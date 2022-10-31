Breaking down the brackets: MIAA announces high school football playoff field

On Monday, the MIAA released the state tournament field for the high school football playoffs.

The South Shore will be represented by 23 teams in the playoffs. Milton (Division 3), Duxbury (Division 4) and Hull (Division 8) all secured No. 1 seeds in their respective divisions. Rockland (Division 6) and Cohasset (Division 7) each check in at No. 2.

Division 3 has the most local flair, with three teams seeded in the top four (Milton at 1, Plymouth South at 3, Hanover at 4). Whitman-Hanson (No. 9) and Oliver Ames (No. 15) are also in that field.

Local teams avoided opening-round matchups with each other for the most part, but South Shore League rivals East Bridgewater (No. 10) and Abington (No. 7) will meet in Division 6.

Here's a look at each bracket:

Division 1

The Field

Franklin (5-2) Andover (8-0) Central Catholic (6-2) Springfield Central (7-1) Xaverian (6-2) Taunton (5-3) St. John's Prep (6-2) Methuen (6-2) Brockton (7-1) Attelboro (4-4) Everett (7-1) Wachusett Regional (6-2) Shrewsbury (4-4) Braintree (4-4) Lynn Classical (5-2) Weymouth (4-4)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 4 Springfield Central

Best first-round game: No. 9 Brockton at No. 8 Methuen

Upset pick: No. 11 Everett over No. 6 Taunton

When/where do the South Shore teams play?

No. 16 Weymouth at No. 1 Franklin, Friday at 6

No. 14 Braintree at No. 3 Central Catholic, Friday at 7 (Lawrence's Veteran Stadium)

No. 9 Brockton at No. 8 Methuen, Friday at 7

Division 2

The Field

Milford (7-1) King Philip (6-1) Peabody (8-0) Catholic Memorial (7-0) Chelmsford (7-1) Reading (8-0) Marshfield (6-2) Mansfield (7-1) Wellesley (6-2) Woburn (5-3) Leominster (7-1) Hingham (6-2) Bridgewater-Raynham (5-3) Bishop Feehan (4-3) Westford Academy (6-2) Concord-Carlisle (5-3)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 4 Catholic Memorial

Best first-round game: No. 10 Woburn at No. 7 Marshfield

Upset pick: No. 11 Leominster over No. 6 Reading

When/where do the South Shore teams play?

No. 10 Woburn at No. 7 Marshfield, Friday at 7

No. 12 Hingham at No. 5 Chelmsford, Friday at 7

No. 13 Bridgewater-Raynham at No. 4 Catholic Memorial, Friday at 6:30

Division 3

The Field

Milton (7-0) North Attleboro (5-2) Plymouth South (8-0) Hanover (6-2) Walpole (7-1) Wakefield (8-0) Billerica (8-0) Marblehead (6-1) Whitman-Hanson (4-4) Westfield (6-2) Maconomet (5-3 Somerset Berkley (5-3) Westwood (6-2) Revere (4-4) Oliver Ames (3-5) Minnechaug (4-4)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 1 Milton

Best first-round game: No. 9 Whitman-Hanson at No. 8 Marblehead

Upset pick: No. 9 Whitman-Hanson over No. 8 Marblehead

When/where do the South Shore teams play?

No. 16 Minnechaug at No. 1 Milton, Friday at 7

No. 14 Revere at No. 3 Plymouth South, Friday at 7

No. 13 Westwood at No. 4 Hanover, Friday at 7

No. 9 Whitman-Hanson at No. 8 Marblehead, Friday at 7

No. 15 Oliver Ames at No. 2 North Attleboro, Friday at 6:30

Division 4

The Field

Duxbury (7-0) Grafton (8-0) Bedford (7-1) Holliston (7-1) Scituate (3-4) Foxboro (4-4) Tewskbury (5-3) Middleboro (6-2) East Longmeadow (7-1) Marlborough (6-2) Pembroke (3-5) Northampton (7-1) Melrose (6-2) South High Community (7-1) Falmouth (6-1) Newburyport (5-3)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 1 Duxbury

Best first-round game: No. 12 Northampton at No. 5 Scituate

Upset pick: No. 11 Pembroke over No. 6 Foxboro

When/where do the South Shore teams play?

