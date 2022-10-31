ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Kiel And Roncalli Dominate All-EWC Soccer Team

The All-Eastern Wisconsin Conference Boys Soccer first-team unit announced today is solely comprised of athletes from league champion Kiel and Roncalli High Schools. According to a release from EWC Commissioner Peter Kittel, the Raiders have six players on the first team unit including Conference Player-of-the-Year Everett Saeger, who along with Kiel teammates Carter Burg, Isaac Puchalla, Koen Sitzman, Duncan VanderMeer, and Trevor Muehlbauer were all Unanimous selections.
KIEL, WI
seehafernews.com

Annual World Knife Throwing Championship to be Held in Appleton

Some of the best knife throwers in the world will be converging on Appleton next month for the second annual World Knife Throwing Championship. This event will be bringing in the top 64 knife throwers in the world, as well as 256 Hatchet throwers, 128 Big Axe throwers, and 128 Duals teams that are a part of the World Axe Throwing League.
APPLETON, WI
WFRV Local 5

‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Calling All Bowlers To Lakeshore All-Sports Hall of Fame Event

The Lakeshore All Sports Hall of Fame has announced plans for its 21st Annual Bowling Fundraiser. The Team 9 Pin Tournament is scheduled for Meadow Lanes North on Sunday, December 11th which is the Green Bay Packers’ bye week. The team entry fee is $75 and all proceeds go...
MANITOWOC, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 14 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/4/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 14 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Sheboygan Jaycees Dominion Of Terror is Eastern Wisconsin’s premier haunted attraction at 2024 N 15th St in Sheboygan. It’s their last Friday/Saturday of the season! https://www.dominionofterror.com/
SHEBOYGAN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy