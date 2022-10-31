ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Pubes The Grey
3d ago

Jake’s undefeated record means everything. It means he will have a next fight and more money will be made. If he loses, public interest in him is gone. Jake will keep “winning” in the near future to squeeze every dime out of the paying public. It’s a circus sideshow act.

James Walters
3d ago

Would not surprise me. But he is almost 50yrs old anyway. How Jake Paul can think this win gives him "boxing CREDIBILITY" is mind blowing, and pathetic

Nick Roth
4d ago

Dosent matter if he took a dive or not. Jake needs to fight a boxer with a record and hungry. Not old retired legends.

