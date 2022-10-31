FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after police said was driving drunk, under the influence of drugs and with a suspended license when he crashed, injuring another man and four children in Fawn Township. An arrest warrant was issued on Friday for 35-year-old Kevin Harrison of Natrona Heights, who police said was driving a Chevy Silverado when it rolled over on State Route 908 on June 7. Harrison and all five passengers -- another man, two boys ages 11 and 13 and two 14-year-old girls -- were taken to the hospital. Police said the 13-year-old was severely injured, but he and the other passengers have since been released from the hospital.Police said the other man was the father of two of the children and Harrison was his friend. Allegheny County police said Harrison had been driving after his driver's license was suspended and he was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash. Harrison turned himself in to authorities and is in the Allegheny County Jail. He's charged with DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, endangering the welfare of children and multiple offenses.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO