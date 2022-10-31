Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Crawford County Sheriff's Office seeking information about Halloween shooting
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on a Halloween night shooting to come forward. The Sheriff’s Office says residents in the 600 to 800 block of Highway WW in Sullivan heard gunshots ring out just after 10:00 Monday night. Two homes were hit and there was one minor injury.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman faces multiple charges for stealing, crashing vehicle in Boone County
A Columbia woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Boone County. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with two felonies, including tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. She’s also charged with three misdemeanors, including carless and imprudent driving, driving while intoxicated and making a false declaration. Gross will be arraigned later this afternoon.
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Gasconade County man charged after firing shots near Hermann
A Gasconade County man is arrested following a shots-fired incident just outside Hermann. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 1300 block of Hartshorn Road Monday. When deputies arrived, the alleged victim told them Michael Simpson, of Hermann, came onto their property and that the...
kjluradio.com
One man arrested on drug charges in Callaway County
One man is arrested on drug charges in Callaway County. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Gibson, 47, was arrested in Stephens Monday morning. Authorities say they found more than nine grams of methamphetamine and other felony amounts of drugs. Gibson is charged with delivery of a controlled...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested for threatening woman & her children with a gun and axe
A Columbia man is facing numerous charges for allegedly strangling a woman and threatening her with a gun and an axe. Dominic Hunter, 38, is charged with second-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of child endangerment, and second-degree property damage. He’s currently being held with no bond.
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen allegedly uses stolen gun to commit robbery
A Boone County teen is arrested for robbing a business at gunpoint earlier this week. Korshawn Brown, 18, of Columbia, was taken into custody early this morning. He’s been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and stealing a firearm. He’s currently being held on a $150,000 bond.
kwos.com
JCMO Man faces drug charges
A Jefferson City man faces federal heroin trafficking charges. Tremaine Bell was arrested after leaving a storage unit Monday morning. He was arrested after he pulled into a gas station parking lot and tried to run from police. Officers say Bell had cash, a blunt and a gun on him. A search of the storage unit found three more guns, heroin and almost $30,000 in cash.
kttn.com
Missouri man involved in police chase, ending in multi-vehicle crash, pleads guilty to illegal firearms, meth trafficking
A Missouri man who was in a vehicle that led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing into several other vehicles pleaded guilty in federal court today to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute. Myron Samare Mahaney, 23, Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps,...
kjluradio.com
Arrest warrant issued for Boone County man accused of providing fatal dose of drugs to girlfriend
An arrest warrant is issued for a Boone County man accused of abandoning his dead girlfriend last year. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, had been scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Monday but failed to appear. His trial had been scheduled to begin November 9. Jones is charged with abandonment of...
mymoinfo.com
Deputies looking into case of stolen tools and motorcycle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A number of tools was stolen from a residence in the 700 block of Lakeview Ridge Drive in the Fenton area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident occurred sometime during the overnight hours on October 22nd. My MO Info · KJ102822E.WAV. In...
kjluradio.com
Columbia PD investigates shots fired incident near Douglass Park
Columbia Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that happened just north of Douglass Park. The department says it was called to the 200 block of Sexton Road early Wednesday morning. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire damage to a residence and a vehicle. No one was injured. Anyone...
krcgtv.com
Hermann man charged for firing gun during argument
A Hermann man has been charged, accused of pulling out a gun and firing shots during a fight. Someone called Gasconade County deputies Monday at 7:25 pm to the 1300 block of Hartshorn Drive, near Hermann, for a report of shots fired. The victim told deputies that Michael Simpson came...
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman convicted of murdering husband appealing her case
A Columbia woman convicted of killing her snake-breeder husband in Montgomery County is seeking to appeal her conviction. Lynlee Renick was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action last December. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison. On Wednesday, Renick’s attorney filed a notice of appeal with the...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man on probation for 2016 murder pleads down in gun case
A Columbia man on parole for a 2016 murder pleads down in a separate case. Tyrone James, Jr. was charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a firearm after Columbia Police pulled him for an alleged assault with a weapon in Jefferson City. During a search of James’ car, the officer found an assault weapon with an extended magazine inside a bag. James claimed the gun belonged to someone else.
kjluradio.com
Dixon man arrested for stealing more than $1,000 worth of tools from hometown high school
A Pulaski County man is arrested for breaking into a school, stealing shop equipment and candy. Ryett Elms, 24, of Dixon, is charged with stealing and burglary. The crime occurred last week at the Dixon High School. After officers reviewed camera footage, they were able to identify Elms as their suspect. Court records say the footage show Elms removing items from the shop building and FFA classroom. He also broke into a concession stand and stole boxes of candy before discharging a fire extinguisher.
KFVS12
Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. The circumstances around his death were not made clear in a statement from the state’s department of corrections. The Missouri Department of Corrections said in a statement that Dennis Matthews was pronounced...
Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with first-degree robbery after he and three other men allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and took $400 from her. Kaeden Cunningham, 19, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim after he and the other men jumped out of a red Camaro. The alleged victim showed a The post Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
JC man accused of hostage-assault incident in June pleads guilty to lesser charge
A Jefferson City man involved in a police stand off this summer pleads guilty. Brandon Neuner pleaded down last week to one count of fourth-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor. He’d originally been charged with third-degree assault, a felony, and second-degree kidnapping. In exchange for his plea, Neuner was sentenced to two years supervised probation.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Jail layout and use
(Hillsboro) Over the years, there have been many changes and even additions to the Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro. Brenda Short has been the Jail Administrator for the past couple of years. She says they use all three floors of the building for housing inmates. Short says the other floors...
Comments / 0