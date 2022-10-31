Read full article on original website
Inbox: That can open a lot of corridors for the offense
Hey II, of all the players that moved before midnight Tuesday, whom do you think would have helped the Pack the most?. I wanted to see them make a move for Armstrong. I hope you're finding some peaceful moments during these unusual times. What is the general mood around 1265 Lombardi Avenue?
Inbox: Who can seize it, and who can stop it
The boy wonder gets two things this week, nicely done!. Big thanks to Wes and other co-workers for managing some extra duty this week while I've been in and out of the office or working remotely due to a family matter. I'm going to have to work remotely for the Detroit game, too, live blogging and covering it from the television broadcast (a la the Covid seasons), but we'll manage. I'm sure Wes will enjoy the extra space on the plane.
Mike's Mid-Week Chat: What will it take for Packers to get a victory in Detroit?
Hey everybody, thanks for logging on today. Hope all is well. I see a few questions already in the queue, so keep sending them in and I'll get started. Good morning, Mike! I'm glad we didn't outbid the Bears on Claypool. The Vikings got lucky to bring in a reasonably priced player at a position they suddenly need. What do you think is the Lions' mood after yesterday?
Total Packers with Matt LaFleur: Rasul Douglas
Join Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and analyst Larry McCarren as they recap the Packers' Week 8 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills. This week's guest is Rasul Douglas.
Packers sign RB Patrick Taylor to practice squad
The Green Bay Packers signed RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Thursday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Taylor originally joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has played in 16 regular-season games for Green Bay, including seven this season.
Jordy Nelson, Josh Sitton thrilled to take their place in Packers' history together
GREEN BAY – They came into the NFL together and next year they'll fittingly be honored side-by-side. On Tuesday, former Pro Bowl receiver Jordy Nelson and three-time All-Pro guard Josh Sitton were announced as the newest inductees into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. The 52nd Hall of...
Packers list five questionable to play vs. Lions | Week 9 Injury Report
GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed five players as questionable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions: receivers Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Christian Watson (concussion), linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/neck), and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot). The Packers also ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee)...
Sustained success was hallmark of Ted Thompson's tenure
Executive Vice President, General Manager & Director of Football Operations: 2005-18 If there's truth to the adage that the only thing more difficult in the NFL than attaining success is sustaining success, it would be the ultimate tribute to what Ted Thompson accomplished in his 13 seasons of running the Packers' football operation.
Packers nominate Daryn Colledge for NFL Salute to Service Award
The Green Bay Packers have nominated former Packers guard Daryn Colledge for the 12th annual NFL Salute to Service Award, which recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with demonstrable commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities. New this year is an opportunity for fans to vote for...
Packers have 'all the faith in the world' in Quay Walker
GREEN BAY – The Packers' three coordinators met with the media on Thursday. Here are highlights from their news conferences. Who will wear the communication helmet if De'Vondre Campbell (knee) can't play in Detroit?. "Quay (Walker). He's done it the last couple of days in practice. We did that...
Aaron Rodgers believes getting healthy will help Packers get on a run
GREEN BAY – Aaron Rodgers trusts the 3-5 Packers can get their season back on track because he sees a team that has remained together in the locker room. Now it just needs to get together, health-wise, on the field. Speaking at his locker Wednesday on the heels of...
Ryan Scherz of River Falls High School named Packers High School Coach of the Week
The Green Bay Packers have announced that Ryan Scherz of River Falls High School in River Falls, Wis., has been named the Packers High School Coach of the Week. The program is presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. In his second year as head coach, Scherz and the Wildcats continued their...
