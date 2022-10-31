Read full article on original website
Atlantic Mayor and two Councilpersons receive CEMO Award from the ILC
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Mayor of Atlantic and two council members were recognized during the Council’s meeting Wednesday night. City Clerk Barb Barrick prefaced the announcement by reading a statement from the Iowa League of Cities, with regard to the CEMO program. “To recognize elected officials who are...
Shelby County supervisors approve restrictions for carbon pipeline routing
(Radio Iowa) – Shelby County’s Board of Supervisors has voted to establish regulations for the location of hazardous liquid pipelines. The proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline route would run through the city limits of Early. Supervisor Steve Kenkel says the community is worried about the safety of the project. “If you want to build a house, or you want to build a shed, or you want to put in a utility line, you have to get a permit and you have to follow zoning ordinances,” Kenkel says. “I don’t know why hazardous pipelines would be any different.
Adair County Supervisors discuss & send Draft Pipeline Ordinance to County Attorney
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors, Wednesday morning, approved a Courtyard use permit for Mainstreet Greenfield, for events taking place on November 22nd. Board Chair Matt Wedemeyer…. On a separate note, Mainstreet Greenfield representative Lyne Don Carlos, discussed courtyard flower pots and a bit of rearranging...
10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants
November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
“Operation Green Light for Veterans,” Nov. 7-11, 2022
ATLANTIC, IA – Cass County will show its support for veterans by lighting up the Courthouse in green while participating in “Operation Green Light for Veterans” during the week of Nov. 7-11. “Throughout our nation’s history, our military and their families have made tremendous sacrifices for our safety and security,” said Mitch Holmes, director of Cass County Veterans Affairs.
Fire update: Ricketts residents back in town after field fire threatened community
(Radio Iowa) – Residents of the small western Iowa town of Ricketts were briefly evacuated early Wednesday afternoon as a large field fire started spreading in the area. According to Crawford County Emergency Management, a field of standing corn ignited and strong winds pushed the fire toward Ricketts, a town of about 100 residents.
Pott. County Burn Ban lifted; Harrison County Burn Ban continues
[COUNCIL BLUFFS] – Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed, today (Friday) said “Based on received and anticipated precipitation in the current forecast and assessing that harvest is nearing 80% completion in the county, emergency management has requested the State Fire Marshal lift the current ban in Pottawattamie County effective today. “Residents are still urged to use caution after we come out of a few days of precipitation. Drought conditions have worsened in areas of the county and dead fuels won’t take long to dry out and easily support rapidly spreading fires.” Emergency Management urges all residents to sign up for Alert Iowa emergency notifications at https://pcema-ia.org. During emergencies or critical events, communication is key, and the Alert Iowa system is the county’s primary method of distributing alerts and information.
Verizon Wireless 9-1-1 Services Restored in Pottawattamie County
[COUNCIL BLUFFS; 3:39-p.m.] – Officials with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Communications Center were informed Wednesday afternoon, that the Verizon Wireless 9-1-1 service outage has been restored. Verizon Wireless customers in Pottawattamie County may now directly dial “9-1-1” to call for emergency assistance. No additional...
Omaha Man Sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – An Omaha, Nebraska man, Was sentenced to prison Thursday, in Council Bluffs U-S District Court 37-year-old Ronald Wayne Reed II was ordered to serve to 120 months (10-years) in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. On March 28, 2021, the Mills County Sheriff’s...
“Operation Blessing” begins Nov. 12th, in Page County
(Clarinda, Iowa) – Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer reports the Sheriff’s Department’s “Operation Blessing,” which strives to make sure every child in the rural areas of the County receives a Christmas gift, will be slightly different this year, from years past. Sheriff Palmer says “We will be taking requests from November 12, 2022 through December 10, 2022. This is to hopefully ensure that requests for gifts can be filled without running into a shortage of items to purchase.”
Cass County (IA) man arrested on drug & eluding charges in Council Bluffs
Police in Council Bluffs report an officer on patrol a little before 2-a.m. today (Wednesday), in the area of the Target Store (3706 Metro Drive), in Council Bluffs, noticed a vehicle traveling behind the store. The Officer called for other Officers to assist in checking the vehicle. As the other Officers arrived, they saw 42-year-old Christopher Rae Holz, of Lewis (IA), by a storage container.
