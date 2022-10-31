Read full article on original website
Driver charged with DUI in Fawn Township crash that injured man and 4 children
FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after police said was driving drunk, under the influence of drugs and with a suspended license when he crashed, injuring another man and four children in Fawn Township. An arrest warrant was issued on Friday for 35-year-old Kevin Harrison of Natrona Heights, who police said was driving a Chevy Silverado when it rolled over on State Route 908 on June 7. Harrison and all five passengers -- another man, two boys ages 11 and 13 and two 14-year-old girls -- were taken to the hospital. Police said the 13-year-old was severely injured, but he and the other passengers have since been released from the hospital.Police said the other man was the father of two of the children and Harrison was his friend. Allegheny County police said Harrison had been driving after his driver's license was suspended and he was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash. Harrison turned himself in to authorities and is in the Allegheny County Jail. He's charged with DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, endangering the welfare of children and multiple offenses.
Third suspect arrested in Pa. homicide case that killed 2 innocent bystanders
A third suspect has been arrested in relation to a shooting that killed two women and a man in Pittsburgh, according to a story from KDKA. Samuel Pegues, 30, was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Oct. 15 in the area of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street, near Allegheny Commons in Pittsburgh. Two innocent bystanders, 59-year-old Betty Averytt and 33-year-old Jaquelyn Mehalic, were among the people killed.
State police slap Reserve Township auto salvage yard with multiple charges
RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Allegheny County salvage yard is facing more than 800 summary offenses and dozens of misdemeanor charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Vehicle Fraud Investigators conducted a routine audit at Rusty Hook Auto Salvage LLC in Reserve Township in September. There, investigators say they found...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22
A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
wtae.com
High-speed chase ends in Westmoreland County crash; suspect shot dead by state police
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a police chase ended in a crash and shooting, leading to the closure of a five-mile stretch of Route 22 in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. Route 22 is closed in both directions between New Derry Road and Latrobe New Alexandria...
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police following a high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Thursday. According to police, the incident began with a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township in Cambria County. Troopers tried to apprehend the suspect, but he fled in a car.
Penn Hills gas station homicide suspect arrested in Georgia
The suspect in the shooting death of a Pittsburgh man at a Penn Hills gas station has been arrested in Georgia. Michael Damar Wade, 36, of Verona, was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals as a fugitive from justice. Allegheny County police issued an arrest...
Port Authority police investigate carjacking at bus lot
WILKINSBURG — Port Authority police are investigating a carjacking and robbery that occurred Tuesday night at the Hamnett Park and Ride in Wilkinsburg. Two men followed a woman off a bus around 8:45 p.m. and demanded her keys, wallet, and cell phone. The men got into her car and drove away, according to police. The woman was not injured.
At least 1 trapped in crash near Sewickley Creek in Westmoreland
At least one person was trapped in a vehicle near Sewickley Creek after a crash early Friday morning in Westmoreland County. The crash occurred in the area of Route 819 and Armbrust Road in Hempfield Township around 1:20 a.m. A Channel 11 photographer saw a truck wedged between trees on...
15-year-old boy faces charges for stabbing man in Indiana Borough
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A 15-year-old is facing criminal charges after police said he stabbed a man in the back Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the 400 block of Church Street, in a residential area of Indiana Borough. Police did not say how old the victim was, just that...
Pittsburgh police: Teen taken to hospital with gunshot wounds
PITTSBURGH — A teenager was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday. Police responded to a 3-round SpotShotter alert for the 2700 block of Narcissus Avenue in Sheraden around 3:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the teen in the 2700 block of Glen Mawr Street,...
Man shot, killed after lengthy high-speed chase that began in Cambria County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect details of the deadly pursuit as reported by local and state law enforcement agencies. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was killed after a police chase that started in Cambria County ended in a shooting along Route 22 into Westmoreland County. On Nov. 3 […]
Father arrested for stabbing son in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY — A 75-year-old man is accused of stabbing his son after an argument. State police in Kittanning said James Suman, of Vandergrift, stabbed his son Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Washington Street, Parks Township. The victim was flown to an area hospital and treated for...
Woman killed in crash along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
A woman was killed in a crash involving a commercial vehicle and a car in Westmoreland County. Officials tell Channel 11 this occurred at Route 22 at Hannastown Road in Salem Township at 10:06 a.m. According to a release from the Westmoreland County coroner, the woman has been identified as...
Officials say a request for police presence during Brighton Heights funeral was ‘not fulfilled’
PITTSBURGH — Officials say police were asked to be at the funeral service at Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights before five people were shot but the request was not fulfilled, as Target 11′s Rick Earle reported just hours after the shooting happened. To search this conclusion,...
Police: 80-year-old Westmoreland man pulls gun during neighbor dispute
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 80-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly threatening his neighbor with a gun during a dispute. State police in Greensburg say they were called to 1735 W. Newton Road in Sewickley Township on Oct. 3 for a reported neighbor dispute between multiple parties. According to a report, John Hresko allegedly intervened after his son got in an argument with a neighbor. Hresko allegedly pulled out a firearm and the neighbor allegedly pulled out the shaft of a croquet club. Police said it’s not clear who took out a weapon first.
Pa. man charged in death of innocent bystanders during fatal shooting
A Pittsburgh man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the deaths of two innocent bystanders during a fatal shooting last month, according to a story from TribLive. Jaylone D. Hines, 21, is accused in the deaths of Jacquelyn Mehalic, 33, and Betty J. Averytt, 59, who were standing at a bus shelter. Police told the news outlet in a criminal complaint that Hines was shot in the calf during the gunfire.
Drug charges related to North Huntingdon woman's death dismissed
Westmoreland County prosecutors dismissed drug delivery resulting in death charges against two men accused of providing a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin to a North Huntingdon woman nearly three years ago. Police said Iona J. Runkle, 46, was found dead Jan. 12, 2020, in her mobile home at the Dusty...
2 charged in fatal North Side triple shooting
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh men have been charged in connection with a North Side shooting that killed three people. Jaylone Hines, 21, and Charron Troutman, 19, have been charged and are being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Betty Averytt, Jacquelyn Mihalic and John Hornezes Jr. were killed in...
