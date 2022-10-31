ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algonac, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Abandoned church in southwest Detroit destroyed by fire

Detroit firefighters were continuing to wrestle with a smoldering late-night fire Friday morning, seven hours after crews were dispatched to the church engulfed in flames. The investigation into how the abandoned church in southwest Detroit caught fire remains in the preliminary stages, said Detroit Fire Chief James Harris. Crews were tackling hot spots within the structure Friday morning and expected to wrap up by 11 a.m., Harris said. ...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train

Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
LAPEER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
NOVI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van

OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
OKEMOS, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident

Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
LAPEER, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
abc57.com

Six-month-old dies following crash on M-60

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A six-month-old boy has died following a two-vehicle crash on M-60 Tuesday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:58 a.m., deputies responded to M-60, near Angevine Road, for the crash. According to the investigation, a 30-year-old woman was driving westbound on...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

First responders battle fire at party supply company in Novi

NOVI, Mich. – First responders battled a fire at a party supply company in Novi. The incident occurred Wednesday (Nov. 2) night at Acme Partyworks on Vincenti Court, near Meadowbrook Road, and Grand River Avenue. Officials say the building is a total loss. Workers can be seen hugging and...
NOVI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy