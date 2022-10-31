Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Injury, Unavailability Report: Eight Scholarship Players Available for Kentucky vs. KSU
Kentucky will have just eight scholarship players available tonight against the Kentucky State Thorobreds. Preseason All-American center Oscar Tshiebwe, preseason First Team All-SEC point guard Sahvir Wheeler, sophomore forward Daimion Collins and true freshman walk-on Grant Darbyshire will ...
Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale
LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
College Football News
Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction Game Preview
Kentucky vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5. Record: Kentucky (5-3), Missouri (4-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Kentucky vs...
Robert Dillingham, Kentucky basketball commit, transfers from Donda Academy to Overtime Elite
The No. 2-ranked point guard in the country signs with OTE but still plans to play for Kentucky
Notre Dame Hosting Talented South Carolina Commits For Another Visit
Notre Dame will welcome 2024 defensive back Karson Hobbs to campus this weekend, and the staff is pushing hard to flip the South Carolina commit
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky thrashes Pikeville in lone exhibition game
Four Kentucky Wildcats scored in double figures in a 93-45 win over Pikeville at Memorial Coliseum, the Cats' only exhibition game before facing Radford on Monday. Ajae Petty led the way with 15 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each had 14, followed by Maddie Scherr with 13.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for
We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
WLTX.com
Gamecocks gearing up for its regular season opener
Since being hired as South Carolina's new head men's basketball coach in late March, Lamont Paris has had quite the eventful eight-month stretch. In his first weeks on the job, Paris was a one-man operation until he was able to compile a staff while also building his roster and creating a schedule.
Awful Announcing
Longtime Kentucky sportscaster Alan Cutler ‘shocked’ to be back on the air
Alan Cutler was only going to come back to broadcasting on his terms. The 70-year-old grandfather and former WLEX-TV sports anchor didn’t need to work. He had been retired from the airwaves since covering the 2018 Kentucky Derby for the Lexington, Ky. station. Quite a sendoff for one of the most recognizable faces in Kentucky media.
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?
The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
aseaofblue.com
Louisville’s IARP ruling coming Thursday; Kansas suspends Bill Self for four games to start season
With the college basketball season set to tip off in the coming days, it is news regarding two high profile programs that made headlines on Wednesday. Let’s first start with the news that hits close to home for the Kentucky Wildcats. Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reports that the...
coladaily.com
Blowfish introduce new coach at World Series Luncheon
Attendees at Wednesday's Lexington County Blowfish World Series luncheon were privy to the latest news surrounding the team and Coastal Plain League. League commissioner Justin Sellers talked about the 2023 All-Star Show coming to Lexington County Baseball Stadium this summer. The two-day event will feature the CPL's top players competing against each other in skills competitions culminating in the game itself and a Fan-Fest.
abccolumbia.com
Branchville’s Lady Jackets are the 2022 Class A Lower State Champions
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) announced the Branchville Lady Jackets as this year’s Class A Lower State Champions. The team has been undefeated with a 14-0 record under the leadership of Coach Ron Nester, who has previously won two private school state championships when he coached at Holly Hill Academy.
NHS gets shut-out at Fairfield Central
WINNSBORO — Fairfield Central High School had no “treats” for Newberry High Friday evening as they shut-out the Bulldogs 48-
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
coladaily.com
Frances Chaplin Callahan
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Mrs. Frances Chaplin Callahan, 97, of Columbia, SC, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who peacefully passed away at home with her loving daughter by her side. Frances was born in Charleston, SC. She was a homemaker, a...
WKYT 27
WATCH| Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
The need for speed starts with the feed. Some of the best Thoroughbreds eat what’s made under the roof of Hallway Feeds in Lexington. Inside, man and machine team up to produce 220 tons of it a day. WATCH | Ky. national park dryest it has been in over...
WTVQ
Dunbar high school athletic director, teacher dies unexpectedly
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Paul Laurence Dunbar’s athletic director died unexpectedly, the school district said Tuesday. Jason Howell was the athletic director and the SAFE teacher at the Lexington school. In a letter to parents, the district said he had been a member of the Dunbar family for...
abccolumbia.com
Do you have the winning Powerball ticket?
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you didn’t have the chance to grab your Powerball ticket for Wednesday night, you are out of time for this drawing. For those of you who did stand in line with thousands of others you may be the lucky winner of the Powerball Jackpot. Right now, the grand prize stands at $1.2 billion dollar, which equals a cash value of $596.7 million dollars.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
