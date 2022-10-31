ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayhem in Myrtle 6 is set to take place this weekend in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - “Mayhem in Myrtle 6,” a stacked night of world-class professional and amateur boxing in Myrtle Beach. In the night’s 10-round main event, undefeated Kenmon Evans (8-0-1, 2 KOs) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, will take on Augusta, Georgia’s Aaron “Ghozt Mas” Casper (7-4-2, 5 KOs) for the NABA Light Heavyweight Championship.
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Playoffs, First Round

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!. SCHSL CLASS 5A. Carolina Forest 42, River Bluff 27. Berkeley 14, St. James 12. Summerville...
Volunteers pay it forward for Veteran community of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day, organizations across Horry County are paying it forward, with a fresh coat of paint. The Disabled American Veterans Center of Myrtle Beach had a service project to beautify their building. From sweat and hard work to strong emotions, one group...
Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
St. Stephen, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Kingstree High School football team will have a game with Timberland High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
5 hurt celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachian State

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of fans were hurt while celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachian State on Thursday. Fans were seen dropping from the stands and storming the field as time expired at Brooks Stadium in the Chanticleers’ 35-28 victory. A spokesperson from the university confirmed...
Broadway at the Beach annual tree-lighting kicks off Nov. 12

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mark your calendars because the holiday season is arriving in the Grand Strand. Broadway at the Beach hosts its annual tree-lighting celebration next weekend. The free event is Saturday, November 12 at 6 p.m. It will feature a variety of holiday-themed live performances and a...
Sands Companies Begins Construction on Phase II of Seaglass Cottage Apartment Homes in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach, SC — Sands Companies, a full-service, vertically integrated multifamily development and construction firm, began construction on the second phase of Seaglass Cottage Apartment Homes in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This phase of the horizontal cottage-style apartment homes brings 92 additional units to the already completed 349-unit first phase of the community.
Family owned cannabis dispensary now open in North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach locals and visitors can now find cannabis products as CANNABETTER.FARM has opened a second location in Horry County. The CANNABETTER.FARM store, which is owned by Myrtle Beach area native Matthew Campbell Sr. and his son, Matthew Campbell Jr., a combat veteran also born in the area, opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and is located at the Gator Hole Plaza near the WalMart and Home Depot, according to a release.
CCMF announces 3 more acts for 2023 festival, including Brooks & Dunn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced three more acts for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced Brooks and Dunn will headline alongside Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen. The headliner for the festival’s first night will also be announced later this month.
