Allegheny County, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Driver charged with DUI in Fawn Township crash that injured man and 4 children

FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after police said was driving drunk, under the influence of drugs and with a suspended license when he crashed, injuring another man and four children in Fawn Township. An arrest warrant was issued on Friday for 35-year-old Kevin Harrison of Natrona Heights, who police said was driving a Chevy Silverado when it rolled over on State Route 908 on June 7. Harrison and all five passengers -- another man, two boys ages 11 and 13 and two 14-year-old girls -- were taken to the hospital. Police said the 13-year-old was severely injured, but he and the other passengers have since been released from the hospital.Police said the other man was the father of two of the children and Harrison was his friend. Allegheny County police said Harrison had been driving after his driver's license was suspended and he was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash. Harrison turned himself in to authorities and is in the Allegheny County Jail. He's charged with DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, endangering the welfare of children and multiple offenses. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Third suspect arrested in Pa. homicide case that killed 2 innocent bystanders

A third suspect has been arrested in relation to a shooting that killed two women and a man in Pittsburgh, according to a story from KDKA. Samuel Pegues, 30, was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Oct. 15 in the area of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street, near Allegheny Commons in Pittsburgh. Two innocent bystanders, 59-year-old Betty Averytt and 33-year-old Jaquelyn Mehalic, were among the people killed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22

A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Port Authority police investigate carjacking at bus lot

WILKINSBURG — Port Authority police are investigating a carjacking and robbery that occurred Tuesday night at the Hamnett Park and Ride in Wilkinsburg. Two men followed a woman off a bus around 8:45 p.m. and demanded her keys, wallet, and cell phone. The men got into her car and drove away, according to police. The woman was not injured.
WILKINSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: 80-year-old Westmoreland man pulls gun during neighbor dispute

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 80-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly threatening his neighbor with a gun during a dispute. State police in Greensburg say they were called to 1735 W. Newton Road in Sewickley Township on Oct. 3 for a reported neighbor dispute between multiple parties. According to a report, John Hresko allegedly intervened after his son got in an argument with a neighbor. Hresko allegedly pulled out a firearm and the neighbor allegedly pulled out the shaft of a croquet club. Police said it’s not clear who took out a weapon first.
GREENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man charged in death of innocent bystanders during fatal shooting

A Pittsburgh man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the deaths of two innocent bystanders during a fatal shooting last month, according to a story from TribLive. Jaylone D. Hines, 21, is accused in the deaths of Jacquelyn Mehalic, 33, and Betty J. Averytt, 59, who were standing at a bus shelter. Police told the news outlet in a criminal complaint that Hines was shot in the calf during the gunfire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 charged in fatal North Side triple shooting

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh men have been charged in connection with a North Side shooting that killed three people. Jaylone Hines, 21, and Charron Troutman, 19, have been charged and are being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Betty Averytt, Jacquelyn Mihalic and John Hornezes Jr. were killed in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

