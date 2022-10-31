ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting November 6

The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Michael “Mike” Lewis Bacon (1964 – 2022)

Michael “Mike” Lewis Bacon, 58, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 2 to 6 PM at Front Royal United Methodist Church in Front Royal, Virginia. Mr. Bacon was...
LINDEN, VA
Samuels Public Library announces Food for Fines

Throughout the months of November and December, Samuels Public Library will collect non-perishable food items and hygiene products. Cardholders who donate can reduce their overdue fees by $1 for each item donated. A maximum of $20 in overdue fees can be reduced. Items collected through November 19 will support The...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Virginia Opossum

This Virginia Opossum is a former patient that suffered severe injuries to the tail and multiple fingers. The tail and portions of multiple digits were amputated and with these missing parts this individual would not do well in the wild. Though we are devastated that he cannot be released, we...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Childress play, “Trouble in Mind” comes to Winchester

Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress’ wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of American theatre opened to acclaim off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient TROUBLE IN MIND was announced to move to Broadway in 1957… in a production that never came to be until 2019. In a case of life imitating art, white producers insisted that Childress provide a more upbeat ending. Childress refused.
WINCHESTER, VA
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Zach Jackson, candidate for Front Royal Town Council

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss important issues. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Zach Jackson. Zachary (Zach) Jackson was born and raised here in the Town of Front Royal. From an early age, he understood how important a sense of community is to Front Royal.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Farms Advisory Committee recommends 1-year moratorium on Sanitary District fees, approves CIP recommendations, and fights ‘rubber stamp’ role

In a report on action item recommendations to the Warren County Board of Supervisors in the wake of its November 3rd meeting, Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee Chairman Bruce Boyle noted 4-0 approval of a draft Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) totaling $621,660, as well as a 3-1 majority recommendation that a one-year moratorium be placed on collection of the Farms Sanitary District annual property fee of $350.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Town and County Planning Commissions compare notes on Comp Plan updates

With an hour-and-a-half slated for the joint work session convened at 6:15 p.m. at Town Hall prior to the Front Royal Planning Commission having its own work session business to conduct, after introductions, the commissions and their departmental directors got down to business. That business began with Town Planning Director Lauren Kopishke summarizing citizen Comprehensive Plan input directing her departments establishment of a “vision” for the Town of Front Royal’s future and a game plan to achieve that future.
WCHS vs Skyline – Friday, November 4, 2022 – Varsity Football

WCHS vs William Monroe – Girls Volleyball – November 3, 2022 – Regional Semi-Finals. Joins us on Thursday, November 3, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on William Monroe in the regional semi-finals. The pre-game action is at 5:30, the game starts at 6 pm.
WARREN COUNTY, VA

