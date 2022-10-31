Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMBF
All 9 Horry County Schools come together for Marching Band Extravaganza
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - All nine Horry County Schools came together to celebrate their seasons after the state championships this past weekend. Each high school’s marching band performed their halftime show along with CCU making an appearance. The evening ended with all the bands coming together to play...
WMBF
Lake City High School announces plans to honor student hit, killed while walking to school
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City High School has announced plans to honor and remember a 15-year-old student who was killed in a crash earlier this week. A vigil will be held Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at the school in honor of Ja’Quan Cortez, who was struck by a truck while walking to school on Highway 378 early Wednesday.
WMBF
Mayhem in Myrtle 6 is set to take place this weekend in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - “Mayhem in Myrtle 6,” a stacked night of world-class professional and amateur boxing in Myrtle Beach. In the night’s 10-round main event, undefeated Kenmon Evans (8-0-1, 2 KOs) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, will take on Augusta, Georgia’s Aaron “Ghozt Mas” Casper (7-4-2, 5 KOs) for the NABA Light Heavyweight Championship.
WMBF
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Playoffs, First Round
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!. SCHSL CLASS 5A. Carolina Forest 42, River Bluff 27. Berkeley 14, St. James 12. Summerville...
WMBF
Volunteers pay it forward for Veteran community of Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day, organizations across Horry County are paying it forward, with a fresh coat of paint. The Disabled American Veterans Center of Myrtle Beach had a service project to beautify their building. From sweat and hard work to strong emotions, one group...
WMBF
Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
wpde.com
Hundreds of horses arriving in Myrtle Beach for 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Horses are arriving in Myrtle Beach for the 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride. The group meets at Lakewood Camping Resort. The campaign raises awareness about cardiovascular disease. That disease affects one out of every three Americans. More than 1,000 horses and trail riders...
St. Stephen, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WMBF
5 hurt celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachian State
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of fans were hurt while celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachian State on Thursday. Fans were seen dropping from the stands and storming the field as time expired at Brooks Stadium in the Chanticleers’ 35-28 victory. A spokesperson from the university confirmed...
WMBF
Broadway at the Beach annual tree-lighting kicks off Nov. 12
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mark your calendars because the holiday season is arriving in the Grand Strand. Broadway at the Beach hosts its annual tree-lighting celebration next weekend. The free event is Saturday, November 12 at 6 p.m. It will feature a variety of holiday-themed live performances and a...
WMBF
The Fashion. Art. Bags. event is happening tonight in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - FASHION. ART. BAGS is a fabulous fall evening at the beautiful Dunes Golf and Beach Club featuring a fashion show and auction with a designer handbag giveaway. It raised money for the Art Museum of Myrtle Beach. Pink and Red Shows us some of their...
WMBF
Waccamaw Market Cooperative Holiday Markets are underway in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw Market Cooperative is a nonprofit organization responsible for coordinating and managing community based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties. The Holiday Markets are running now until December 20th. You can visit the Surfside Beach Market on Tuesdays at the Corner of...
WMBF
Coroner identifies Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; FSD3 releases statement
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County coroner released the name of the high school student who was hit and killed while walking to school on Wednesday morning. Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 15-year-old Ja’Quan Cortez. Florence School District Three confirmed that Cortez was a student...
Raleigh News & Observer
Truck hits and kills student walking to high school, South Carolina officials say
A truck hit and killed a student who had been walking to school, South Carolina officials said. The student attended Lake City High School, where many on the campus were left in a solemn mood on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to WPDE. “No young person should lose their life at...
crbjbizwire.com
Sands Companies Begins Construction on Phase II of Seaglass Cottage Apartment Homes in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Myrtle Beach, SC — Sands Companies, a full-service, vertically integrated multifamily development and construction firm, began construction on the second phase of Seaglass Cottage Apartment Homes in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This phase of the horizontal cottage-style apartment homes brings 92 additional units to the already completed 349-unit first phase of the community.
myhorrynews.com
Family owned cannabis dispensary now open in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach locals and visitors can now find cannabis products as CANNABETTER.FARM has opened a second location in Horry County. The CANNABETTER.FARM store, which is owned by Myrtle Beach area native Matthew Campbell Sr. and his son, Matthew Campbell Jr., a combat veteran also born in the area, opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and is located at the Gator Hole Plaza near the WalMart and Home Depot, according to a release.
WMBF
It’s time for the 41st Annual American Heart Association Beach Ride
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The 41st Annual AHA Beach Ride is November 2nd-6th at the Lakewood Camping Resort!. Last year, they raised over $500,0000, setting a new Beach Ride record!. This year, they’re ready to kick up their hooves in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Together they’re...
WMBF
CCMF announces 3 more acts for 2023 festival, including Brooks & Dunn
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced three more acts for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced Brooks and Dunn will headline alongside Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen. The headliner for the festival’s first night will also be announced later this month.
cbs17
Warrants: Teacher at Myrtle Beach school rubbed sanitizer on student’s open wound, smacked students in back of head
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Horry County Schools special education teacher rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of their heads, among other accusations, according to arrest warrants obtained by WBTW. The investigation also led to the arrest of a...