URGENT: 9-1-1 Outage Impacting Verizon Wireless Customers in Pottawattamie County
[COUNCIL BLUFFS] – Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency Director Doug Reed reports “9-1-1 Communications Officials in Pottawattamie County have discovered an 9-1-1 service outage impacting Verizon Wireless customers throughout the county. There is no indication as to the cause or potential duration of the outage. All Verizon Wireless customers living or working in Pottawattamie County should call 712-328-5737 and press Option #1 for access to emergency services OR call 9-1-1 from another non-Verizon phone number. This policy will be in effect until normal service is restored.”
(Update to earlier story) Taylor & Ringgold County S/O joint firearms investigation leads to 3 arrests
(Bedford, Iowa) – Officials in southwest Iowa said Friday (Today), that on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, Deputies with the Taylor and Ringgold County Sheriff’s Offices conducted an investigation into recent burglaries and controlled substance violations. During the investigation, Deputies were made aware of a felon that was in possession of firearms. A search warrant was executed in the 1500 block of 122nd Avenue in Ringgold County.
Semi tractor-trailer rollover in Union County
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County say no injuries were reported, after a semi tractor-trailer rolled into a ditch late Wednesday night. The 2004 Volvo semi driven by 34-year-old Adam J. Leith, of Creston, was traveling north on U-S Highway 169 at around 11:17-pm., near miler marker 37 (south of Lorimor), when Leith swerved to miss a deer. The rig went out of control after the trailer blew a tire. The semi tipped over onto the driver’s side.
Glenwood woman & Malvern man arrested on drug charges in Montgomery County
Two people were arrested on drug charges, following a traffic stop at around 11:50-p.m. Tuesday, in Montgomery County. The Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies stopped a vehicle at Highway 34 and A Avenue. The Montgomery County K9 “Bane” alerted on the vehicle, and upon further investigation, 42-year-old Angela Kay Rolling, of Glenwood, and 47-year-old Brent William Michael, of Malvern, were taken into custody.
Atlantic & Marne Fire crews respond to semi tractor-trailer fire
(Cass County, Iowa) – Firefighters from Marne and Atlantic were dispatched to a report of a semi tractor-trailer fire this morning, on Interstate 80 near mile marker 54. The incident occurred at around 3:25-a.m. on I-80 westbound. The tractor and trailers were said to be separated and in the north ditch.
Crawford County town evacuated due to a large field fire
The Crawford County town of Ricketts was being evacuated early this (Wednesday) afternoon, due to a huge field fire north of Highway 141, headed towards Ricketts. Authorities are advising people to please stay clear of the area. Roads were being shut down. Fields and bales were reportedly burning in the...
Shelby County Sheriff’s report, 11/2/22
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports the following 13 arrests occurred over the past month…. 10-1-22: Alberto Diaz, age 23, Omaha, NE, was arrested on an active Shelby Warrant. Diaz was transported to the Shelby County Jail on a warrant for Failure to Appear; Brandon William Henderson, age 25, Harlan, IA was arrested following a traffic stop on Durant St. Henderson was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2 counts, Eluding, Prohibited Acts 2 counts, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 2 counts, No Valid Driver’s License, Speeding and Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way.
Creston woman arrested on Burglary charge
(Creston, Iowa) – Police in Creston report a woman was arrested at her home Wednesday morning. 51-year-old Crystal Alaine Conley, of Creston, was charged with Attempted Burglary in the 3rd Degree. She was taken to Union County Jail and posted bond. Wednesday night, 18-year-old Rowan Davis Pope, of Creston,...
Special Weather Statement for Elevated Fire Weather Danger & Strong Winds today (11/2/22)
Sac-Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass Counties…Elevated Fire Weather Danger and Strong Winds in Western Iowa Today…. South winds increase by late morning through the afternoon with gusts in excess of 40 mph likely at times. This may blow around loose, lightweight objects and create difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles, especially on west to east.
