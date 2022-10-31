Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Operation Front Porch returns to Round Rock for the holidays
AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) wants to decrease chances of package theft ahead of holiday shopping in Austin through its program: Operation Front Porch. Residents can have their online orders shipped under their own name sent to the police department's address. Residents will have up...
Forever Families: Stylists offer free hair services for children of color in foster care
AUSTIN, Texas — There's nothing quite like walking out of the beauty shop with a fresh hairdo to show off. But for many children of color in foster care, not only can it be hard to find a salon, it can be extra expensive and difficult to get the style you want.
Leander family creates huge Halloween decoration display for a good cause
LEANDER, Texas — The Stine family from Leander has been creating a haunted house at their home for the last 10 years. Mandi Stine is a mother of four and one of the brains behind the "Spooktacular" Halloween display. Her husband and kids also take part in the fun, and every Halloween, they draw more than 1,000 people to their home.
Rabid fox found outside home in Hays County
WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) released a warning to residents after a rabid fox was found and later killed in Wimberley on Friday. According to the HCSO, the fox was found on Oct. 28 around 10:30 a.m. outside a home on Westwood Drive. HCSO later dispatched, or euthanized, the fox and sent it to the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for testing.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Texas Book Festival, Austin Food & Wine Festival and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a festival focused on books to a one centered on food and wine, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s...
Hill Country Galleria and The City of Bee Cave to debut outdoor ice skating rink
BEE CAVE, Texas — The holiday season is here and Hill Country Galleria is debuting an ice rink for the winter. Hill Country Galleria is collaborating with the City of Bee Cave and will host a grand opening for the rink on Nov. 5. Austinites can expect music, figure...
Man arrested after climbing crane in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a man after he was discovered climbing a crane downtown. Austin Fire Department crews were on the scene to help the man climb down from the crane in the 400 block of West Fourth Street, where new skyscrapers are being built by Republic Square Park.
Group offers resources for people with Down syndrome, their families
AUSTIN, Texas — October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and those touched by the disability say it's important to talk about it all year long. One group that is advocating for resources and inclusion is the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas (DSACT). The goal of DSACT is to...
Austin 7th grader wins national 'News-O-Matic Spooktacular Story Contest'
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin 7th grader inspired by the coronavirus pandemic is making waves at her school after winning the 2022 "News-O-Matic Spooktacular Story Contest." Nazanin Jeizan, a student at Harmony School of Science in Austin, wrote and submitted a fiction story called "The Mystery Goop" because she loves writing. She said she wanted to create a piece that everyone can enjoy.
Did the law enforcement delay in Uvalde cost lives? An Austin doctor and his team are trying to find out
AUSTIN, Texas — It is one of the most painful, lingering questions from the shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers in May: Would a faster police response, rather than a 77-minute delay, have saved any of the victims?. Five months after that tragic day, a...
Facebook and Meta to reduce office footprint in Austin, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — Facebook and its parent company, Meta, are backing out of an Austin real estate venture, according to a report from The Real Deal, a real estate news outlet. During Meta's Quarter 3 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said moving forward, the company is planning to shrink its office footprint through 2023 after being behind on revenue and due to the lack of stability in the economy.
UPS looking to hire hundreds of seasonal employees in the Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for a seasonal gig? UPS is hiring for the holiday season. UPS said it plans to hire nearly 525 seasonal employees in the Austin area during its annual "UPS Brown Friday" event this weekend. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 9020 Tuscany Way in Austin.
Brentwood Elementary School hosting grand reopening Tuesday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District (AISD) is officially reopening the remodeled Brentwood Elementary School on Tuesday night. In 2017, the elementary school was awarded part of an AISD bond to not only increase the campus capacity to 696 students but to fully modernize the building. This modernization included:
Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
Austin community coalition says it has raised 90% of $515M goal to combat homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — FindingHomeATX, a private and public coalition group, said it has raised 90% of its $515 million goal needed to house 3,000 people experiencing homelessness. The coalition said its goal will add new affordable housing units and build a "more advanced homelessness response system." Funding from partners...
Amy's Ice Cream expanding to Round Rock, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans can soon expect another Amy's Ice Creams in Round Rock, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Austin-based Amy's Ice Creams was founded by Amy Simmons and established in 1984. Since then, the company has garnered recognition in major cities across Texas. Amy's serves handcrafted artisan ice cream in over 350 flavors.
People with disabilities given access to Uber Kyle $3.14 Program under settlement agreement
KYLE, Texas — A settlement agreement has been reached in the City of Kyle to make the city's reduced-fare transportation available for people with disabilities, according to U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas. Under the "Uber Kyle $3.14 Program", residents and visitors can travel...
Austin-based wine chiller makes 2022 list of 'Oprah's Favorite Things'
AUSTIN, Texas — Raise a glass because an Austin-based wine chiller brand has made the 2022 list of Oprah Winfrey's favorite things this holiday season. VoChill's stemless wine chillers are included in the 2022 list of "Oprah's Favorite Things." The wine chillers act in place of an ice cube to keep wine cold. The brand's creators state that the inspiration behind the product was their glass of wine becoming too warm while sitting outside in Austin.
Ordinance providing wiggle room for Austin renters to start this month
AUSTIN, Texas — On Nov. 7, the right-to-cure ordinance will take effect in Austin. The right to cure requires landlords to give tenants a seven-day notice before an eviction notice. "There are many Austinites who live paycheck to paycheck," said District 2 Austin City Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes. "When you...
'Marcha De Los Niños' events occurring across Texas to honor Uvalde victims
AUSTIN, Texas — A statewide vigil for the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde will honor those lost and demand gun reform on Tuesday. The vigil, which will be held in the evening hours on Nov. 1, falls on the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos. Día de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead," is a two-day holiday that reunites the living and the dead as a way to remember loved ones that have passed on.
