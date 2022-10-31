ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Alan Jackson Honors Loretta Lynn With Heartfelt Song He Wrote for His Late Mother

By Jim Casey
 4 days ago
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT)

Alan Jackson was among the bevy of A-list artists who took the stage on Oct. 30 to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute aired live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Additional performers included George Strait, Tanya Tucker, Darius Rucker, Jack White, Wynonna, and more.

Alan honored Loretta Lynn by performing a song near and dear to his heart, aptly titled “Where Her Heart Has Always Been.” Alan penned the song about his late mother, Ruth, who passed away in 2017. AJ included the song on his most recent album, 2021’s Where Have You Gone.

Before performing the song, Alan shared that Loretta often reminded him of his mother. “Both were outgoing, sweet, and genuine and would tell you exactly what was on their minds,” said Alan.

Watch Alan Jackson’s performance of “Where Her Heart Has Always Been.”

Honoring Loretta Lynn

In addition to the aforementioned performers, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, and more shared special messages about their friendship with the late country icon, who died on Oct. 4.

CMT will air encore presentations of Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. CT and Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. CT.

The full list of performers and set list is below.

  • Alan Jackson: “Where Her Heart Has Always Been”
  • Brandi Carlile: “She’s Got You”
  • Darius Rucker: “Fist City”
  • Emmy Russell + Lukas Nelson: “Lay Me Down”
  • George Strait: “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”
  • Jack White: “Van Lear Rose”
  • Keith Urban: “You’re Looking at Country”
  • Little Big Town: “Let Her Fly”
  • Margo Price: “The Pill”
  • Tanya Tucker: “Blue Kentucky Girl”
  • The Highwomen’s Carlile, Amanda Shires + Natalie Hemby with Brittney Spencer: “Coal Miner’s Daughter”
  • Wynonna with Gaither Vocal Band + Larry Strickland: “How Great Thou Art”

