fox5atlanta.com
State investigators look into living conditions at Atlanta rental home
ATLANTA - FOX 5 has reason to believe the state is looking into reports of elder abuse at a rented home in southwest Atlanta. It is FOX 5's understanding a tip led investigators with the Georgia Department of Human Services to a home on Jonesboro Road in Atlanta to investigate claims of elder abuse.
fox5atlanta.com
'Bottom of hell': 'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic complains of conditions inside Atlanta penitentiary
ATLANTA - "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic is speaking on what he's alleging is terrible conditions and treatment at the federal prison in Atlanta in which he is currently incarcerated. Writing on Instagram Thursday, Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, described his life in the U.S. Penitentiary in...
fox5atlanta.com
Oakland Cemetery hosts Day of the Dead festival Sunday
ATLANTA - It’s a first-of-its-kind festival for Atlanta’s historic Oakland Cemetery, and you’re invited to experience the costumes, music, and colorful altars used in Día de Los Muertos celebrations in Mexico and beyond. This Sunday, the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of...
fox5atlanta.com
Chief Darin Schierbaum says technology, engagement is key to Atlanta police's future
ATLANTA - Darin Schierbaum officially had the "interim" portion of his title dropped this week. Mayor Andre Dickens named him the permanent police chief for the Atlanta Police Department on Monday. The new chief is not wasting any time trying to retain officers, grow the force, and use new technologies...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta family wants strict penalties for street racers after loved one's death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta family is urging more be done about the dangerous street racing trend after a family member's death. While law enforcement and metro Atlanta courts have worked to try and catch and charge street racers, multiple events in the last few weeks have shown many of the dangerous drivers haven't gotten the message.
fox5atlanta.com
Flu surge causing overcrowding at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta ERs, urgent cars
Georgia is being hit hard by an early flu surge and the rise in respiratory infections is putting a strain on Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Children's runs three emergency departments and seven urgent cares, and they all have pretty long wait times right now.
fox5atlanta.com
Houston police searching for Atlanta man in deadly stabbing
Police said the suspect stabbed another Atlanta resident to death. Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgians try to cash in on Powerball's 3rd-largest prize in US history
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Powerball jackpot is continuing to soar to nearly world record amounts after no one won Wednesday night's big jackpot. There have been nearly 40 drawings without a winner, but people in the metro Atlanta area are holding out hope. Tickets at one DeKalb County gas...
fox5atlanta.com
Delta flight from Atlanta makes emergency landing after cabin fills with smoke
ALBUQERQUE, N.M. - A Delta Air Lines flight taking off from Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing in New Mexico after hitting trouble in the air. The flight, which was heading to Los Angeles from Atlanta's Hartfield-Jackson International Airport, made an abrupt stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico after the plane's cabin began filling up with smoke midway through the flight.
fox5atlanta.com
New Atlanta Police Department cruisers debut
The newly-designed APD vehicles were unveiled with a new logo, created by art students. The cars are part of a take-home program that leaders hope will impact Atlanta neighborhoods.
fox5atlanta.com
'Fanny pack bandits' targets high-end fragrance counter in Coweta County
NEWNAN, Ga - Investigators call them the "fanny pack bandits." Two men were caught on camera allegedly stealing men’s fragrances. Coweta County investigators say they need the public’s help in identifying the men. Fanny packs are apparently a thing again. It is the1990s all over. That was the...
fox5atlanta.com
Update on manhunt related to officer-involved shooting
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said officers are looking for 32-year-old Brenton Bernard Thomas. He's wanted for assaults in Clayton County and Miami, Florida. The sheriff said Thomas could be in a gray 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate CKD81418. He has two distinct New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck.
fox5atlanta.com
State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members
ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived
ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
fox5atlanta.com
Former DeKalb commissioner convicted of extortion
ATLANTA - A federal jury has convicted a former DeKalb County commissioner of extortion. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sharon Barnes Sutton was found guilty of extorting a DeKalb County subcontractor in connection with a $1.8 million contract. Court documents alleged Sutton demanded monthly payments ranging from $500 to...
fox5atlanta.com
I-Team investigation into deplorable living conditions trigger county sweep
DECATUR, Ga. - Lower-income residents have complained for years that poor, often deplorable, living conditions are becoming more prevalent. Renters feel stuck and not heard. The FOX 5 I-Team documented for three months what we've seen at the Woodridge Apartment complex in Decatur. The conditions that some of these families are living in are simply shocking.
fox5atlanta.com
Family of missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman now considered dead increases reward for suspect’s arrest
ATLANTA - Allahnia Lenior’s mom wants two things: to lay her daughter to rest, and for the guys allegedly responsible for her death to brought to justice. "I say to you, where is she?" said Jannette Jackson. "Can I have her body and have a funeral?" Jackson said the...
fox5atlanta.com
Dozens of cars broken into at Summerhill neighborhood apartment
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a rash of car break-ins at a luxury Summerhill apartment complex. Neighbors say 40 to 50 cars were broken into. Atlanta police say so far 30 victims have come forward. One of them reported a stolen firearm. Video shows countless cars with shattered windows...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators search for uniquely dressed 'fanny pack bandits'
Investigators in Coweta County say fanny packs are back in style, but not in a good way. Two men are wanted for using the 90s-era pouches to make off with hundreds of dollars’ worth of fragrances.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in Chamblee deadly double shooting arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police in Chamblee said a suspect in a Tuesday double shooting was arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi. Police haven't named the suspect, but said they're linked to a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Police responded to the scene and found two people...
