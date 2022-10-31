Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on ADA-accessible, affordable townhomes

HOLLAND TWP. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity has broken ground on a development specifically for individuals with disabilities in Holland Township.

The development at 12761 Felch St. will be called Haven Townhomes, and is constructed through a partnership with Haven Christian Reformed Church, who previously owned the land.

Five townhomes will be located at the corner of Felch Street and Beeline Road, and will be ADA-compliant and affordable for individuals, rather than families. The homes will be one-bedroom units — a shift from the usual three-bedroom single-family units the nonprofit builds.

"We are continuing to find creative ways to partner with other organizations to find housing solutions for our community, and especially for those who are marginalized," Executive Director Don Wilkinson wrote in a statement. "We learned that last year alone in just Ottawa County, out of 225 housing discrimination allegations, 119 were related to disability.

"With Haven Townhomes, we have been given the opportunity to build affordable homes for individuals who may have lost hope in finding a secure, stable and affordable housing option — and something they can own for themselves.”

The nonprofit has already selected one future homeowner for the project: Brittany Rabideau, a 30-year-old who spends her days working as a special education bus aide and has struggled to find affordable housing.

“I became used to hearing 'no' when it came to accessing an affordable, safe housing option," Rabideau said in a release. "I am actually a recipient of social security disability. One of the hardest aspects of having a disability is the stigma that comes with it, but also being able to find somewhere to live. A lot of apartments immediately deny you because you don’t meet the income requirements or don’t want to partner with you because of the stigma.

"Just being able to partner with Lakeshore Habitat has given me hope. I’m not couch surfing anymore — I won’t be wondering each year, ‘Where am I going to live?’ or ‘Are they going to re-evaluate my situation?’ It’s giving me more hope and stability."

Homeowners are selected by a special committee, which meets monthly and uses standard criteria that doesn't discriminate based on race, gender, age, handicap, religion, martial status or public assistance income.

To learn more about Haven Townhomes and other ongoing developments, visit lakeshorehabitat.org/own-a-home.

