Gloucester County, NJ

southjerseyobserver.com

Vantage Commercial Inks Five Leases at Southwood Shopping Center

Vantage Commercial recently announced that five new tenants are lined up for for the highly anticipated redevelopment of Southwood Shopping Center, located at 875 Mantua Pike in Woodbury. The brokerage sold the asset in 2021 to local investors with the intent to fill the center and breathe new life into...
WOODBURY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Best Antique Stores in New Jersey

- New Jersey has a few great places to visit if you're interested in antiques. These include Valentino's in Cape May, the Old Mill Antique Mall in Mullica Hill, and Mill House Antiques in Long Branch. There are also plenty of fantastic local shops, such as the Montclair Antique Center, where you can find everything from vintage jewelry to furniture.
CAPE MAY, NJ
WHYY

Delaware Hunter Discovers Rare Tree

Next on You Oughta Know, go deep into the woods to spot a unicorn of a tree, the nearly extinct American Chestnut. Explore the beautiful covered bridges of Bucks County. Find out how BuildaBridge is transforming lives through art. Meet an Old City saxophonist who lives life to his own rhythm. Forage for wild flavors with Chef Philip Manganaro.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?

It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Ramada Hotel in Toms River Closes after 30 Years

The Ramada in Toms River has closed. “After many happy decades of serving the community, the Ramada Toms River has closed its doors. We thank all of our patrons and guests for over 30 years of business,” the hotel said. The hotel will be converted into offices.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ

Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Pair craft beers with gourmet pickles at Wissahickon Brewing Co.

Pickles and beer may not sound like a likely combination, but fans of the "pickleback" shot know that pickles and alcohol can indeed work together to create a tasty flavor. Wissahickon Brewing Co. and Penny Pickles, both based in Philadelphia, are celebrating the unlikely blend with their third annual Pickle Party on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 5-7 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bestofnj.com

Wild Honey Brings BBQ, Bourbon, & More to Atlantic City

There’s a new restaurant at the Tropicana Atlantic City. Wild Honey Smokehouse and Tavern serves regional BBQ and American comfort food, along with bourbon and beer. Featuring Texas-sized drinks and double-barrel smoked cocktails, this spot serves lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. The 4,000-square foot Wild Honey Steakhouse and Tavern...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Reading Terminal Market expands on to Filbert Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Reading Terminal Market is expanding. Its new Filbert Street Transformation Project is now complete.The 1100 block of Filbert Street has been transformed into a multi-purpose street.CBS3 shot video overnight.The project, which cost $1.5 million, will create more dining space, public art displays and cultural programming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

