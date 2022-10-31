ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales Commission to consider annexing 55 acres for Doug Diez company (Monday)

Approve the minutes of a Public Hearing of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. Approve the minutes of a Public Meeting of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. A Public Hearing to consider the petition of annexation of Parcel 3448800, for Brittany Point, LLC, owned by Doug Diez, being 55.14 acres, Section 34-9-3, located on the north side of Hwy 30, currently addressed as 42320 La Hwy 30, Gonzales, LA.
GONZALES, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

No new Council District lines on Thursday agenda

A. Certificates of Achievement – “Wests Tigers” 2022 Flag Football Champions – West Ascension Recreation Sports Program (Alvin “Coach” Thomas) (7) Introduction of Ordinances – (Legal Counsel) a. Introduction of Ordinance – to amend the Ascension Parish Zoning Map from Medium Industrial (MI)...
pelicanpostonline.com

Superintendent announces one-time payment to all AP Public Schools employees

It is with great appreciation for your exceptional work that I share the Ascension Parish School Board approved a one-time payment for the fall semester of the 2022-23 school year in the following amounts:. Full-time employees hired on or before Oct. 7, 2022: $1,300. Full-time employees hired between Oct. 8...
pelicanpostonline.com

Kaleb Moore to address November GOP Roundtable

Kaleb Moore, Director of Government Affairs for the American Federation for Children, will be the featured speaker at the November Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, November 17th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon. – Event)
GONZALES, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Heritage Crossing announces roster of businesses Coming Soon

Mayor Barney Arceneaux, Councilman Tim Riley, CAO Scot Byrd, and HR Generalist Tammy Williams were on hand from the City of Gonzales to welcome another great business to Gonzales! Pho Viet Noodle House is just one more great way to live your best life at the new Heritage Crossing development!
GONZALES, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Guilty Pleas for the Week of October 24-28

During the week of October 24 – October 28, 2022, the following defendants pled guiltyto various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court-Ascension Parish:. 1. Curtis Hutson, 36449 Rue La Monte Ct. Prairieville, LA., age 54, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $25,000 or More and...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
inregister.com

On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere

Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

There’s a lot going on at Heritage Crossing

There is an awful lot happening at Heritage Crossing. Site work is underway on the Price Leblanc PACE Center. The visually prominent 25,000 square-foot Performing Arts and Events Center will be a focal point at the heart of Heritage Crossing at 30×44…. acting as a natural gathering space and...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Zac Efron comes to Baton Rouge amid film industry boom

BATON ROUGE - A big budget movie is now filming in the capital area, and it's one of many that are funneling money into the local economy. “Economically, when you think about some of the big films, it’s an incredible injection of money into our local economy," said Chris Stelly with Louisiana Economic Development.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man shot during suspected drug deal; two adults, teenager arrested

WALKER - Three people were arrested Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened during an alleged drug deal on Sunday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, an 18-year-old who was allegedly selling drugs had arranged a deal in Walker on Sunday. Deputies said the 18-year-old was found shot in...
WALKER, LA
Opelika-Auburn News

Tide lacking major weapon at receiver

One night in Baton Rouge sent the kid from Amite, La., all the way to Times Square. When DeVonta Smith made a late-season surge two seasons ago to win the Heisman Trophy, there was no more significant moment in the Alabama wide receiver’s journey than an eight catch, 231-yard explosion in Tiger Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

