3 of 4 Chattanooga minors charged after leading Sequatchie County deputies on chase
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Three out of four Chattanooga minors suspected of making fentanyl deliveries are facing charges after leading Sequatchie County deputies on a chase ending in a crash Thursday, the sheriff's office says. The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office says they were serving a narcotics related search warrant...
WDEF
Armed robbery of Middle Valley business
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
WTVC
Fence company robbed at gunpoint in Hixson Friday
HIXSON, Tenn. — Someone robbed a business on Hixson Pike at gunpoint on Friday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The robbery happened at a A-Affordable Fence Company on the 7600 block of Hixson Pike at about 11 a.m. No one was hurt. Right now, authorities say...
WTVCFOX
Man riding bicycle hit by car in Cleveland Thursday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle.:. The bicyclist was traveling south...
WTVCFOX
Man hits two police cars, leads authorities on chase from Catoosa County to Chattanooga
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. An arrest report we obtained from East Ridge Police identifies the man as Mitchell Frady. The report says the man told officers after his capture he was trying to cross the Georgia-Tennessee state line to evade the officers chasing him in Catoosa County. He...
WTVCFOX
Auto shop owner arrested for having meth, other drugs in his camper, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An auto shop owner was arrested after meth and other drugs were found in his camper, according to the Red Bank Department. On Monday Red Bank responded to the home of James Thompson with a warrant. Police say they approached Thompson's camper and knocked on the...
Two dead in Chattanooga shooting that erupted at post office, ended in vehicle crash: Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An employee at a Chattanooga, Tennessee, post office fatally shot his supervisor during a heated argument that erupted at their workplace over the weekend. The employee then shot himself and crashed a vehicle into a strip mall business, police said. The shooting unfolded around 10:30 p.m....
WTVCFOX
SWAT standoff on Pineville Road leads to arrest Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a SWAT standoff on Pineville Road Tuesday, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Pineville Road where the sheriff says HCSO issued a search warrant:. Sheriff Garrett says the suspect barricaded himself inside...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 4
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Depaprtment. 22-015204- 1460 Mack Smith Rd- Theft- While working an off duty job at Parkridge East Hospital an officer was approached by security and asked to take a theft report from an employee. The employee reported she had eaten at Cracker Barrel on Monday night and apparently dropped her wallet. The wallet was picked up by unknown suspects. Suspects used a check for $626.00 at the Target on Gunbarrel Rd. The suspects also attempted to use her credit cards but were unsuccessful.
WDEF
Suspect seriously wounded in East Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a Halloween morning shooting in East Chattanooga. They say it happened around 10:30 AM at 1900 Milne Street (but the location could change). Police say a 28 year old male suffered potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. If you have any information on the...
WTVCFOX
Man accused of carrying gun, impersonating Hamilton Co. SRO during Rhea Co. football game
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Rhea County deputies have charged a man with impersonating a Hamilton County SRO and carrying a gun during a football game. The arrest report says Michael Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st. It says Ballard was on the field with a portable radio.
WDEF
Police looking for 2 of 5 suspects who fled a traffic stop
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a couple of suspects from a fleeing vehicle on Wednesday. The case started as a traffic stop around 2PM, but the vehicle fled from an officer. A detective identified it as the vehicle of a...
WDEF
CPD provides further details on post office homicide
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department shared some new details on Sunday night’s post office shooting. For the first time since it happened, Police Chief Celeste Murphy spoke with News 12 about the homicide. On Sunday, October 30, police say 27-year-old Brian Simmons, a Chattanooga post office...
WTVCFOX
Appeals court rules Hamilton County deputies violated man's 4th amendment in traffic stop
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An appeals court is siding with a man who claims two Hamilton County deputies violated his 4th amendment right by prolonging a traffic stop without reasonable suspicion that he had drugs. An appeal says that on April 17, 2019, plaintiff William Klaver was traveling south...
WTVCFOX
34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police: Vehicle crash at Hixson nail bar related to post office shooting
HIXSON, Tenn. — UPDATE: (October 31,2022 @4:45 a.m.) Crews have removed the truck that crashed into the Apple Nail Bar. Chattanooga Police confirm the crash was connected to the shooting at the Shallowford Road post office. Investigators have not revealed how it is connected. However, Broadcastify audio indicates the truck may have belonged to the suspect. We're working to learn more details.
Commercial Dispatch
Retired assistant Chattanooga chief vies to lead CPD
The second finalist for Columbus police chief is Russell Jason Irvin of Ooltewah, Tennessee. Columbus councilmen interviewed the former assistant police chief for special operations and administrative support at the Chattanooga Police Department for about 90 minutes Thursday morning behind closed doors. Afterward he met police officers and citizens in the reception room at City Hall but declined to speak to the media.
WTVCFOX
Man dead in car in church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, police say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was found dead in a car in a church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to First Baptist Church on Stuart Road:. The call came after a worker of the church discovered an unresponsive man...
WTVC
Chattanooga woman, Kingsport man arrested after human remains found at South Holston Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman and a Kingsport man have been arrested after human remains were found at South Holston Lake Thursday, according to police. Detectives from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations arrived to the scene and launched an immediate investigation.
