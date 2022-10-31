Read full article on original website
Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale
A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
Owner of Tiki Bar destroyed by fire vows that they will reopen in the spring
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — One of the owners of the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor said the bar will be open again in the spring despite the significant damage caused by a fire Tuesday. Around 10:46 a.m., fire crews rushed to the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina...
Rising from the ashes: CNY pizza shop gutted by fire reopens after community responds
Solvay, N.Y. — The horror of that awful night — when their restaurant was gutted by fire — will forever be etched in Sam and Lori Mangano’s memories. But as they prepare to reopen their pizza and catering restaurant nine months after the devastating fire, they say it’s time to put that behind them.
Destiny USA changes hours for holiday shopping season; Santa Claus coming soon
Syracuse’s largest mall is getting ready for the 2022 holiday shopping season. Destiny USA announced its stores will begin offering extended hours after the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday. Hours will also change as the calendar gets closer to Christmas to allow for the expected boom in shoppers:. —...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harbor View Square touted as upstate’s Project of the Year by NYSAFAH
OSWEGO — A local apartment complex recently completed in the city of Oswego has received some recognition from an affordable housing association. Harbor View Square Apartments, located at 68 W. First St. in the Port City, has been named the upstate region’s Project of the Year by the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH), which it announced Wednesday.
Many CNY restaurants took federal money to help during Covid. Some closed anyway (list)
When Stone’s Steakhouse in DeWitt closed for good last week, it did so after receiving nearly half a million dollars in federal money aimed at helping restaurants survive during the Covid pandemic. But it wasn’t the only Central New York restaurant to take the taxpayer-funded grants and close anyway....
WKTV
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
32 new businesses in CNY include a flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year-old entrepreneur
Thirty-two new businesses filed certificates with Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 24 through Oct. 28. These businesses include a home flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year old who breeds reptiles.
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
Satisfying comfort food downtown is just Across the Hall: (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A simple menu, affordable pricing, comfort food. These qualities work together to formulate a great dining choice for downtown workers on their lunch breaks. They also fit the bill for those looking to remedy a well-earned hangover. I may or may not have fallen into the latter category when I visited Across The Hall Café a couple of Saturdays ago with my friend.
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
400 fire extinguishers given to Oneida County residents
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oneida County Child Fatality Review Team distributed 432 fire extinguishers to residents in October, announced County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. The extinguishers were given out through local fire departments and community agencies. The county’s Child Fatality Review Team began this initiative, as they are wanted to take part in […]
Syracuse cat lovers are buying bulk, when they can, to combat cat food supply issues
Syracuse, N.Y. – Destiny Luciano, a receptionist at Shop City Animal Hospital, has seen firsthand how the shift in cat food supplies in the United States has changed how the hospital gets food for its patients. “Right now, our food order has to be made at least two weeks...
Winning $20K Lottery Ticket Sold at CNY Wegmans, 2 Mega Millions Winners at Same Store
6-14-18-25-27 The winning ticket was purchased at the Wegmans in Onondaga County located on Oswego Road in Liverpool. It is worth $20,611.50. There were two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York for the Tuesday, November 1 drawing, and both came from the same store in Long Island. The...
firefighternation.com
Copenhagen (NY) to Fire Department: ‘Turn in Your Gear, You’re Out of Business’
Copenhagen village officials have asked the volunteer fire department to turn over its assets to the town by next Thursday. The demand was sent in a letter to the department, and marks the latest in the tug-of-war between the department and the town over the department’s future, WWNY reports.
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
wrvo.org
Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
DeWitt’s participation in lawsuit to stop I-81 community grid is frivolous, wasteful (Your Letters)
I read with dismay in The Post-Standard that the town of DeWitt is joining a lawsuit that will impede the community grid project as a replacement for Interstate 81 within the city of Syracuse (”New group, using SAVE 81′s playbook, tries to stop I-81 project with last-minute lawsuit,” Oct. 4, 2022).
3 more ideas for stopping trucks from hitting Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge (Your Letters)
Digital ‘toll booth’ would stop over-height trucks. Just wanted to share a comment about the recurring problem of trucks crashing into the railroad bridge on Onondaga Lake Parkway (”Truck driver who crashed into Parkway bridge was following GPS directions, deputies say,” Nov. 1, 2022). I have...
Rangers choppered in to rescue two ADK hikers badly injured in separate falls on same day
On Saturday, a 40-year-old woman from Newark, New York, slipped on ice near the summit of Mount Marcy, the state’s highest peak. She slid 30 feet before slamming into a rock, fracturing her leg. Due to her extreme location and severity of her injury, New York State Department of...
