BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Business is getting a lot sweeter in Bloomington. Wednesday, state and local leaders visited the Ferrero production campus off of Beich Road to break ground on the new Kinder Bueno production facility, the first of its kind in North America. But the event was more than just a chance to mark the expansion of one of the Twin Cities’ newest big businesses. It was also an opportunity to discuss the state of industry overall in Illinois. To mark the occasion, high-profile politicians including Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe and Normal Mayor Chris Koos were joined by Governor JB Pritzker and Senator Dick Durbin to put their shovels in the dirt.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO