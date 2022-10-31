Good morning! Today is going to be a pretty rough day weather-wise as an atmospheric river & strong cold front push through. Rain will gradually ramp up throughout the day as the axis of moisture slowly sags southward over western Washington, and eventually northwest Oregon. The heaviest rain will occur between the afternoon and tonight, which will make for a soggy evening commute. Be prepared for pooling and ponding on areas roads. The rain will be coming in sideways due to increasing southerly winds. The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisory to go into effect at 8:00 A.M. for our western valleys (since the wind is arriving a bit earlier than expected). They also issued high wind warnings for portions of the Cascade Foothills and the Coast Range, where winds will be even stronger. Expect sustained winds of 20-30 mph in our interior valleys, with gusts up to 40 mph. The coast will endure slightly stronger winds, with gusts between 40-50+ mph. The higher elevations will experience the strongest wind and heaviest rain, with gusts of 55-65+ mph. Keep your devices charged up today, because spotty power outages are likely to occur.

OREGON STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO