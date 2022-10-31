Read full article on original website
Pubes The Grey
3d ago
Jake’s undefeated record means everything. It means he will have a next fight and more money will be made. If he loses, public interest in him is gone. Jake will keep “winning” in the near future to squeeze every dime out of the paying public. It’s a circus sideshow act.
Reply
15
James Walters
3d ago
Would not surprise me. But he is almost 50yrs old anyway. How Jake Paul can think this win gives him "boxing CREDIBILITY" is mind blowing, and pathetic
Reply
7
Nick Roth
4d ago
Dosent matter if he took a dive or not. Jake needs to fight a boxer with a record and hungry. Not old retired legends.
Reply
12
Comments