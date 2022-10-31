Read full article on original website
Gonzales Commission to consider annexing 55 acres for Doug Diez company (Monday)
Approve the minutes of a Public Hearing of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. Approve the minutes of a Public Meeting of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. A Public Hearing to consider the petition of annexation of Parcel 3448800, for Brittany Point, LLC, owned by Doug Diez, being 55.14 acres, Section 34-9-3, located on the north side of Hwy 30, currently addressed as 42320 La Hwy 30, Gonzales, LA.
No new Council District lines on Thursday agenda
A. Certificates of Achievement – “Wests Tigers” 2022 Flag Football Champions – West Ascension Recreation Sports Program (Alvin “Coach” Thomas) (7) Introduction of Ordinances – (Legal Counsel) a. Introduction of Ordinance – to amend the Ascension Parish Zoning Map from Medium Industrial (MI)...
Superintendent announces one-time payment to all AP Public Schools employees
It is with great appreciation for your exceptional work that I share the Ascension Parish School Board approved a one-time payment for the fall semester of the 2022-23 school year in the following amounts:. Full-time employees hired on or before Oct. 7, 2022: $1,300. Full-time employees hired between Oct. 8...
Kaleb Moore to address November GOP Roundtable
Kaleb Moore, Director of Government Affairs for the American Federation for Children, will be the featured speaker at the November Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, November 17th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon. – Event)
Heritage Crossing announces roster of businesses Coming Soon
Mayor Barney Arceneaux, Councilman Tim Riley, CAO Scot Byrd, and HR Generalist Tammy Williams were on hand from the City of Gonzales to welcome another great business to Gonzales! Pho Viet Noodle House is just one more great way to live your best life at the new Heritage Crossing development!
Guilty Pleas for the Week of October 24-28
During the week of October 24 – October 28, 2022, the following defendants pled guiltyto various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court-Ascension Parish:. 1. Curtis Hutson, 36449 Rue La Monte Ct. Prairieville, LA., age 54, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $25,000 or More and...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
This national engineering firm is moving from Perkins Rowe to downtown Baton Rouge
HNTB, a national engineering firm, plans to move its Baton Rouge offices from Perkins Rowe into the II Rivermark Centre office building. HNTB will take up about 9,200 square feet on the 12th floor of the office building at 450 Laurel St., which had been known as the Chase North Tower.
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere
Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
Brigadier General Paul Tibbets, IV (Ret) to speak at Veterans Day Ceremony
On behalf of the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Committee, I would like to invite you to join us at the upcoming annual Veterans Day Ceremony. The ceremony will be held at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park on Irma Boulevard, in Gonzales, LA on November 11, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m.
There’s a lot going on at Heritage Crossing
There is an awful lot happening at Heritage Crossing. Site work is underway on the Price Leblanc PACE Center. The visually prominent 25,000 square-foot Performing Arts and Events Center will be a focal point at the heart of Heritage Crossing at 30×44…. acting as a natural gathering space and...
Baton Rouge’s newest pho restaurant takes a stylish approach to traditional cuisine
Pho 97 takes its look seriously. But owner Tony Bui is arguably even more serious about the food. The team at the new Vietnamese restaurant cooks its broth for 24 hours, just as the owner did growing up. “You eat with your eyes,” says Bui’s wife, Tiffany. “You eat with...
State trooper famous for social media persona refused lie detector test after hit and run, his wife says
BATON ROUGE- State Trooper Justin Chiasson, who is famous for his social media presence as "Stalekracker," was placed on leave tied to a hit-and-run boating crash because he refused to take a lie detector test, his wife said in messages obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit. Amy Chiasson sent those...
Zac Efron comes to Baton Rouge amid film industry boom
BATON ROUGE - A big budget movie is now filming in the capital area, and it's one of many that are funneling money into the local economy. “Economically, when you think about some of the big films, it’s an incredible injection of money into our local economy," said Chris Stelly with Louisiana Economic Development.
Man shot during suspected drug deal; two adults, teenager arrested
WALKER - Three people were arrested Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened during an alleged drug deal on Sunday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, an 18-year-old who was allegedly selling drugs had arranged a deal in Walker on Sunday. Deputies said the 18-year-old was found shot in...
Breaking: LSU Secures Commitment From 4-Star OL DJ Chester
Chester, one of the top uncommitted players left in the 2023 class, pledges to the Tigers and provides additional depth up front.
Tide lacking major weapon at receiver
One night in Baton Rouge sent the kid from Amite, La., all the way to Times Square. When DeVonta Smith made a late-season surge two seasons ago to win the Heisman Trophy, there was no more significant moment in the Alabama wide receiver’s journey than an eight catch, 231-yard explosion in Tiger Stadium.
Did Nick Saban only eat at one Baton Rouge restaurant? We may have found the one
Gino Marino, owner of Gino's Restaurant in Baton Rouge, isn't sure what other restaurants Alabama football coach Nick Saban enjoyed when he was in Baton Rouge, but he knows he was at Gino's often. Michael Casagrande, a reporter covering University of Alabama athletics for al.com, tweeted this week that Saban...
LSU's Golden Girls keep tradition alive in Tiger Stadium: 'There's nothing better.'
Four notes is all it takes. With that iconic opening musical phrase, "Hold that Tiger" kicks off a slew of traditions on any given Saturday in Tiger Stadium. The Golden Girls are right in the middle of it all. They've been around since 1959. The experience of being a Golden...
