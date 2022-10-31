ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale

LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
FRANKFORT, KY
College Football News

Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction Game Preview

Kentucky vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5. Record: Kentucky (5-3), Missouri (4-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Kentucky vs...
COLUMBIA, MO
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky thrashes Pikeville in lone exhibition game

Four Kentucky Wildcats scored in double figures in a 93-45 win over Pikeville at Memorial Coliseum, the Cats' only exhibition game before facing Radford on Monday. Ajae Petty led the way with 15 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each had 14, followed by Maddie Scherr with 13.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for

We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLTX.com

Gamecocks gearing up for its regular season opener

Since being hired as South Carolina's new head men's basketball coach in late March, Lamont Paris has had quite the eventful eight-month stretch. In his first weeks on the job, Paris was a one-man operation until he was able to compile a staff while also building his roster and creating a schedule.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Awful Announcing

Longtime Kentucky sportscaster Alan Cutler ‘shocked’ to be back on the air

Alan Cutler was only going to come back to broadcasting on his terms. The 70-year-old grandfather and former WLEX-TV sports anchor didn’t need to work. He had been retired from the airwaves since covering the 2018 Kentucky Derby for the Lexington, Ky. station. Quite a sendoff for one of the most recognizable faces in Kentucky media.
LEXINGTON, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?

The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
LEXINGTON, KY
coladaily.com

Blowfish introduce new coach at World Series Luncheon

Attendees at Wednesday's Lexington County Blowfish World Series luncheon were privy to the latest news surrounding the team and Coastal Plain League. League commissioner Justin Sellers talked about the 2023 All-Star Show coming to Lexington County Baseball Stadium this summer. The two-day event will feature the CPL's top players competing against each other in skills competitions culminating in the game itself and a Fan-Fest.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Branchville’s Lady Jackets are the 2022 Class A Lower State Champions

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) announced the Branchville Lady Jackets as this year’s Class A Lower State Champions. The team has been undefeated with a 14-0 record under the leadership of Coach Ron Nester, who has previously won two private school state championships when he coached at Holly Hill Academy.
ORANGEBURG, SC
coladaily.com

Frances Chaplin Callahan

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Mrs. Frances Chaplin Callahan, 97, of Columbia, SC, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who peacefully passed away at home with her loving daughter by her side. Frances was born in Charleston, SC. She was a homemaker, a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WTVQ

Dunbar high school athletic director, teacher dies unexpectedly

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Paul Laurence Dunbar’s athletic director died unexpectedly, the school district said Tuesday. Jason Howell was the athletic director and the SAFE teacher at the Lexington school. In a letter to parents, the district said he had been a member of the Dunbar family for...
LEXINGTON, KY
abccolumbia.com

Do you have the winning Powerball ticket?

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you didn’t have the chance to grab your Powerball ticket for Wednesday night, you are out of time for this drawing. For those of you who did stand in line with thousands of others you may be the lucky winner of the Powerball Jackpot. Right now, the grand prize stands at $1.2 billion dollar, which equals a cash value of $596.7 million dollars.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy