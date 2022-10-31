Read full article on original website
Related
Marlboro’s Ryan Mendes is the Week 9 Shore Conference Football Player of the Week
Every week this season, Shore Conference football fans will have their chance to vote for the Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week on our website. The winner of the poll each week will receive a $25 gift card to Burger 25 in Toms River. The...
Are You One Of the Many New Jersey Powerball Winners?
Well, aren’t we lucky in New Jersey? The Powerball is the talk of the town and we have three major winners in our state as well as fifteen 50 thousand dollar winners as well! As my homey Adam Sandler would say, “not too shabby”. Make sure to...
Hey, New Jersey: Pennsylvania might have us beat in tomato pie game
My daughter works at a major hospital in Philadelphia. Recently one of her co-workers ordered a tomato pie for a fellow employee who was leaving. He's a big pizza fan and prides himself in making his own. So, they ordered him a tomato pie WITH HIS PICTURE ON IT! How...
Powerball jackpot grows again, two $1 million tickets sold in NJ
No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing. But there were two winning tickets sold in New Jersey worth at least one million dollars and 17 smaller tier prizes. The winning numbers were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23. Two tickets in New Jersey...
Furniture chain is closing a New Jersey location
If 2022 is going to be remembered for all the stores that closed, there is one more to add to the list. Huffman Koos, the venerable furniture retailer, is closing their Freehold store. According to their Facebook page:. THE END IS NEAR IN 💥FREEHOLD!💥 DON’T MISS the opportunity to shop...
Can You Keep Your Identity a Secret in New Jersey if You Win the Powerball?
The lottery jackpot in Powerball is now up to 1.5 billion dollars. That's a hard number to wrap your head around it's a lot of money. Don't get me wrong, I would not complain about having to deal with "a lot" of money lol if I won I'm sure I'd be ok with it. Since Powerball hit these huge numbers, everyone is talking about what they would do with such winnings and how to spend it.
See New Jersey Baker’s National Debut On The Food Network This Weekend
I have never been more ready to eat cake in my entire life. According to APP.com, New Jersey is about to be well represented on a Food Network competition show. His name is Cristian Rojas and he is from Neptune. He has made a name for himself baking custom cakes...
How much do you owe? NJ towns with the most equity-rich homes
Nearly half of all mortgaged residential properties in the United States are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report from ATTOM Data Solutions, which has counted 10 straight quarters of this rising trend. ATTOM defines equity-rich as when the the amount of money that is still owed on a property...
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
National Sandwich Day! The Best Sandwich Shop in New Jersey
Today, Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day so obviously, we have to talk sandwiches and the best place in New Jersey for a great sandwich. That's how you can celebrate today, go out and grab a delicious sandwich for lunch or dinner and enjoy. I think I would go...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Serves Up Some Unbelievable Pies
Fridays usually mean one thing in the Buehler household; Pizza Night. Friday night pizza has been a tradition in my house for as long as I can remember. We started doing it when my sister and I were little kids; it was the only night of the week we could have pizza.
If you win record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, should you take cash or annuity?
The annuity value of Saturday's Powerball jackpot is the largest ever offered in the United States at $1.6 billion. The multi-state lottery game has not had a winner in 39 drawings dating back to Aug. 3. There have been two million-dollar tickets sold in New Jersey with smaller prizes during the course of those drawings.
Homegrown Marijuana Could Soon Be Legal In New Jersey, But Patience Is Key
Let's talk about marijuana. It became legal in the Garden State earlier this year, and the state is now full steam ahead. It seems like I can't drive more than a half mile without seeing a CBD store. I'm not complaining either, marijuana isn't my thing but neither is gambling...
Finally! New alcohol delivery service available in NJ
The creation of alcohol delivery services has made life in New Jersey a lot more relaxed, in my opinion. I no longer have to worry about having time to grab a bottle of wine for guests coming over or having alcohol for my own enjoyment as a result of delivery which has been amazing.
Record for schools involved in NJ fresh fruit and vegetable program
A record high 210 New Jersey schools are participating in the 2022-23 school year’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Doug Fisher made the announcement as part of the State Department of Agriculture’s continuing efforts to improve nutritional opportunities for students. The U.S. Department...
‘Warm wave’ day 4 of 8 for NJ: Record temps possible this weekend
'Indian Summer' is usually a 'thing' here in New Jersey. It seems temperatures cook in November and December, sometime after the first widespread frost of the year. This stretch is particularly unusual though, both because of how high temperatures will go and how long it will last. A cold front is expected to sweep across New Jersey late-day Monday, which will knock temperatures back to seasonable levels. Until then, 60s and 70s will be the rule every day.
Top 5: Best Sushi at the Jersey Shore, NJ
Either it's deliciously wonderful or it's not. Sushi is a "huge" fan favorite. I have to be honest, it is not something I eat, but I have friends that love it. They tell me where the "best" Sushi is and if they like the restaurant where they serve it. It has to be fresh. Fresh is key to delicious Sushi.
13 NJ hospitals appear in ‘America’s 100 best’ for specialty care
More than a dozen New Jersey hospitals rank among the top 100 in the nation for certain areas of specialty care, according to a 2023 report from Healthgrades. The health care company analyzed mortality and complication rates for several common procedures and conditions at nearly 4,500 hospitals, in order to identify the nation’s top-performing hospitals for specialty care.
Study finds nearly all pregnancy-related deaths in NJ were preventable
TRENTON – Nearly all the pregnancy-related deaths in New Jersey between 2016 and 2018 could have been prevented, according to a state Department of Health report issued Thursday. The New Jersey Maternal Mortality Review Committee report finds 39 of 44 pregnancy-related deaths identified in that period were preventable. Another...
True life terror: Hamilton, NJ mom hit while trick-or-treating
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A mom is grateful to three police officers who took her sons trick-or-treating after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver. Tabitha Vassey was with her sons Liam, 7, who was dressed as the grim reaper, and Greyson, 3, in his Chase from Paw Patrol costume, Monday night on West Park Avenue near Lafayette Avenue. They looked both ways as they decided to cross the street and determined it was safe and crossed.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0