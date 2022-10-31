Read full article on original website
Why Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Absolutely Hates’ Playing Patriots
Travis Kelce has made four trips to Gillette Stadium since entering the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013. It’s safe to say the superstar tight end didn’t enjoy any of those visits to Foxboro, Mass. This isn’t because the Patriots were a major thorn in...
Latest Report Hints Colts Could Be Without Star Vs. Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts might be without a key offensive contributor when they travel to take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium for a Week 9 clash. Indianapolis star running back Jonathan Taylor was held out of practice Wednesday after tweaking the same ankle which caused him to miss two games earlier this season, according to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday the team will weigh his progress as the week goes on.
NFL Rumors: Sean McVay’s Rams Coaching Future Tied To Star Players
Sean McVay is nowhere near the veteran of his job like his fellow head coaching peers, but the 36-year-old’s days could be ending a lot sooner than many would expect. The defending champion Rams struggling and hold a 3-4 record heading into Week 9. Los Angeles is fighting for a playoff spot as Cooper Kupp nurses an ankle injury and Matthew Stafford fights for his life behind a weak offensive line.
Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News For Starting O-Linemen
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots are dealing with some key injuries ahead of this Sunday’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts. Marcus Cannon, who started at right tackle the last two games, missed Thursday’s practice due to a concussion. The 34-year-old wasn’t listed on Wednesday’s injury report.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor DNP on Friday, Unlikely for Week 9
Losers of two straight, the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) will likely be forced to take the field Sunday minus their top offensive weapon. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports star running back Jonathan Taylor did not practice on Friday, leaving his status for Week 9’s contest against the New England Patriots in doubt.
Eagles-Texans DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.QUARTERBACK:. Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Thursday...
NFL Survivor League Week 9 Picks: Road Favorites Present Enticing Options
Chances are those who made it through the first seven weeks were able to escape Week 8 unscathed, as well, with the most popular NFL survivor league picks all earning victories. The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and even the Atlanta Falcons marked the three most popular picks in the Circa...
Did Nick Caserio, Texans Bungle Brandin Cooks Situation At NFL Trade Deadline?
Texans general manager Nick Caserio might have just mismanaged one of Houston’s biggest assets as Brandin Cooks clearly is unhappy with his current standing. Cooks was involved in trade reports leading up to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline with the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys in talks with Houston until the final hour, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Cooks, however, was not traded as the Texans failed to come to an agreement with the Cowboys, specifically, as draft capital and his $18 million in guarantees proved to be sticking points, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.
ESPN Gives ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots’ Week 9 Matchup With Colts
The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will lock horns Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, an intriguing intraconference matchup that could have AFC playoff implications down the road if either team finds a rhythm in the second half of the 2022 NFL season. ESPN.com on Friday previewed each Week 9...
Patriots Practice Notes: Three Offensive Starters Absent To Open Week 9
FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and nuggets from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:. — Center David Andrews and wide receiver DeVante Parker both were absent during the open media portion of practice. Andrews is recovering from a concussion suffered during the Patriots’ Week 7...
NFL Playoff Picture: Who’s In, Out, On Bubble After 2022 Trade Deadline?
We’ve reached a pivotal point in the 2022 NFL season. The NFL trade deadline is behind us and we’re hovering around the midway marker, with some teams having played seven games and others with eight under their belts ahead of Week 9. The postseason conversation will pick up before you know it, and the next few weeks could go a long way toward separating the contenders from the pretenders. So far, it’s been a difficult campaign to gauge.
Jets WR Corey Davis OUT Sunday vs. Bills
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Buffalo Bills. This will be Davis’s second straight game on the sidelines as he continues to deal with a sprained MCL suffered in Week 7’s 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos. Fortunately, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he expects Davis to return to the lineup following Gang Green’s Week 10 bye.
How Bill Belichick Feels About Patriots Roster After Trade Deadline
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots opted not to make any moves ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Does that mean Bill Belichick is completely satisfied with New England’s current roster?. Not necessarily. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Belichick explained the roster still is subject to change over the...
Patriots Practice Notes: O-Line Takes Another Hit Before Colts Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots could be seriously shorthanded up front when they host the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. Marcus Cannon, who started the last two games at right tackle, was not present during the open media portion of Thursday’s practice, putting his availability for Sunday in question. The 34-year-old Cannon was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report, so the reason for his absence was unclear.
Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Explains Eagerness To Face Stephon Gilmore
When Jakobi Meyers came to the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he used Stephon Gilmore as a studying tool. It certainly helped that Meyers gained some hands-on experience as well, squaring off against the First-Team All-Pro cornerback in practice. Meyers was just trying to establish...
Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson Limited in Practice on Friday
Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin) was limited in team practice on Friday. This is news to the public as it is Robinson’s first appearance on the injury report under a groin ailment. Notably, the Ravens lost top receiver Rashod Bateman for the season and would be left with three active roster wide receivers if Robinson cannot go against the New Orleans Saints. The silver lining is that Robinson will have until Monday night to get healthy ahead of a tricky primetime matchup on the road.
NFL Odds: Three Betting Favorites To Avoid In Week 9
We’re getting close to the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season, and we continue to learn the same lesson: There’s no such thing as a sure thing. Perhaps the pendulum will swing back the other way at some point, but through eight weeks, betting favorites are covering at a modest 43.3% rate, according to Covers.com. When it comes to teams laying points at home, the number is even worse, with home favorites going 30-42-1 ATS (41.7%) this season.
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (Ankle) OUT Sunday vs. Bengals
According to Steve Reed of The Associated Press, Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has been ruled out of Sunday’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals due to an ankle injury. This will be Hubbard’s second straight game on the sidelines after he was forced to miss last week’s wild...
Colts Could Be Without Best Offensive Player Vs. Patriots This Week
The New England Patriots could be facing another shorthanded opposing offense this week. Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor missed his second consecutive practice Thursday after aggravating an ankle injury, putting his availability for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium in doubt. Taylor was the NFL’s rushing leader last...
Raiders TE Darren Waller Questionable for Sunday vs. Jaguars
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Waller hasn’t caught a pass since Week 4, and fantasy managers are likely getting impatient with his lack of availability. Still, three consecutive days of limited practice bodes well for his availability on Sunday. Keep an eye out over the weekend for a potential ruling on Waller’s game status as the Raiders prepare for a must-win matchup against the Jaguars.
