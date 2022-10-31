Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Street lighting project underway in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Recently received grant funding will help light up the night in the River City. The project to repair and build new streetlights in several districts in Peoria will cost the city $3,390,000. The funds for the project come from a $2.5 million state grant secured...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
aledotimesrecord.com
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages
GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: First on the continent: ground broken on Kinder Bueno production facility in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Business is getting a lot sweeter in Bloomington. Wednesday, state and local leaders visited the Ferrero production campus off of Beich Road to break ground on the new Kinder Bueno production facility, the first of its kind in North America. But the event was more than just a chance to mark the expansion of one of the Twin Cities’ newest big businesses. It was also an opportunity to discuss the state of industry overall in Illinois. To mark the occasion, high-profile politicians including Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe and Normal Mayor Chris Koos were joined by Governor JB Pritzker and Senator Dick Durbin to put their shovels in the dirt.
Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown
There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
starvedrock.media
Raisinets maker plans $214 million dollar expansion in Bloomington
You may know Bloomington is where Raisinets and 100 Grand candy are made. But, Ferrero Chocolate North America is sweetening their presence with a $214 million dollar expansion. Governor J.B. Pritzker joined Ferrero and local officials Wednesday in Bloomington for the groundbreaking of a 169,000 square foot facility. This expansion...
25newsnow.com
Peoria gets $3.4 mil to brighten up city streets
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A combination of state and federal money is going towards projects to make Peoria streets brighter - literally. A series of projects in every district of the city plan to upgrade and replace streetlights. Some lights, like those along Southwest Adams street, are held up on wooden poles that Mayor Rita Ali describes as “disintegrating.”
25newsnow.com
Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
25newsnow.com
New Peoria fish hobby shop opens up doors
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dan Olsson has been an aquatic artist and fish fanatic for many years. “I’m a fish geek.” Olsson said, “I know that there’ are a lot of other fish geeks out there.”. As Olsson was growing his hobby, he said he...
977wmoi.com
City of Galesburg Citizen Satisfaction Survey Results
The City of Galesburg launched a citizen satisfaction survey in July to gather citizen feedback on city programs, services, and quality of life in Galesburg. The survey was administered by ETC Institute via mail, phone, and online, with the goal of collecting at least 400 surveys. This goal was exceeded, with 433 residents completing the survey.
wcbu.org
Welcome Home: 3 Peoria transplants reflect on their first year living in the River City
Making the jump to move to a new place can be intimidating, especially if moving from a different state or country. Three transplants to the Peoria region recently took the plunge and reflect on their first year living in the River City. They all came from different places, backgrounds, and ultimately chose to settle in Peoria for varying reasons.
25newsnow.com
CVS closes Lacon facility, all prescriptions transferred to Henry CVS
LACON (25 News Now) - The Lacon CVS is no more. CVS says the pharmacy at 415 5th Street is closed, starting today. The company says all prescriptions are being transferred to the Henry location at 808 University Avenue. Lacon store employees are being offered comparable roles within the company,...
25newsnow.com
Owners plan Green Gables comeback with new features, same old charm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Months after the restaurant was destroyed in a fire, the husband-wife owners of Green Gables are planning to rebuild the green staple. Green Gables has been in the family of Amy Tague for three generations. Her grandparents first opened it in 1952. This year would have been the 70th anniversary of the restaurant’s opening. Now, they have the unusual opportunity of reinventing the restaurant from the ground up.
25newsnow.com
Few people offer input on cannabis sales at Peoria meeting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s been a topic at Peoria council for weeks, how will the city regulate cannabis dispensaries moving forward?. The city wants to hear from people and Wednesday night was the first opportunity for that. Not a single council member attended this meeting and only...
25newsnow.com
Warm and breezy, with rain to open the weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Another afternoon in the 70s is on tap for Thursday, with partly cloudy skies overhead. The one change in the forecast compared to the last few days will be increased wind speeds. Sustained southerly winds will run 10-15 mph, with peak gusts in the 30-mph range. A mostly cloudy night is ahead, with mild lows near 60°.
25newsnow.com
Check your smoke alarm: new law requires 10-year battery lifespan come January 1
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some smoke detectors in Illinois homes could become illegal if they don’t get a battery upgrade before the New Year. An incoming Illinois law will require all smoke detectors to have a 10-year battery lifespan or get hardwired into a house’s electricity. It applies to all homes, including single and multi-family units. Peoria Fire Department said they don’t inspect homes unless they’re newly constructed or heavily remodeled.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglaries report: $2K of tools, bikes stolen from garage on North Broad Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — At 4:51 p.m. Friday, over $2,000 in items were reported stolen from a garage in the 1000 block of North Broad Street. The victim advised four bicycles, a sewer auger, a Dewalt drill, and a nail gun, had been stolen from his unlocked garage. Speaking with a neighbor, it seemed that the thefts occurred around 3:20 a.m. due to the neighbors garage alarm going off at that time with two individuals on bicycles being seen. The total value of the stolen items is $2,480.
25newsnow.com
Unoccupied building fires on the rise, Sollberger says
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Fire Department is seeing an increase in unoccupied building fires. They aren’t connected, and there is no indication of widespread arson, PFD Chief Shawn Sollberger said. There are several factors that could play into why those types of fires are on the rise....
