Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
Wallaby Found Wandering Around In Michigan, Police Searching For Owner
Police say you should not approach the animal.
Don't veer for deer: Police urge drivers to be extra cautious on roads
According to statistics, Oakland County leads the state in most deer-involved crashes with 1,853 reported in 2021.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Remains of unidentified man discovered during demolition of Uniroyal plant in Detroit 11 years ago
DETROIT – The skeletal remains of an unidentified Black man were found while crews were demolishing a Uniroyal plant in Detroit in 2011. There had been a fire at the plant around 10 years prior to the demolition. The structure had collapsed into a pile of debris, which was resting on a cement foundation.
Abandoned church in southwest Detroit destroyed by fire
Detroit firefighters were continuing to wrestle with a smoldering late-night fire Friday morning, seven hours after crews were dispatched to the church engulfed in flames. The investigation into how the abandoned church in southwest Detroit caught fire remains in the preliminary stages, said Detroit Fire Chief James Harris. Crews were tackling hot spots within the structure Friday morning and expected to wrap up by 11 a.m., Harris said. ...
Can I Legally Flash My Lights at Other Drivers In Michigan?
Your driving down the street and suddenly an oncoming car flashes their lights at you. Are you confused? You might be. Depending on your source, the amount of flashes, and time of day it could mean a couple of different things. The bigger question is, "Is it even legal to flash people in Michigan?"
Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train
Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tragedy spurs push for speed bumps, lights in Dearborn Heights after death of 12-year-old
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – In the wake of an accident that took the life of a 12-year-old, people are pushing for new safety measures along a street known for speeding drivers. They’re calling it Joey’s Law, an online petition drive in the name of a child hit and killed...
fox2detroit.com
Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
Baby dies following Southwest Michigan crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A 6-month-old has died following a car crash Tuesday morning. According to St. Joseph County sheriff’s officials, the baby was in a car driven by his mother when it was struck by a vehicle. The 30-year-old woman was driving west on M-60 when...
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Update: Couple involved in deadly dog attack in Macomb County have come forward
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The owners of the English Mastiff who killed a smaller dog outside the Kozy Korner Saloon have come forward. Police had been trying to locate the couple who left the bar in a rush on Oct. 22 after one of their dogs bit “Olaf” the Bichon.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van
OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident
Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Husband charged with murder after Waterford woman killed with wrench while sleeping
WATERFORD, Mich. – The husband of a Waterford woman who was beaten to death with a wrench while she was sleeping has been charged with murder. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death inside her Waterford home on Oct. 16. Her husband, Justin Wagenberg, has been charged with her murder.
Centre Daily
10-year-old dies when SUV rear-ends horse-drawn Amish buggy, Michigan sheriff says
Two people were injured and another killed when an SUV collided with their horse-drawn cart and trailer in Michigan, authorities said. A 32-year-old man from Snover was driving a compact SUV along a road in Greenleaf Township just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
abc57.com
Six-month-old dies following crash on M-60
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A six-month-old boy has died following a two-vehicle crash on M-60 Tuesday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:58 a.m., deputies responded to M-60, near Angevine Road, for the crash. According to the investigation, a 30-year-old woman was driving westbound on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
First responders battle fire at party supply company in Novi
NOVI, Mich. – First responders battled a fire at a party supply company in Novi. The incident occurred Wednesday (Nov. 2) night at Acme Partyworks on Vincenti Court, near Meadowbrook Road, and Grand River Avenue. Officials say the building is a total loss. Workers can be seen hugging and...
