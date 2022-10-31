Read full article on original website
Driver charged with DUI in Fawn Township crash that injured man and 4 children
FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after police said was driving drunk, under the influence of drugs and with a suspended license when he crashed, injuring another man and four children in Fawn Township. An arrest warrant was issued on Friday for 35-year-old Kevin Harrison of Natrona Heights, who police said was driving a Chevy Silverado when it rolled over on State Route 908 on June 7. Harrison and all five passengers -- another man, two boys ages 11 and 13 and two 14-year-old girls -- were taken to the hospital. Police said the 13-year-old was severely injured, but he and the other passengers have since been released from the hospital.Police said the other man was the father of two of the children and Harrison was his friend. Allegheny County police said Harrison had been driving after his driver's license was suspended and he was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash. Harrison turned himself in to authorities and is in the Allegheny County Jail. He's charged with DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, endangering the welfare of children and multiple offenses.
Woman killed in crash along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
A woman was killed in a crash involving a commercial vehicle and a car in Westmoreland County. Officials tell Channel 11 this occurred at Route 22 at Hannastown Road in Salem Township at 10:06 a.m. According to a release from the Westmoreland County coroner, the woman has been identified as...
At least 1 trapped in crash near Sewickley Creek in Westmoreland
At least one person was trapped in a vehicle near Sewickley Creek after a crash early Friday morning in Westmoreland County. The crash occurred in the area of Route 819 and Armbrust Road in Hempfield Township around 1:20 a.m. A Channel 11 photographer saw a truck wedged between trees on...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22
A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
High-speed chase ends in Westmoreland County crash; suspect shot dead by state police
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a police chase ended in a crash and shooting, leading to the closure of a five-mile stretch of Route 22 in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. Route 22 is closed in both directions between New Derry Road and Latrobe New Alexandria...
Female construction flag worker injured in hit-and-run
Police are investigating after a road construction flagger was hit by a vehicle on Saw Mill Run Boulevard. It happened just before 9:30 Wednesday night at the intersection with Library Road.
Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police following a high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Thursday. According to police, the incident began with a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township in Cambria County. Troopers tried to apprehend the suspect, but he fled in a car.
Fleeing suspect hits Pa. police officer with vehicle before crashing
A police officer in Pittsburgh was struck in the leg by a vehicle after the driver attempted to flee from a traffic stop early Friday morning. WPXI reports that the officer pulled the man over for a suspected DUI around 3 a.m. at the intersection of McKinley Street and Grogan Avenue. The driver gave his name but could not provide a driver’s license, and then fled, according to a release from Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Police shoot, kill Pa. man following pursuit stemming from domestic disturbance investigation
A multi-county police chase ended in the fatal shooting of a Johnstown man on Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports. 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor left a Cambria County home when Richland Township officers arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance, TribLive reported. A state police spokesman told the outlet that a warrant...
Monroeville volunteer firefighter dies after complications from surgery
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Monroeville Volunteer Fire Company No. 4 announced the death of firefighter and paramedic Michael Guido Wednesday. Guido died Nov. 1 due to surgical complications, according to the release. He joined the department in 2015 and was a “live-in” member. Guido responded to thousands of calls during...
‘Wonderful human being’: Westmoreland County doctor’s legacy lives on with scholarship
LATROBE, Pa. — Saturday marks 21 years since the shooting death of Dr. Andrew Bagby in a parking lot at Keystone State Park in Westmoreland County, not long after he moved to the region. Shortly after he was killed, a scholarship was established in honor of Dr. Bagby. “Andrew...
At least 2 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — At least two people were taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh. Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were sent to Bigelow Blvd and Herron Avenue at 1:28 p.m. The condition of the people taken to the hospital is unknown at this...
Third suspect arrested in Pa. homicide case that killed 2 innocent bystanders
A third suspect has been arrested in relation to a shooting that killed two women and a man in Pittsburgh, according to a story from KDKA. Samuel Pegues, 30, was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Oct. 15 in the area of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street, near Allegheny Commons in Pittsburgh. Two innocent bystanders, 59-year-old Betty Averytt and 33-year-old Jaquelyn Mehalic, were among the people killed.
Man shot, killed after lengthy high-speed chase that began in Cambria County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect details of the deadly pursuit as reported by local and state law enforcement agencies. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was killed after a police chase that started in Cambria County ended in a shooting along Route 22 into Westmoreland County. On Nov. 3 […]
Man killed in Washington County crash identified
EAST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Washington County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in East Finley Township. Matthew Rafferty, 43, of Washington, was the only occupant in a vehicle traveling west along Cracraft Road, according to a report from Washington County Coroner Tim Warco. Just before...
15-year-old boy faces charges for stabbing man in Indiana Borough
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A 15-year-old is facing criminal charges after police said he stabbed a man in the back Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the 400 block of Church Street, in a residential area of Indiana Borough. Police did not say how old the victim was, just that...
Doctor charged in death of fellow doctor in Pine Township crash
PITTSBURGH — A medical professor is being charged Wednesday with the death of a fellow physician following a Pine Township car crash over the summer. Joseph Henry Yanta, 38, of Pittsburgh, is being charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, speeding and related counts connected to the Jul. 16 crash. The crash killed Douglas David Rockacy, 47, of Wexford.
Police: 80-year-old Westmoreland man pulls gun during neighbor dispute
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 80-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly threatening his neighbor with a gun during a dispute. State police in Greensburg say they were called to 1735 W. Newton Road in Sewickley Township on Oct. 3 for a reported neighbor dispute between multiple parties. According to a report, John Hresko allegedly intervened after his son got in an argument with a neighbor. Hresko allegedly pulled out a firearm and the neighbor allegedly pulled out the shaft of a croquet club. Police said it’s not clear who took out a weapon first.
4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
