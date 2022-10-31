ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Armed robbery of Middle Valley business

MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
MIDDLE VALLEY, TN
WTVC

Fence company robbed at gunpoint in Hixson Friday

HIXSON, Tenn. — Someone robbed a business on Hixson Pike at gunpoint on Friday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The robbery happened at a A-Affordable Fence Company on the 7600 block of Hixson Pike at about 11 a.m. No one was hurt. Right now, authorities say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man riding bicycle hit by car in Cleveland Thursday, police say

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle.:. The bicyclist was traveling south...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

SWAT standoff on Pineville Road leads to arrest Tuesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a SWAT standoff on Pineville Road Tuesday, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Pineville Road where the sheriff says HCSO issued a search warrant:. Sheriff Garrett says the suspect barricaded himself inside...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for November 4

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Depaprtment. 22-015204- 1460 Mack Smith Rd- Theft- While working an off duty job at Parkridge East Hospital an officer was approached by security and asked to take a theft report from an employee. The employee reported she had eaten at Cracker Barrel on Monday night and apparently dropped her wallet. The wallet was picked up by unknown suspects. Suspects used a check for $626.00 at the Target on Gunbarrel Rd. The suspects also attempted to use her credit cards but were unsuccessful.
WDEF

Suspect seriously wounded in East Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a Halloween morning shooting in East Chattanooga. They say it happened around 10:30 AM at 1900 Milne Street (but the location could change). Police say a 28 year old male suffered potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. If you have any information on the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police looking for 2 of 5 suspects who fled a traffic stop

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a couple of suspects from a fleeing vehicle on Wednesday. The case started as a traffic stop around 2PM, but the vehicle fled from an officer. A detective identified it as the vehicle of a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

CPD provides further details on post office homicide

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department shared some new details on Sunday night’s post office shooting. For the first time since it happened, Police Chief Celeste Murphy spoke with News 12 about the homicide. On Sunday, October 30, police say 27-year-old Brian Simmons, a Chattanooga post office...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Police: Vehicle crash at Hixson nail bar related to post office shooting

HIXSON, Tenn. — UPDATE: (October 31,2022 @4:45 a.m.) Crews have removed the truck that crashed into the Apple Nail Bar. Chattanooga Police confirm the crash was connected to the shooting at the Shallowford Road post office. Investigators have not revealed how it is connected. However, Broadcastify audio indicates the truck may have belonged to the suspect. We're working to learn more details.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Commercial Dispatch

Retired assistant Chattanooga chief vies to lead CPD

The second finalist for Columbus police chief is Russell Jason Irvin of Ooltewah, Tennessee. Columbus councilmen interviewed the former assistant police chief for special operations and administrative support at the Chattanooga Police Department for about 90 minutes Thursday morning behind closed doors. Afterward he met police officers and citizens in the reception room at City Hall but declined to speak to the media.
COLUMBUS, MS

