royalexaminer.com
‘Pick of the Litter’ store opens today, is already stocked with donated goods for early customers
The Humane Society of Warren County’s second downtown operation – this one a thrift store – opens today and is already stocked with items for sale and a give away snacks and drinks table for early arrivals. There to greet customers will be the newly appointed store...
royalexaminer.com
Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting November 6
The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
royalexaminer.com
Michael “Mike” Lewis Bacon (1964 – 2022)
Michael “Mike” Lewis Bacon, 58, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 2 to 6 PM at Front Royal United Methodist Church in Front Royal, Virginia. Mr. Bacon was...
royalexaminer.com
School Board approves salary scale updates, bonuses, higher hourly wage for trip bus drivers
Among several action items, the Warren County School Board on Wednesday, November 2, approved a new hourly wage for bus drivers who take on extra driving for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS). During its meeting, the School Board voted 4-0 to raise the current hourly rate to $20 from $14...
royalexaminer.com
Samuels Public Library announces Food for Fines
Throughout the months of November and December, Samuels Public Library will collect non-perishable food items and hygiene products. Cardholders who donate can reduce their overdue fees by $1 for each item donated. A maximum of $20 in overdue fees can be reduced. Items collected through November 19 will support The...
royalexaminer.com
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Virginia Opossum
This Virginia Opossum is a former patient that suffered severe injuries to the tail and multiple fingers. The tail and portions of multiple digits were amputated and with these missing parts this individual would not do well in the wild. Though we are devastated that he cannot be released, we...
royalexaminer.com
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, has made one local businessman happy.
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 1237 Commander Bruce Colton presented a Thompson/Center 50 caliber muzzle-loading rifle to Blaine Keller of Kellers Insurance at 115 Water Street in Front Royal. Blaine was the winner of the annual fundraising raffle Camp 1237. The Camp 1237 members...
royalexaminer.com
Childress play, “Trouble in Mind” comes to Winchester
Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress’ wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of American theatre opened to acclaim off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient TROUBLE IN MIND was announced to move to Broadway in 1957… in a production that never came to be until 2019. In a case of life imitating art, white producers insisted that Childress provide a more upbeat ending. Childress refused.
royalexaminer.com
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Zach Jackson, candidate for Front Royal Town Council
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss important issues. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Zach Jackson. Zachary (Zach) Jackson was born and raised here in the Town of Front Royal. From an early age, he understood how important a sense of community is to Front Royal.
royalexaminer.com
Farms Advisory Committee recommends 1-year moratorium on Sanitary District fees, approves CIP recommendations, and fights ‘rubber stamp’ role
In a report on action item recommendations to the Warren County Board of Supervisors in the wake of its November 3rd meeting, Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee Chairman Bruce Boyle noted 4-0 approval of a draft Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) totaling $621,660, as well as a 3-1 majority recommendation that a one-year moratorium be placed on collection of the Farms Sanitary District annual property fee of $350.
royalexaminer.com
Town and County Planning Commissions compare notes on Comp Plan updates
With an hour-and-a-half slated for the joint work session convened at 6:15 p.m. at Town Hall prior to the Front Royal Planning Commission having its own work session business to conduct, after introductions, the commissions and their departmental directors got down to business. That business began with Town Planning Director Lauren Kopishke summarizing citizen Comprehensive Plan input directing her departments establishment of a “vision” for the Town of Front Royal’s future and a game plan to achieve that future.
royalexaminer.com
Prince William approves Digital Gateway plan to meet rising data center demand
The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday morning on a land use plan to develop data centers across 2,100 acres in Gainesville previously intended for agricultural use. The board voted 5-2 in favor of the plan, known as the Prince William Digital Gateway, after 14 hours of discussion...
royalexaminer.com
WCHS vs Skyline – Friday, November 4, 2022 – Varsity Football
WCHS vs William Monroe – Girls Volleyball – November 3, 2022 – Regional Semi-Finals. Joins us on Thursday, November 3, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on William Monroe in the regional semi-finals. The pre-game action is at 5:30, the game starts at 6 pm.
royalexaminer.com
WCHS vs William Monroe – Girls Volleyball – November 3, 2022 – Regional Semi-Finals
WCHS vs Skyline – Friday, November 4, 2022 – Varsity Football. Joins us on Friday, November 4, 2022, when the Warren County High School Varsity Football team takes on Skyline High School. Catch the pre-game action starting at 6:30 pm. Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE...
