bauman to learn some basic moves they can teach you as well.
PERFORMANCE: LPT Salsa Band
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night, the Plant Riverside District will host a Fiesta Latina Dance Party at District Live. Joining us now is, LPT Salsa Band, featured in the night’s concert.
Staff, volunteers hold fundraiser at Ogeechee Area Hospice
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Staff members and volunteers teamed up today at Ogeechee Area Hospice to raise money and awareness for an agency that helps patients in Bulloch and surrounding counties. The folks at Ogeechee Area Hospice say they’re encouraged by this fundraiser, not just from the amount of money...
Interview: Ogeechee Riverkeeper Damon Mullis
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - They are the voices for Southeast Georgia’s wildlife. The Ogeechee Riverkeepers protect, preserve and improve the water quality of the Ogeechee River Basin. For more than 15 years, the organization has been an advocate for the wildlife and people who call the area home. WTOC’S...
United Way Fall Giving Campaign ending soon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is a couple weeks away from the end of the Fall Giving Campaign, which means you still have time to get involved. To show you how you can support the campaign is Brynn Grant, the President and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, and Cindy Robinett, this year’s Campaign chair.
Evans General Contractors holds luncheon for Savannah first responders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A special thank you for police officers today in Savannah. Evans General Contractors hosted a luncheon to give thanks for all that they do. The company is raising money that will go to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire. The 200 Club helps support families...
Build a Better Rotation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s workout Wednesday. It’s the day of the week we get you up and moving. Wednesday’s exercise can benefit everyone. WTOC went to Custom Fit Savannah to get better at rotating.
Men Make Dinner Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some men enjoy cooking dinner for the family and some not so much, but today all of us men must participate. That’s right today is national Men Make Dinner Day, and if you’re not sure what to cook tonight we have you covered.
74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior League of Savannah was making thrifting cool before it became a trend with their annual sale bringing together one of the biggest collections of gently used, affordable items. The 74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale is Saturday in a new location. Elizabeth Summerell, the...
Dundee Cottages give new homes for homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, the city will start its largest project to provide homes for people experiencing homelessness. The area has been cleared and now the official groundbreaking for the new homes will happen Thursday morning along Dundee Street. The $6.5 million project was approved by the city council...
UPDATE: Missing girl in Savannah located, is safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Savannah Police Department said Sophia Castellano has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS STORY: The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing girl. Police say Sophia Castellano, 8, was last seen at 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Stephenson Ave. She was...
Liberty Co. teacher wins $5k from Staples Thank A Teacher contest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville teacher was selected as the winner of this years Staples Thank A Teacher contest. Nakisia Sims organized a Gala for students with special needs from 3 different high schools in the area. She worked with staff, teachers, over 10 restaurants and businesses to make the Gala happen.
Rodeo coming to Ottawa Farms
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - A rodeo event is coming to Ottawa Farms. Ottawa will be hosting the event for the 7th time. Fans are expected to pack out the bleachers for a rootin’ tootin’ good time.
City of Savannah breaks ground on huge project to help homeless community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah broke ground Thursday morning on what Mayor Van Johnson says is the largest investment the city has ever made to help the homeless community. It’s called the Dundee Project with a $6.5 million price tag. In less than a year, the...
Blood cancer fighters, survivors “light the night” with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lighting the night for cancer fighters and survivors, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society filled the Memorial Health campus for their annual walk. Hundreds of thousands of dollars they raise will go toward research to find a cure. Three different colored lanterns tell the story of blood...
