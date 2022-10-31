ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

92.7 WOBM

Furniture chain is closing a New Jersey location

If 2022 is going to be remembered for all the stores that closed, there is one more to add to the list. Huffman Koos, the venerable furniture retailer, is closing their Freehold store. According to their Facebook page:. THE END IS NEAR IN 💥FREEHOLD!💥 DON’T MISS the opportunity to shop...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Can You Keep Your Identity a Secret in New Jersey if You Win the Powerball?

The lottery jackpot in Powerball is now up to 1.5 billion dollars. That's a hard number to wrap your head around it's a lot of money. Don't get me wrong, I would not complain about having to deal with "a lot" of money lol if I won I'm sure I'd be ok with it. Since Powerball hit these huge numbers, everyone is talking about what they would do with such winnings and how to spend it.
CONNECTICUT STATE
‘Warm wave’ day 4 of 8 for NJ: Record temps possible this weekend

'Indian Summer' is usually a 'thing' here in New Jersey. It seems temperatures cook in November and December, sometime after the first widespread frost of the year. This stretch is particularly unusual though, both because of how high temperatures will go and how long it will last. A cold front is expected to sweep across New Jersey late-day Monday, which will knock temperatures back to seasonable levels. Until then, 60s and 70s will be the rule every day.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Top 5: Best Sushi at the Jersey Shore, NJ

Either it's deliciously wonderful or it's not. Sushi is a "huge" fan favorite. I have to be honest, it is not something I eat, but I have friends that love it. They tell me where the "best" Sushi is and if they like the restaurant where they serve it. It has to be fresh. Fresh is key to delicious Sushi.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
13 NJ hospitals appear in ‘America’s 100 best’ for specialty care

More than a dozen New Jersey hospitals rank among the top 100 in the nation for certain areas of specialty care, according to a 2023 report from Healthgrades. The health care company analyzed mortality and complication rates for several common procedures and conditions at nearly 4,500 hospitals, in order to identify the nation’s top-performing hospitals for specialty care.
Study finds nearly all pregnancy-related deaths in NJ were preventable

TRENTON – Nearly all the pregnancy-related deaths in New Jersey between 2016 and 2018 could have been prevented, according to a state Department of Health report issued Thursday. The New Jersey Maternal Mortality Review Committee report finds 39 of 44 pregnancy-related deaths identified in that period were preventable. Another...
True life terror: Hamilton, NJ mom hit while trick-or-treating

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A mom is grateful to three police officers who took her sons trick-or-treating after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver. Tabitha Vassey was with her sons Liam, 7, who was dressed as the grim reaper, and Greyson, 3, in his Chase from Paw Patrol costume, Monday night on West Park Avenue near Lafayette Avenue. They looked both ways as they decided to cross the street and determined it was safe and crossed.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Toms River, NJ
