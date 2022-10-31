Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Nurse unions and hospitals preview legislative battle over staffing issues
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In what could shape up to be a major topic next state legislative session, Oregon’s largest nurses’ union shared new plans Wednesday to push for changes in hospital staffing laws. This after reporting record levels of nurse burnout and other staffing issues. Wednesday, the...
kptv.com
Oregon, Japan sign driver license reciprocity agreement
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon and Japan have signed an agreement that will make it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. The reciprocity agreement was signed Tuesday by Consul General Masaki Shiga and Oregon DMV Administrator Amy Joyce. The Oregon...
kptv.com
$48.4 million will help Oregonians pay for heating costs this winter
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, U.S. House Representatives from Oregon announced that $48.4 million was being earmarked to help low-income families and people pay for heating costs and unpaid utility bills. The money will come from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and includes support from the...
kptv.com
Agencies preparing ahead of expected stormy weekend in Portland metro
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Ahead of lots of rain and gusty wind on Friday and into Saturday, agencies are preparing. Clark Public Utilities provided FOX 12 with a statement saying “We are gearing up for this weekend. Outages are always a possibility, particularly for our remote and rural customers where the grid isn’t as robust as it is near our urban areas. But, we’re ready. We’ve already alerted our in-house multi-departmental storm team. We will be watching the skies closely and are well prepared for whatever may come.”
kptv.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Portland
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - One lucky Powerball player in Portland bought a $1 million dollar winning ticket on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Lottery. Two $50,000 tickets, also sold on Wednesday in Portland and Troutdale. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now estimated at $1.5 billion should the winner...
kptv.com
First Alert Weather: A new way to stay ahead of the weather
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - We’re beginning a new era at FOX 12, designed to help you stay on top of serious weather that could impact your lives. FOX 12 will now bring you a new way to stay ahead of the weather on every screen. We call it First Alert Weather and here is what it means for you:
kptv.com
Heavy Rain & Gusty Wind Expected Today
Good morning! Today is going to be a pretty rough day weather-wise as an atmospheric river & strong cold front push through. Rain will gradually ramp up throughout the day as the axis of moisture slowly sags southward over western Washington, and eventually northwest Oregon. The heaviest rain will occur between the afternoon and tonight, which will make for a soggy evening commute. Be prepared for pooling and ponding on areas roads. The rain will be coming in sideways due to increasing southerly winds. The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisory to go into effect at 8:00 A.M. for our western valleys (since the wind is arriving a bit earlier than expected). They also issued high wind warnings for portions of the Cascade Foothills and the Coast Range, where winds will be even stronger. Expect sustained winds of 20-30 mph in our interior valleys, with gusts up to 40 mph. The coast will endure slightly stronger winds, with gusts between 40-50+ mph. The higher elevations will experience the strongest wind and heaviest rain, with gusts of 55-65+ mph. Keep your devices charged up today, because spotty power outages are likely to occur.
kptv.com
Significant Rain Coming Friday
Good morning! It’s a chilly and mainly dry start to our Thursday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Partially clear skies overnight allowed temperatures to fall into the 30s and low 40s. Had the skies cleared out a bit more, we’d have more cities in freezing territory. It’s still possible some outlying cities will wake up to frosty conditions. Clouds will continue to stream in this morning as a warm front approaches. Light rain will arrive to the coast this afternoon, and will spread inland toward the end of the day. We have a lot of rain coming between tonight, Friday and Saturday morning, so last minute preparations should be made today (clearing gutters, storm drains, etc.).
Comments / 0