No. 16 Newburyport at No. 1 Duxbury, Friday at 7

No. 11 Pembroke at No. 6 Foxboro, Friday at 7

No. 9 East Longmeadow at No. 8 Middleboro, Friday at 7

No. 12 Northampton at No. 5 Scituate, Friday at 7

Division 5

The Field

Hudson (8-0) North Reading (7-1) Maynard (6-2) Shawsheen (8-0) Old Rochester Regional (6-1) Bishop Fenwick (7-1) Apponequet (6-1) Dover-Sherborn (8-0) Watertown (5-3) Triton (5-3) Auburn (6-2) Fairhaven (7-1) Worcester Tech (4-4) Bishop Stang (3-5) Dedham (4-4) Swampscott (3-5)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 6 Bishop Fenwick

Best first-round game: No. 9 Watertown at No. 8 Dover-Sherborn

Upset pick: No. 12 Fairhaven over No. 5 Old Rochester Regional

Division 6

The Field

Stoneham (7-1) Rockland (5-2) St. Mary's of Lynn (7-1) Winthrop (5-3) Blackstone Valley Tech (4-3) Lynnfield (5-3) Abington (3-5) Sandwich (5-3) Oakmont (3-5) East Bridgewater (3-5) Bellingham (5-3) Arlington Catholic (5-3) Cardinal Spellman (3-5) Archbishop Williams (3-5) Seekonk (4-3) Assabet Valley (3-5)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 2 Rockland

Best first-round game: No. 10 East Bridgewater at No. 7 Abington

Upset pick: No. 13 Cardinal Spellman over No. 4 Winthrop

When/where do the South Shore teams play?

No. 15 Seekonk at No. 2 Rockland, Friday at 7

No. 14 Archbishop Williams at No. 3 St. Mary's of Lynn, Friday at 6:30 (Manning Bowl)

No. 13 Cardinal Spellman at No. 4 Wintrhop, Friday at 6:30

No. 10 East Bridgewater at No. 7 Abington, Friday at 7

Division 7

The Field

West Boylston (7-1) Cohasset (6-1) Saint Bernard's (7-1) Amesbury (6-1) Millbury (8-0) Uxbridge (6-2) Clinton (5-3) Wahconah Regional (6-2) West Bridgewater (6-2) Ayer Shirley (6-1) Lunenburg (5-3) Northbridge (3-5) Boston Latin Academy (6-2) Mashpee (5-2) Drury (6-0) Tech Boston Academy (6-1)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 2 Cohasset

Best first-round game: No. 9 West Bridgewater at No. 8 Wahconah

Upset pick: No. 14 Mashpee over No. 3 Saint Bernard's

When/where do the South Shore teams play?

No. 15 Drury at No. 2 Cohasset, Friday at 7

No. 9 West Bridgewater at No. 8 Wahconah Regional, Friday at 6

Division 8

The Field

Hull (8-0) Lowell Catholic (7-1) Oxford (7-1) Manchester Essex (5-3) Old Colony (7-1) Brighton (6-1) KIPP Academy (4-4) Cathedral (5-2) Nashoba Valley Tech (7-1) Lee (6-2) Murdock (6-2) Ware (7-1) Quaboag Regional (7-1) Taconic (4-4) Millis (4-4) Narragansett Regional (3-5)

Bracket breakdown

State champ prediction: No. 1 Hull

Best first-round game: No. 12 Ware at No. 5 Old Colony

Upset pick: No. 11 Murdock over No. 6 Brighton

When/where do the South Shore teams play?

No. 16 Narragansett Regional at No. 1 Hull, Friday at 7

Non-playoff matchups

BC High at Barnstable

Brookline at North Quincy

Quincy at Needham

Newton North at Silver Lake

Canton at Norwood

Dartmouth at Stoughton

Nauset at Plymouth North

Blue Hills at Norwell

Southeastern at Medfield

South Shore Tech at Medway

Monomoy at Carver

Holbrook/Avon at Nantucket

