Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Report: Texans Hanging Onto Brandin Cooks Despite TNF Absence
Report: Texans hanging onto Brandin Cooks despite TNF absence originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Houston Texans decided to hang onto Brandin Cooks, but the speedy wide receiver reportedly will not be on the field for the team’s first game following the NFL trade deadline. Cooks will miss...
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Comments / 0