Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

State investigators look into living conditions at Atlanta rental home

ATLANTA - FOX 5 has reason to believe the state is looking into reports of elder abuse at a rented home in southwest Atlanta. It is FOX 5's understanding a tip led investigators with the Georgia Department of Human Services to a home on Jonesboro Road in Atlanta to investigate claims of elder abuse.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Oakland Cemetery hosts Day of the Dead festival Sunday

ATLANTA - It’s a first-of-its-kind festival for Atlanta’s historic Oakland Cemetery, and you’re invited to experience the costumes, music, and colorful altars used in Día de Los Muertos celebrations in Mexico and beyond. This Sunday, the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Delta flight from Atlanta makes emergency landing after cabin fills with smoke

ALBUQERQUE, N.M. - A Delta Air Lines flight taking off from Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing in New Mexico after hitting trouble in the air. The flight, which was heading to Los Angeles from Atlanta's Hartfield-Jackson International Airport, made an abrupt stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico after the plane's cabin began filling up with smoke midway through the flight.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fox5atlanta.com

New Atlanta Police Department cruisers debut

The newly-designed APD vehicles were unveiled with a new logo, created by art students. The cars are part of a take-home program that leaders hope will impact Atlanta neighborhoods.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Update on manhunt related to officer-involved shooting

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said officers are looking for 32-year-old Brenton Bernard Thomas. He's wanted for assaults in Clayton County and Miami, Florida. The sheriff said Thomas could be in a gray 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate CKD81418. He has two distinct New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck.
MIAMI, FL
fox5atlanta.com

State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members

ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived

ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Former DeKalb commissioner convicted of extortion

ATLANTA - A federal jury has convicted a former DeKalb County commissioner of extortion. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sharon Barnes Sutton was found guilty of extorting a DeKalb County subcontractor in connection with a $1.8 million contract. Court documents alleged Sutton demanded monthly payments ranging from $500 to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

I-Team investigation into deplorable living conditions trigger county sweep

DECATUR, Ga. - Lower-income residents have complained for years that poor, often deplorable, living conditions are becoming more prevalent. Renters feel stuck and not heard. The FOX 5 I-Team documented for three months what we've seen at the Woodridge Apartment complex in Decatur. The conditions that some of these families are living in are simply shocking.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dozens of cars broken into at Summerhill neighborhood apartment

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a rash of car break-ins at a luxury Summerhill apartment complex. Neighbors say 40 to 50 cars were broken into. Atlanta police say so far 30 victims have come forward. One of them reported a stolen firearm. Video shows countless cars with shattered windows...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in Chamblee deadly double shooting arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police in Chamblee said a suspect in a Tuesday double shooting was arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi. Police haven't named the suspect, but said they're linked to a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Police responded to the scene and found two people...
BILOXI, MS

