Austin, TX

KVUE

Operation Front Porch returns to Round Rock for the holidays

AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) wants to decrease chances of package theft ahead of holiday shopping in Austin through its program: Operation Front Porch. Residents can have their online orders shipped under their own name sent to the police department's address. Residents will have up...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Leander family creates huge Halloween decoration display for a good cause

LEANDER, Texas — The Stine family from Leander has been creating a haunted house at their home for the last 10 years. Mandi Stine is a mother of four and one of the brains behind the "Spooktacular" Halloween display. Her husband and kids also take part in the fun, and every Halloween, they draw more than 1,000 people to their home.
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Rabid fox found outside home in Hays County

WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) released a warning to residents after a rabid fox was found and later killed in Wimberley on Friday. According to the HCSO, the fox was found on Oct. 28 around 10:30 a.m. outside a home on Westwood Drive. HCSO later dispatched, or euthanized, the fox and sent it to the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for testing.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Man arrested after climbing crane in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a man after he was discovered climbing a crane downtown. Austin Fire Department crews were on the scene to help the man climb down from the crane in the 400 block of West Fourth Street, where new skyscrapers are being built by Republic Square Park.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin 7th grader wins national 'News-O-Matic Spooktacular Story Contest'

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin 7th grader inspired by the coronavirus pandemic is making waves at her school after winning the 2022 "News-O-Matic Spooktacular Story Contest." Nazanin Jeizan, a student at Harmony School of Science in Austin, wrote and submitted a fiction story called "The Mystery Goop" because she loves writing. She said she wanted to create a piece that everyone can enjoy.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Facebook and Meta to reduce office footprint in Austin, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — Facebook and its parent company, Meta, are backing out of an Austin real estate venture, according to a report from The Real Deal, a real estate news outlet. During Meta's Quarter 3 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said moving forward, the company is planning to shrink its office footprint through 2023 after being behind on revenue and due to the lack of stability in the economy.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

UPS looking to hire hundreds of seasonal employees in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for a seasonal gig? UPS is hiring for the holiday season. UPS said it plans to hire nearly 525 seasonal employees in the Austin area during its annual "UPS Brown Friday" event this weekend. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 9020 Tuscany Way in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Brentwood Elementary School hosting grand reopening Tuesday night

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District (AISD) is officially reopening the remodeled Brentwood Elementary School on Tuesday night. In 2017, the elementary school was awarded part of an AISD bond to not only increase the campus capacity to 696 students but to fully modernize the building. This modernization included:
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Amy's Ice Cream expanding to Round Rock, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans can soon expect another Amy's Ice Creams in Round Rock, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Austin-based Amy's Ice Creams was founded by Amy Simmons and established in 1984. Since then, the company has garnered recognition in major cities across Texas. Amy's serves handcrafted artisan ice cream in over 350 flavors.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Austin-based wine chiller makes 2022 list of 'Oprah's Favorite Things'

AUSTIN, Texas — Raise a glass because an Austin-based wine chiller brand has made the 2022 list of Oprah Winfrey's favorite things this holiday season. VoChill's stemless wine chillers are included in the 2022 list of "Oprah's Favorite Things." The wine chillers act in place of an ice cube to keep wine cold. The brand's creators state that the inspiration behind the product was their glass of wine becoming too warm while sitting outside in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'Marcha De Los Niños' events occurring across Texas to honor Uvalde victims

AUSTIN, Texas — A statewide vigil for the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde will honor those lost and demand gun reform on Tuesday. The vigil, which will be held in the evening hours on Nov. 1, falls on the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos. Día de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead," is a two-day holiday that reunites the living and the dead as a way to remember loved ones that have passed on.
UVALDE, TX
