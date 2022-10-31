Read full article on original website
Knickerbocker Group launches landscape architecture practice
After nearly 45 years of designing and constructing custom homes and buildings throughout Maine, Knickerbocker Group in Boothbay has expanded its offerings to include landscape architecture. The practice will seamlessly integrate with the firm’s existing architecture and interior teams, alongside property management; allowing each to serve and bolster the existing services.
Roscoe M. Pinkham
Roscoe Merrill Pinkham, of Belfast, Maine died at the age of 94 with family by his side. We often remarked about his birth date of Feb. 2, 1928, Groundhog Day, and now he has left us on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2022. Roscoe was the son of the late Douglas and...
Community Lunch to be hosted by Wiscasset Ford!!
November 7ths Community Lunch at Brady's will be hosted by Wiscasset Ford. Super Chef Super Dave Warford will be cooking up a storm featuring his famous beef stroganoff! Also on the menu will be the Haddock chowder and another dish made by Dave’s wife Paula. All are encouraged to attend and enjoy the fellowship, food, and get the first week of early sunsets underway.
Kirsten Ingram Celebrates Four Years at Newcastle Realty
With almost 20 years of experience working in real estate, Kirsten Ingram brings experience, capability, and dedication to her role as a broker at Newcastle Realty. Kirsten has been with Newcastle Realty since 2018 and has been recognized for being a top producing agent since 2019 and the number one agent since 2020.
Outing clubs learn to ‘Leave No Trace’
Hearty Roots is all about meeting kids where they’re at developmentally, and now they mean it literally. On the campus of Edgecomb Eddy School, Hearty Roots is offering a fall “Leave No Trace Outing Club,” a series of weekly outings for kids in the fifth and sixth grades. Participants will explore the natural spaces behind Edgecomb Eddy while learning and practicing Leave No Trace skills to help promote safe, responsible, and sustainable outdoor adventures.
Lauren Carroll, Sir Isaac Newton bring hands-on science to students
Education has come full circle for Southport’s Lauren Carroll, who started teaching seventh and eighth grade science at Boothbay Region Middle School this year. The Boothbay Harbor native is now at the school she attended when her love of science was inspired by seventh grade teacher Jen Curtis. “She was passionate about what she did,” such as her science camp for girls, Carroll explained.
Nov. 4 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
One man, one night: ‘Rhapsody in Black’
Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., presents “Rhapsody in Black,” a one-man show written and performed by LeLand Gantt, Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Gantt’s show, developed under Estelle Parsons at the Actors Studio, is a traveling production from Poughkeepsie’s Bardavon Opera House. LeLand Gantt...
Edgecomb Thrift Store annual Christmas sale
The Edgecomb Community Church’s Thrift Store will be holding its annual Christmas sale through the month of November beginning Saturday, Nov. 12 and ending Tuesday, Nov. 29. Several items will be raffled off including a fall gift basket of Stonewall Kitchen items; a Christmas wreath; and a Christmas lantern. Chances are $1 each with all proceeds going toward the church’s local mission efforts. The drawings will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
November Food Security resources
Area food pantries locations, contact information and hours:. Alna: 1574 Alna Road, 586-5313. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. Boothbay Harbor: 125 Townsend Ave., 350-2962. Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Newcastle: 51 Main St., 563-1311. Tuesdays, 9 to 11 a.m. New Harbor: 6 S. Side Road, 529-2501....
Victor Wooten and Bass Extremes
Come to the Waldo Theatre Thursday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. to hear Victor Wooten with Bass Extremes - bassist Steve Bailey and drummer Gregg Bissonette. Victor Wooten is a 5-time Grammy Award winner and a founding member of the supergroup Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. He has been called the most influential bassist of the last two decades and was listed as one of the Top Ten Bassists of All Time by Rolling Stone Magazine.
Southport extends Cozy’s Dockside lease
It’s been a good year for Mike Nguyen. Not only are his Philadelphia Phillies playing in the World Series, he and partner Louise Monroe had a successful first year operating Cozy’s Dockside. The duo’s effort was so successful they requested to extend their lease for three more years, and selectmen unanimously agreed. Board Chairman Gerry Gamage reported the lease remains from May to mid-October for $2,500 per month.
Edgecomb agrees to support BRDC affordable housing initiative
Boothbay Region Development Corp. has another town supporting its initiative to create more affordable housing. On Oct. 31, Edgecomb selectmen agreed to join Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor and Southport in signing a letter of support. The BRDC wants municipal support in seeking grants for the public-private partnership. In her presentation, corporation Vice President Erin Cooperrider told selectmen the program has a $5.2 million financial goal with “40% coming from grants and 60% in donations.”
The annual Tree of Giving
When you enter the YMCA into the new lobby on Nov. 21, the Tree of Giving will be set up and decorated with gift tags bearing family wishes for the holiday season. The neighborhood churches, social workers, counselors, and schools deliver the wishes to the Y wrapped in colorful paper and bags for the Y staff to distribute to the families.
Leann Cailler of Allen Insurance and Financial Earns Safeco Insurance® Award of Distinction
Leann Cailler, a personal insurance account executive with Allen Insurance and Financial, has earned the Safeco Insurance Award of Distinction and has been named a producer of the year for 2022. This recognition is achieved only by a select group of agents across the country who sell Safeco Insurance. The...
Election Day thoughts
Next Tuesday, Nov. 8, I plan to visit the Boothbay Harbor Town Hall/Fire Station to vote. I hope you will, too. I know we can vote early, as lots of our friends and neighbors do. I applaud them for doing so. On Election Day, I get a thrill when I...
Ford cancels contract with sheriff’s department for 2 SUVs
In February, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department received authorization to buy two Ford SUV Interceptors from Quirk Ford. But in late October, the department received notification Ford Motor Co. couldn’t fulfill the order. Sheriff Todd Brackett told county commissioners Nov. 1, the department is searching for replacement vehicles. “This has left us scrambling. I don’t know whether it’s supply chain issues or what. All I know is they told us they couldn’t fill the order,” Brackett said.
BRHS field hockey team holds awards night
First-year coach Skyler Davis and her assistant coach, her mother Danelle Davis, handed out individual awards at the 2022 Boothbay Region High School field hockey awards night at BRHS Nov. 1. Following a potluck dinner in the gym for the team, parents, grandparents and supporters, the head coach introduced each...
