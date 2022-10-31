ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Shots & Headshots fundraiser event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We told you about the United Way’s giving campaign and in a few days you have the chance to help raise funds for the organization and receive professional headshots from one locally skilled photographer. The Shots & Headshots fundraiser event has returned for the 4th...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Helen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are lots of pets around the coastal empire that are in need of a forever home and today we want to introduce you to one special kitten that wants to come home with you!. Nina Schulze is the Adoptions manager for the Human Society for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

African symbols workshop next Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the most anticipated movies of the year is coming out a week from today. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is taking us back to the fictional African nation for the latest in the Marvel series. While Wakanda may not be real, the symbols depicted in...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Cockspur Island Lighthouse Jamboree happening Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Cockspur Island Lighthouse still stands tall, but has been dark for 113 years. This weekend you have the chance to be part of history by attending a jamboree event to help raise money to turn the lighthouse back on. Captain Gary Hill, who is one...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Day of Giving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is proud to once again partner with Second Harvest and Ken Nugent this year for our annual Day of Giving food drive. WTOC will spend the day collecting food donations outside the Kroger on Mall Blvd in Savannah. The event will take place Thursday, November 17th. Come join us give-back to our community and help families put food on the table.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Getting into the swing with Cirque Divina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ve probably seen them performing along the Plant Riverside District but did you know they offer classes, too?. Cirque Divina Studios invited our Sam Bauman to learn some basic moves they can teach you as well.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

PERFORMANCE: LPT Salsa Band

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night, the Plant Riverside District will host a Fiesta Latina Dance Party at District Live. Joining us now is, LPT Salsa Band, featured in the night’s concert.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Staff, volunteers hold fundraiser at Ogeechee Area Hospice

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Staff members and volunteers teamed up today at Ogeechee Area Hospice to raise money and awareness for an agency that helps patients in Bulloch and surrounding counties. The folks at Ogeechee Area Hospice say they’re encouraged by this fundraiser, not just from the amount of money...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Interview: Ogeechee Riverkeeper Damon Mullis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - They are the voices for Southeast Georgia’s wildlife. The Ogeechee Riverkeepers protect, preserve and improve the water quality of the Ogeechee River Basin. For more than 15 years, the organization has been an advocate for the wildlife and people who call the area home. WTOC’S...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

United Way Fall Giving Campaign ending soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is a couple weeks away from the end of the Fall Giving Campaign, which means you still have time to get involved. To show you how you can support the campaign is Brynn Grant, the President and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, and Cindy Robinett, this year’s Campaign chair.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Build a Better Rotation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s workout Wednesday. It’s the day of the week we get you up and moving. Wednesday’s exercise can benefit everyone. WTOC went to Custom Fit Savannah to get better at rotating.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Men Make Dinner Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some men enjoy cooking dinner for the family and some not so much, but today all of us men must participate. That’s right today is national Men Make Dinner Day, and if you’re not sure what to cook tonight we have you covered.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior League of Savannah was making thrifting cool before it became a trend with their annual sale bringing together one of the biggest collections of gently used, affordable items. The 74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale is Saturday in a new location. Elizabeth Summerell, the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Dundee Cottages give new homes for homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, the city will start its largest project to provide homes for people experiencing homelessness. The area has been cleared and now the official groundbreaking for the new homes will happen Thursday morning along Dundee Street. The $6.5 million project was approved by the city council...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Missing girl in Savannah located, is safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Savannah Police Department said Sophia Castellano has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS STORY: The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing girl. Police say Sophia Castellano, 8, was last seen at 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Stephenson Ave. She was...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty Co. teacher wins $5k from Staples Thank A Teacher contest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville teacher was selected as the winner of this years Staples Thank A Teacher contest. Nakisia Sims organized a Gala for students with special needs from 3 different high schools in the area. She worked with staff, teachers, over 10 restaurants and businesses to make the Gala happen.
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Rodeo coming to Ottawa Farms

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - A rodeo event is coming to Ottawa Farms. Ottawa will be hosting the event for the 7th time. Fans are expected to pack out the bleachers for a rootin’ tootin’ good time.
BLOOMINGDALE, GA

