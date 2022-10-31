Come to the Waldo Theatre Thursday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. to hear Victor Wooten with Bass Extremes - bassist Steve Bailey and drummer Gregg Bissonette. Victor Wooten is a 5-time Grammy Award winner and a founding member of the supergroup Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. He has been called the most influential bassist of the last two decades and was listed as one of the Top Ten Bassists of All Time by Rolling Stone Magazine.

WALDO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO