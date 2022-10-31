Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
First night of the National Peanut Festival!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Get ready Wiregrass, tonight marks the opening of the annual National Peanut Festival, a staple for the area!. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and the official grand opening ribbon cutting will be at the main entrance at 5:00 p.m. The price for gate admission is $10, and...
wtvy.com
National Peanut Festival: The man behind the rides
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve driven past the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds recently, you may have noticed a few new additions. That’s because the team at Reithoffer Shows has been hard at work getting rides up and safety checked. Their company is no stranger to fairs. The...
wtvy.com
Talking with Lew-E the Clown
NPF President Frances Cook and Carrie Cavender join News 4 Live at Lunch live from the Fairgrounds as the 2022 Festival gets set to open.
wtvy.com
NPF Interview with Houston Co. Commissioner Brandon Shoupe
National Peanut Festival sensation Lew-E the Clown joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the Fairgrounds, and he brought some entertainment and excitement with him ahead of the opening of this year's festival.
Troy Messenger
Camp stew: Going, going, gone!
The Pike County Salvation Army’s November 2022 Camp Stew Sale was, yet another, “Sold Out!” success. Donna Kidd, Service Center director, said orders were placed for 720 quarts of the “famous’ camp stew for pickup between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. Thursday. By 5 p.m. most all orders had been filled. Kidd said people sometimes forget, so any orders placed but not picked up will be held for a day and then will be available for sale. Kidd expressed appreciation for the community’s support of the camp stew fundraiser. The monies raised will support the increasing needs that come with the winter season coupled with the existing needs of friends and neighbors. For information about availability of the camp stew, call 808-1069.
wtvy.com
Dothan Housing “gambles” for a good cause
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing held their Casino Royale fundraiser to benefit Building Opportunities towards Self-Sufficiency, Inc. (BOSS) on November 3. All the ticket proceeds benefit BOSS in their mission to drive economic independence for families. The night consisted of casino style games, food, and dancing. Two families graduated...
wtvy.com
NPF Interview with Lt. Tom Davis, Dothan Police Dept.
NPF Interview with Lt. Tom Davis, Dothan Police Dept.
WSFA
National Peanut Festival, wing fest & more happening this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to November so let’s find you something to do. All you foodies out there will be excited about the events happening this weekend. Where are all the wing lovers? Listen up. The 6th Annual East YMCA Wing Festival is happening Saturday. You can enjoy great chicken wings, refreshments, and activities for children. You can get all-you-can-eat wings for just $10, now that’s a deal. The Wing Festival starts at 11:30 a.m.
wtvy.com
Car driven into crowd
Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1.
wtvy.com
Local law enforcement ensures safety at National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Each year, more than 100,000 people visit the National Peanut Festival. While that may be good for business, it raises safety and security concerns. Last year, law enforcement monitored social media threats aimed at the Peanut Festival. Although, those threats turned out to be nothing, the...
wtvy.com
Talking the 2022 National Peanut Festival with the NPF President
Talking the 2022 National Peanut Festival with the NPF President
wtvy.com
Veterans of the year work to help Enterprise community
This Saturday will mark 20 years since Abbeville High School was wiped out by a tornado. On the evening of November 5, 2022, Darryl Brooks finished coaching basketball practice and was ready to head home.
wtvy.com
Visit the News 4 team at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival is just days away and the News 4 team has a lot of fun in store. Come visit our booth and spin the prize wheel. There will be a variety of goodies, activities, and picture opportunities. Be sure to scan our QR...
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: Jackson signs with ESCC
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Enterprise State Boll Weevils have been busy adding to their 2023 recruiting class this week. Another wiregrass softball standout taking her talents to ESCC, making her the sixth one this week. Jamie Jackson won’t be going far to play at the next level. The Enterprise...
Troy Messenger
Troy loses a local masterpiece
No one lives forever. But Mack Gibson should have. Mack Gibson had a merry heart and everywhere he went, he did good, like a medicine. Gibson was at the center of so many things and his heart was in every one of them, said Brenda Campbell, director of the Johnson Center for the Arts.
wdhn.com
Trash collection canceled for Veterans Day
WIREGRASS (WDHN) — Since Veterans Day is just around the corner, here are the current schedules for garbage pick-up in the Wiregrass. On Friday, November 11, The City of Enterprise will be closed and no garbage will be collected that day. Garbage collection scheduled for Thursday, November 10, will...
wtvy.com
News 4 LIVE coverage of the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News 4 team is so excited to bring you live coverage of the National Peanut Festival this year. Below is a break down of what you can expect on air over the next few weeks. Friday, November 4:. On opening day, all of our newscasts...
Community mourning the loss of a local leader
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old. A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled […]
wtvy.com
Dothan High student section named AHSAA Fan Challenge semifinalists
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan High School’s student section has been named a semifinalist as part of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Fan Challenge. The Fan Challenge kicked off for the first time ever this year, as the AHSAA teamed up with online publication The Bama Buzz to find the best student section in the state. 34 schools from across Alabama submitted videos showcasing their school spirit, sportsmanship and creativity.
wdhn.com
Trick or treating at Wiregrass Rehab and Nursing Home in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—It was the “Monster Mash” at the Geneva Wiregrass Rehab and Nursing Home and. the action is still taking place. Many of the employees are dressed in their favorite characters and helped get. the residents in the Halloween mood. Some of the residents remember as...
