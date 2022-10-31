Read full article on original website
Final Weekly Manitowoc County Cross Country Honor Roll Released
We have the 11th and final week of the Manitowoc County High School Cross Country Honor Roll. The top 10 runners on the Girls’ side this Fall includes Mikaela Helling of Two Rivers with an area-best time of 18:33 in the 5k. She is followed in order by Reedsville’s...
seehafernews.com
Oostburg Assemblyman Named Champion of Commerce by Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce
Representative Terry Katsma of Oostburg has been honored by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. They named the District 26 Assemblyman a “Champion of Commerce” for their support of the Milwaukee Region’s business community and its key priorities during the 2021-2022 Wisconsin legislative session. The Champion of...
spectrumnews1.com
Kimberly and Waunakee, the two best programs in Wisconsin the past 15 years, highlight WIAA quarterfinal matchups
WISCONSIN — The WIAA football playoffs continue Friday night across the state. Following are five Level 2 games that are worth keeping a close watch on as teams continue their quest to reach Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Division 1. Kimberly (10-1) at Waunakee (11-0) This is the premier...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
seehafernews.com
Four Honor Counts Bowled in the Area, Lewis Leads The Way At Meadow Lanes North
There are three National Honor Count scores to report today from Manitowoc league bowling last night. At Meadow Lanes North, Kaitlyn Lewis enjoyed a memorable night on the lanes with a 770 series in the Pro Links League. Lewis bowled games of 268, 258, and 244. Also at MLN, John...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan County couple has spent almost every Friday night at Schwarz’s Supper Club since 1984
ST. ANNA, Wis. (WFRV) – To say Peter and Cathy Pagelow are devoted supper clubbers might be an understatement. We met them at Schwarz’s Supper Club, which has been at the same location in St. Anna, Calumet County, Wisconsin, since 1957. According to the Pagelows, they have been...
seehafernews.com
Kiel And Roncalli Dominate All-EWC Soccer Team
The All-Eastern Wisconsin Conference Boys Soccer first-team unit announced today is solely comprised of athletes from league champion Kiel and Roncalli High Schools. According to a release from EWC Commissioner Peter Kittel, the Raiders have six players on the first team unit including Conference Player-of-the-Year Everett Saeger, who along with Kiel teammates Carter Burg, Isaac Puchalla, Koen Sitzman, Duncan VanderMeer, and Trevor Muehlbauer were all Unanimous selections.
seehafernews.com
Annual World Knife Throwing Championship to be Held in Appleton
Some of the best knife throwers in the world will be converging on Appleton next month for the second annual World Knife Throwing Championship. This event will be bringing in the top 64 knife throwers in the world, as well as 256 Hatchet throwers, 128 Big Axe throwers, and 128 Duals teams that are a part of the World Axe Throwing League.
Packers legend Donald Driver now jointly owns 6 Cousins Subs in Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver now jointly owns six Cousins Subs restaurants in Wisconsin. The new partnership is the brand's first joint venture agreement in its 50-year history.
‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
CBS 58
Donald Driver to share ownership of 6 Cousins Subs locations in Fox Valley area
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Cousins Subs is teaming up with a Packers Hall of Famer -- Donald Driver!. As part of Cousins' re-investments outside of the Milwaukee area, Donald Driver and the company will share ownership of six previously corporate-owned restaurants in the Green Bay/Fox Valley area. Driver says the...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency in Winnebago County cleared, WIS 21 lanes reopen
FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 11:21 a.m. OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the utility emergency that closed down lanes on WIS 21 in Winnebago County on Friday morning. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
seehafernews.com
Calling All Bowlers To Lakeshore All-Sports Hall of Fame Event
The Lakeshore All Sports Hall of Fame has announced plans for its 21st Annual Bowling Fundraiser. The Team 9 Pin Tournament is scheduled for Meadow Lanes North on Sunday, December 11th which is the Green Bay Packers’ bye week. The team entry fee is $75 and all proceeds go...
wxerfm.com
The Top 14 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/4/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 14 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Sheboygan Jaycees Dominion Of Terror is Eastern Wisconsin’s premier haunted attraction at 2024 N 15th St in Sheboygan. It’s their last Friday/Saturday of the season! https://www.dominionofterror.com/
Philly's On 4th GM in Fond du Lac known for selling huge winning lottery tickets
Phil Moses, the general manager of Philly's On 4th — which technically isn't located along the "Miracle Mile" — used to work along the lucky stretch of road.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
wpr.org
Surfing in Sheboygan, Studying the microbiomes of city wastewater
First, we find out why the surf's up on Lake Michigan from the owner of Wisconsin’s first surf shop. Then, we dive into new research from two UW-Milwaukee professors linking microorganisms found in city sewers to public health surveillance.
WISN
Lottery fever hits southeast Wisconsin ahead of $1.2 billion Powerball
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1.2 billion, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history. At the BP on National Avenue in New Berlin, shoppers played their luck, hoping to cash in on the prize. Just last fall, David Larsen of New Berlin bought...
wearegreenbay.com
$45k worth of damage and theft at Green Bay business, deputies seek info
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay business sustained around $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system, and deputies are trying to identify a possible suspect. According to a release, the incident happened just after midnight on October 11 in the 900 block...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Ag Educator Says Corn is Drying Slowly in Manitowoc County
While some crops do remain in the fields in Manitowoc County, Ag Educator Angie Ulness says the weather has been rather cooperative for farmers. However, even with Mother Nature on their side, Ulness said some of the corn is not playing ball. “There’s some corn that is being stubborn and...
