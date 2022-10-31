Nearly 30,000 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – As of Sunday, October 30, a total of 29,919 absentee ballots have been requested in Mississippi for the 2022 General Election.

The Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported 29,044 absentee ballots have been sent, and 22,221 absentee ballots have been received.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 8) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.

The Resolution Board can begin processing absentee ballots at the opening of the polls on Election Day (7:00 a.m.). County election officials can tabulate ballots at the closing of the polls on Election Day (7:00 p.m.).

The Secretary of State’s Office will not announce unofficial election results. All certified election results will be posted on the Secretary of State’s website .

Counties may announce unofficial totals as the results come in from each precinct on Election Day and as absentee ballots are tallied on Election Night.

For questions regarding absentee voting, contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov , call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.

